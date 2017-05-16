Weekend Planner: All Of The Best Events Happening This Weekend (May 19-21)
The New York Baby Show + CMA Family Day + Taste of Tribeca, and more!
The New York Baby Show at Pier 94
The 2017 New York Baby Show, on May 20 & 21 at Pier 94, will once again be the largest show for new and expectant parents in the country. Now it its 7th year, no other event provides a better experience for thousands of expectant and new families from New York and neighboring counties, seeking a family-friendly jamboree of top brands, great speakers and seminars, big giveaways, and lots of learning, support, bonding, and fun as you make your way into parenthood. (Saturday-Sunday)
CMA Family Day & Kids Fair at The Children's Museum of the Arts
Join the Children’s Museum of the Arts for a day of art-making during its annual CMA Family Day & Kids Fair. Sunday’s festivities will feature arts and crafts workshops led by special guest artists including Susan Beallor-Snyder, Thomas Broadbent, Michael De Feo, and Brady Legler. There will also be music and storytime, snacks, and a Kids Fair along Charlton Street. The fair will host collaborative art workshops with CMA Teaching Artists, and booths run by local family-friendly businesses. This year’s hosts will be actors Lucy Liu, Ben McKenzie and his wife Morena Baccarin, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s free community programs. (Sunday)
Photo: cmany.org
Taste of Tribeca Festival
This Saturday, grab a taste of some of Tribeca’s best restaurants during the Taste of Tribeca Festival! This annual fundraiser will feature food from vendors such as Tribeca Grill, American Cut, Billy’s Bakery, Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Landmarc, Nobu Downtown, Tribeca Treats, Bâtard, and others. The afternoon will also include live performances and kids’ and sports zones. Children can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, Minecraft with Pixel Academy, photo booth photos, clay-making, and sports-themed carnival games. (Saturday)
Photo: tasteoftribeca.com
Cirque-Tacular Presents: Spring-A-Ding-DING! at 14th Street Y
Cirque-tacular, a NYC premiere acrobatic entertainment company, is back this spring with “Spring-A-Ding-DING!” Springtime is alive and well through the tales of Brianna and her new cast of charming woodland creatures. These stories are shared through incredible circus, dance, and ineffable specialty acts. This show will not disappoint. Showtimes and date vary, see website for details. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: 14streety.com
Just Kidding: Beat Box Bonanza! at Symphony Space
Rahzel, the man who can beat box and rap at the same time and formerly a member of The Roots, is hosting an hour of wonderful sound. He will have his own performance along with a workshop where kids can learn a few tricks from the man with two simultaneous voices. This event is a great opportunity for kids who are interested in hip hop to see true vocal talent and how a man can create usually computer rap beats with only his voice. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
Essex Street Market Block Party!
It’s time to celebrate the Essex Street Market with their 77th annual block party. Not only does the party have the best of the Essex Street Market, but also has the finest food and drink from the Lower East Side. Some of the fine delicacies include the Essex Street Market staple Arancini Bros, who will put just about anything in a ball of rice, to Patacon Pisao, who bring traditional Venezuelan Cuisine to this party. Along with the great food that the block party is offering, it also has cool up and coming music from the New York scene to check out like Nikhil P. Yerawadekar and Low Mentality, who bring the concept of what funk is to uncharted territory. With all of this, there will also be great family activities like face painting, temporary tattoos, and balloon making. (Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
The 9th Avenue International Food Festival
This weekend, go on an international food journey without leaving NYC! The 9th Avenue International Food Festival will feature food delights from vendors along 9th Avenue, between 42nd and 57th Streets. This year’s fest will include restaurants such as City Sandwich, Daisy May’s BBQ, Lucky’s Famous Burgers, Otto’s Tacos, Marseille, Basera Indian Bistro, and many others. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: ninthavenuefoodfestival.com
PS 132’s 13th Annual Kite Festival in East River State Park
Go fly a kite in Brooklyn’s East River State Park this Sunday during PS 132’s annual Kite Festival! This high-flying afternoon of fun will feature activities such as egg & spoon races, ring toss, foam noodle javelin, face painting, a chess tent, bounce houses, cotton candy, Imagination Playground, kite decorating and painting with the Kite Doctor, and more. Plus, don’t miss live music by Curb Ya Horse, DJ Big Brooklyn, and PS 132’s Junior and Senior Bands. Food will be available for purchase from The Meatball Shop, Odd Fellows Ice Cream Co., Brooklyn Ice House, and Streets. Proceeds will benefit PS 132’s music, art, performance, and S.T.E.A.M. enrichment programs. (Sunday)
Photo: ps132ny.com
Florine Stettheimer Family Day at The Jewish Museum
Head to The Jewish Museum this Sunday for Florine Stettheimer Family Day. In celebration of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Florine Stettheimer: Painting Poetry,” ages 3 and up can participate in an afternoon of family-friendly activities. Festivities include art-making workshops, spotlight tours, and a concert from Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
Dancing in the Street La Mama Block Party
La Mama is celebrating their 55th anniversary with a block party on 4th Street including food, free performances, crafts, children’s activities, and dancing in the street. Part of the La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, this event supports “La MaMa’s commitment to presenting diverse performance styles that challenge audience’s perception of dance and reflects La MaMa’s longstanding mission to present performance that transcends politics and unifies cultures.” (Saturday)
Photo: lamama.org
11th Annual Dance Parade & Festival
Join Dance Parade New York at their 11th annual Dance Parade & Festival! Starting between 22nd and 21st between Park and Fifth Avenue, the parade portion of the party will kick off at 1pm before heading down Broadway–in history of dance order! Participants can dance to African beats, Korean music, Bolivian tunes, and event samba, salsa, and tango their way to the end of the parade, which will the DanceFest at Tompkins Park. DanceFest will include free performances and dance lessons, as a well as a dance party! (Saturday)
Photo: danceparade.org