Weekend Planner: All Of The Best Events Happening This Weekend (May 19-21)

Essex Street Market Block Party!

It’s time to celebrate the Essex Street Market with their 77th annual block party. Not only does the party have the best of the Essex Street Market, but also has the finest food and drink from the Lower East Side. Some of the fine delicacies include the Essex Street Market staple Arancini Bros, who will put just about anything in a ball of rice, to Patacon Pisao, who bring traditional Venezuelan Cuisine to this party. Along with the great food that the block party is offering, it also has cool up and coming music from the New York scene to check out like Nikhil P. Yerawadekar and Low Mentality, who bring the concept of what funk is to uncharted territory. With all of this, there will also be great family activities like face painting, temporary tattoos, and balloon making. (Saturday)



Photo: eventbrite.com