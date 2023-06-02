NYC School Calendar 2023-2024: NYC DOE Calendar is now out!

The 2023-2024 school calendar is (FINALLY!!!) here and as we head into summer and then into another school year, having this calendar is always helpful as we can plan for the year ahead. And- have we been waiting- this school year may be one of the longest periods of times that parents have been holding their breath to have the 2023-2024 calendar.

Thankfully now we know what days the kids will be off, when the parent teachers conferences are set to happen- basically we have a general idea of what our kids’ school schedules will look like in the upcoming school year. And as always, we will keep you updated throughout the year here on our site as well as social media. A printable form of the calendar is coming soon!

Important Dates of the NYC School Calendar 2023-2024

September 7 Thursday First day of school

September 14 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers

September 21 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

September 25 Monday Yom Kippur, schools closed

September 28 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

October 9 Monday Italian Heritage / Indigenous Peoples’ Day, schools closed

November 2 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 7 Tuesday Election Day, students do not attend school

November 9 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 16 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

November 17 Friday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 23–24 Thursday– Friday Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed

December 25–January 1 Monday– Monday Winter Recess, schools closed

January 15 Monday Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

January 23–26 Tuesday– Friday Regents Administration

January 29 Monday Professional Development Day; no classes for students attending high schools and 6-12 schools, all other students attend school

January 30 Tuesday Spring Semester begins

February 19–23 Monday– Friday Midwinter Recess, schools closed

March 7 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 14 Thursday Afternoon and Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 21 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

March 22 Friday Afternoon Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 29 Friday Good Friday, schools closed

April 10 Wednesday Eid al-Fitr, schools closed

April 22–26 Monday– Friday Spring Recess (including Passover), schools closed

May 9 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for elementary schools and Pre-K Centers

May 16 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for middle schools and D75 schools

May 23 Thursday Evening Parent-Teacher Conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools

May 27 Monday Memorial Day, schools closed

June 6 Thursday Anniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development; students do not attend.

June 7 Friday Clerical Day; no classes for students attending 3K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K-12 schools, and standalone D75 programs

June 14–26 Friday– Wednesday Regents Administration (excluding June 19, when schools are closed)

June 19 Wednesday Juneteenth, schools closed

June 26 Wednesday Last day of school for students

