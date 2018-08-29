Make Your Own French Pastries At Atelier Sucré

Atelier Sucré is a studio kitchen in East Harlem specializing in offering classes and workshops in the art of French pastry



Atelier Sucré is a studio kitchen in East Harlem specializing in offering classes and workshops in the art of French pastry. When you arrive be prepared to dive into a three-hour lesson filled with French pastry knowledge from Chef Simon Herfray, complimentary drinks and handmade pastries are on hand as yummy snacks.

Enjoy the opportunity to make macarons, eclairs, and cream puffs, or work with chef Simon to create your own class. Atelier Sucré is also a great option for birthday parties for older kids and tweens, or for families celebrating a special occasion.

To learn more, visit ateliersucreny.com!