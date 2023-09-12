New York Family Queens Family Brooklyn Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Sponsored

New York Family Presents: 2023-2024 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting

By Posted on

 

New York Family Presents: 2023-2024 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting
Getty Images

New York Family Presents: 2023-2024 ParentEd Talks led by Experts in Parenting

ParentMap’s ParentEd Talks series is back this. New York Family is excited to share an impressive roster of expert speakers ready to enhance your parenting knowledge. Explore topics such as raising tech-savvy kids in our screen-centric society, strengthening bonds with our partners and children, nurturing essential traits and habits linked to children’s success and well-being, and so much more.

Interested in being a sponsor of ParentEd Talks? Contact [email protected] to get more information.

Register Here

ParentEd Talks Lineup:

Powerful Truths: Understanding Our Bias to Build a Better Future

Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Ph.D.

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

Atypical Approaches: Unlock the Brilliance and Beauty of Your Differently-Wired Kid

Debbie Reber

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Power of Relationships: Nurturing Compassion and Resilience in Children

Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert B. Brooks, Ph.D.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Future is Now: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of AI and What to Do About It

Christine Rosen, Ph.D.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

Unplug and Rewire: Raising Screen-Savvy Kids in the Tech Era

Joe Clement and Matt Miles

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, 4 p.m. ET

 

Brave Listening: The Secret to Safeguarding Your Child’s Mental Health

Stacey Freedenthal, Ph.D., LISW

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

The Power of Play: The Most Underrated (and Fun!) Way to Grow For YOU and Your Child

Amelia Bachleda, Ph.D., and Marley Jarvis, Ph.D

Tuesday, Jan. 23 , 2023, 4 p.m. ET

Conscious: Curious, Connected Discipline Strategies for Happier, Healthier Kids

Julietta Skoog, Ed.S.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

Technology’s Child: Empowered Parenting in the Digital Age

Katie Davis, Ph.D.

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

With Conviction: What Formerly Incarcerated Leaders Can Teach Parents About Raising Changemakers

David Heppard and Kimonti Carter

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

Stronger Together: A New Model for Modern Marriage

Nate and Kaley Klemp

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

What’s Love Got to Do With It? The Power of Nurturing Yourself First

Blair Carleton and Yaffa Maritz, LMHC

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

Calm and Connected: Coaching Coping Skills in Your Children

Janine Halloran, LMHC

Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 4 p.m. ET

 

Event dates and speakers subject to change.

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Brooklyn Robot Foundry - Virtual Classes

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons & Dragons + Dungeons & Dragons Junior

Penguin Coding School

Penguin Coding School offers a year round In-Person and Online coding curriculum to students ages 5-18.

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family September 2023

Related Articles