New York Family Presents: 2023-2024 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting
ParentMap’s ParentEd Talks series is back this. New York Family is excited to share an impressive roster of expert speakers ready to enhance your parenting knowledge. Explore topics such as raising tech-savvy kids in our screen-centric society, strengthening bonds with our partners and children, nurturing essential traits and habits linked to children’s success and well-being, and so much more.
Interested in being a sponsor of ParentEd Talks? Contact [email protected] to get more information.
ParentEd Talks Lineup:
Powerful Truths: Understanding Our Bias to Build a Better Future
Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Ph.D.
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
Atypical Approaches: Unlock the Brilliance and Beauty of Your Differently-Wired Kid
Debbie Reber
Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
The Power of Relationships: Nurturing Compassion and Resilience in Children
Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.
Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
The Future is Now: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of AI and What to Do About It
Christine Rosen, Ph.D.
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
Unplug and Rewire: Raising Screen-Savvy Kids in the Tech Era
Joe Clement and Matt Miles
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET
Brave Listening: The Secret to Safeguarding Your Child’s Mental Health
Stacey Freedenthal, Ph.D., LISW
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
The Power of Play: The Most Underrated (and Fun!) Way to Grow For YOU and Your Child
Amelia Bachleda, Ph.D., and Marley Jarvis, Ph.D
Tuesday, Jan. 23 , 2023, 4 p.m. ET
Conscious: Curious, Connected Discipline Strategies for Happier, Healthier Kids
Julietta Skoog, Ed.S.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
Technology’s Child: Empowered Parenting in the Digital Age
Katie Davis, Ph.D.
Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
With Conviction: What Formerly Incarcerated Leaders Can Teach Parents About Raising Changemakers
David Heppard and Kimonti Carter
Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
Stronger Together: A New Model for Modern Marriage
Nate and Kaley Klemp
Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
What’s Love Got to Do With It? The Power of Nurturing Yourself First
Blair Carleton and Yaffa Maritz, LMHC
Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
Calm and Connected: Coaching Coping Skills in Your Children
Janine Halloran, LMHC
Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 4 p.m. ET
Event dates and speakers subject to change.