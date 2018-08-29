New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Make Your Own French Pastries At Atelier Sucré

    Atelier Sucré is a studio kitchen in East Harlem specializing in offering classes and workshops in the art of French pastry

     By New York Family

    chef simon with macarons
    Atelier Sucré is a studio kitchen in East Harlem specializing in offering classes and workshops in the art of French pastry. When you arrive be prepared to dive into a three-hour lesson filled with French pastry knowledge from Chef Simon Herfray, complimentary drinks and handmade pastries are on hand as yummy snacks.

    Enjoy the opportunity to make macarons, eclairs, and cream puffs, or work with chef Simon to create your own class. Atelier Sucré is also a great option for birthday parties for older kids and tweens, or for families celebrating a special occasion.

    To learn more, visit ateliersucreny.com!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles