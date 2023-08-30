The Benefits of After School Programs: After School + Extra Curricular Listings

According to the Afterschool Alliance, kids spend more than 1,200 hours in school every year. While that may seem like a substantial amount of time, school only accounts for 20% of a child’s time. This is why after-school programs and activities are a big part of our kids’ school experience. Programs and activities are essential in fostering social and emotional growth, just as important as academic reasons. For busy parents, particularly those juggling work commitments (#iykyk), these programs provide a space where children can thrive safely and productively, extending the learning and joy beyond the regular school hours.

Read on to discover more about why after-school programs are so beneficial to kids and their families.

Meet New Friends

After-school classes allow kids to connect and meet new people outside of school. Extracurricular activities help form a community and forge a sense of belonging as they hyper-focus on one activity. This can also benefit students who struggle with making friends in school, where they can connect with a different set of peers in smaller groups.

Encourages Physical Activity

After-school activities, like sports, encourage kids to participate in teamwork as well as offer physical activity, help with stress, may improve self-esteem, foster healthy habits, and may promote mental well-being. Kids who participate in sports may also forge long-term bonds that they participate in until the end of high school.

Expose Kids to New Programs

Many schools have limited programming within music and the arts. After-school programming allows kids to try these programs and express themselves in a new way through acting, music, and/or learning a new artistic skill. They can also help unleash creativity, improve communication, boost confidence, and improve focus and concentration.

Programs are Fun

After-school activities are fun and offer a way for kids to do something exciting and engaging beyond their typical school day. This can be a release for students with a rigorous and intense course load and schedule.

Helps Support Working Parents

Here in New York, we have some of the best after-school programs in the country. Participating in an after-school program allows kids to thrive in a safe and supervised environment until a parent or guardian can pick them up.

Provides a Safe and Supportive Environment

After-school programs provide a safe space during times when some kids might be unsupervised. Under an instructor’s guidance, kids develop new skills and learn from a mentor/teacher who can help kids foster new passions/interests. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “regular participation in an after-school program may also reduce risky behaviors and help kids gain college and career-needed skills.”

Academic Benefits

A supportive after-school program provides a well-rounded educational experience that can impact other aspects of school, such as improved concentration, reduced behavioral problems, and fostering new passions, helping lift kids’ moods and well-being.

Click on your region to jump to options near you:

Bronx

Alvin Ailey School

405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

212-405-9000

The Ailey School’s Junior Division offers a highly structured curriculum for conservatory training. Students in the Pre-Professional program (ages 7-17) participate in after school and weekend classes during the school year. All levels include training in ballet and at least one other technique. As students progress, more techniques are added to their training such as jazz, Horton, modern, pointe, tap, and West African. In First Steps and Bounding Boys (ages 3-6), children develop an understanding between dance, rhythm, and music through a weekly series of fun exercises. Check out more program information at: alvinailey.org/school/programs/junior-division.

Fancy Feet

1306 Unionport Rd., Bronx NY

1717 Crosby Ave., Bronx NY

1295 Allerton Ave., Bronx NY

567 Gramatan Ave., Mt.Vernon NY

FancyFeet.com

914-664-3538

For the past 43 years, the welcoming staff and loving teachers at Fancy Feet Dance Studio have created a family atmosphere where every student can feel comfortable expressing themselves and have the encouragement and direction they need to excel. Fancy Feet was voted Best of the Bronx 8 years in a row. They are dedicated to offering a high standard of technique, style, and performance because they believe dance promotes self-confidence, artistic expression, hard work, a healthy body, and respect for themselves and others.

New Settlement Community Center

1501 Jerome Ave. Bronx NY

718-758-5901

newsettlement.org/community-center/classes/

Discover a world of excitement and growth through our diverse range of recreational programs that cater to people as young as 6-months-old to Senior Citizens. From heart-pounding fitness classes to creative workshops that spark your imagination, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at New Settlement Community Center. Become a member today and embark on a journey of wellness, skill-building, and unforgettable moments with your entire family. Fall registration starts September 5th and ends September 17th.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Music School

126 St Felix St, Brooklyn

718-638-5660

brooklynmusicschool.org

Brooklyn Music School has been promoting healthy arts and serving the Brooklyn community for over one hundred years. BMS was founded in 1909 by a group of European immigrants who believed that music was an essential part of life and should be made accessible to all regardless of their age, ability, background and economic means. Today, BMS preserves this heritage by providing high quality music, dance, musical theatre, and music therapy programming to everyone. Find out more at brooklynmusicschool.org.

Campus After School Program

2901 Campus Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210

718-421-7575

Their program is designed for working parents and will ensure that all children accurately complete their homework and have an opportunity to participate in a wide array of activities. Pick-up is available from many local schools. The program begins with a light snack, and children immediately start homework afterward. Their staff takes the time to review the material and will ensure that all homework is completed and children can demonstrate an understanding of the subject.

Child’s Play NY

121 Pierrepont St, Brooklyn

347-759-6313

childsplayny.com

Child’s Play NY’s award-winning theater programs empower young people to develop themselves and their skills through inspiring production classes. This Brooklyn-based company has been beloved since its founding in 2009 and is chosen by dozens of top NYC schools to be their in-house theater program. From new musicals to Shakespeare, serving grades 1-8, there’s a production experience for everyone! Child’s Play NY is both right for the child who passionately dreams of being on stage and the one who is simply looking for a joy-filled class.

Ferox Athletics

72 Nobel St, Brooklyn

347-482-1580

[email protected]

feroxathletics.com

Ferox After School Program for 1st-6th graders provides kids with an absolute blast after a long day of school. Your child will build strength, develop their coordination and body control, and have fun while doing it with Ferox’s professional coaches and curriculum. Pickup is offered from PS31, PS34, and PS110 Mon-Thurs but you don’t need to go to those schools to be a part of the program. The full program runs 3-6pm and includes Homework Help, Snack, Open Play and an hour long class from 4-5pm: (Ninja Monday / Flipping Tuesday / Parkour Wednesday / Ninja Thursday). Live farther away or don’t want to do the full program? Totally fine! They also offer the class portion as an option on its own. Learn more at Feroxathletics.com.

FTKNY (FasTracKids)

1605 Voorhies Ave.,

Sheepshead Bay

347-983-2229

Ftkny.com

FasTracKids has been offering award winning enrichment programs for the past 20 years, ranging from preschool to homeschooling help, gifted & talented preparation, tutoring and test prep. Also offering chess and STEAM classes as well as NYS Math & ELA, TACHS and SHSAT prep. FTK believes that every child has their own special gift or talent, and with the proper instruction and reinforcement, every child can achieve their true gifted potential!

Golf v.2

130 Clinton St, Brooklyn

12 Thomas Street- Tribeca

[email protected]

‘The Future of Golf’ is the latest and most fun way you can learn how to play golf in a city setting, where certified coaches will help you improve your game. They have the largest year-round junior program with over 65+ active juniors. The facilities are built with state-of-the-art simulators that can act as a driving range or give you access to over 200+ courses like Pebble Beach. Golf v.2 will allow you to improve your golf even when it’s raining or snowing outside. Locations are open in Tribeca and Brooklyn. Midtown West opening soon.

Joffrey Ballet School

434 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music. Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. In-person or livestream options available, with performance opportunities each semester. Sign up for a trial class, placement class, or register to reserve your space today!

LingoCircle

lingocircle.com

LingoCircle is an online language school providing an innovative approach to language learning. They specialize in connecting bilingual children from around the world. They offer virtual classes in French, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Arabic, and English. LingoCircles classes are small – five students max – to give each student ample attention.Classes include songs, games, stories, and more. Each class is 45-minutes. Classes are on weekdays after school and on weekends; the first lesson is free.

Noel Pointer Foundation

247 Herkimer St., 1st Fl., Brooklyn

718-230-4825

[email protected]

noelpointer.org

A non-profit organization inspired by the life and work of the talented violinist Mr. Noel Pointer, founded in 1995. Since then, NPF has served over 35,000 NYC students, enriching their lives through the development of string music education programs for resourced communities in the metropolitan area. Through professional instruction, performance, and school placement opportunities, NPF enhances a student’s cultural and academic experience.

SKATEYOGI

Williamsburg, 58 N. 9th Street

Prospect Lefferts Gardens, 140 Empire Blvd

718-484-9777

skateyogi.com

Discover the joy of skateboarding with SKATEYOGI! Conveniently located in Williamsburg and Prospect Lefferts Gardens, SKATEYOGI offers skateboarding classes, camps, private lessons and birthday parties in a fun, creative environment for all ages (Ages 2 to adults). Their small teacher-to-student ratio and ego-free approach make this dynamic activity accessible to everyone. SKATEYOGI classes are taught in an open-level format welcoming absolute beginners to experienced skaters. Skateboard rental is included for students who need one.

Long Island

Advanced Academic Programs

55 Northern Blvd,

Greenvale, NY, 11548

516-484-1789

[email protected]

advancedacademicprograms.com

Ready to begin your advanced education journey? Advanced Academics offers high-level education to students in grades K-12. Their students become innovators and creators of the future. Advanced Academics offers weekend and after-school classes in math, robotics, coding, physics, chemistry, biology and science. They also offer Math, Physics & Coding Competition Coaching, SAT and AP test prep, Private tutoring, College level classes and Natural abilities testing. Start your STEAM education journey today, join Advanced Academic Programs now!

Bach to Rock Port Washington

1015 Port Washington Blvd

Port Washington, NY 11050

631-201-1686

bachtorock.com/portwashington

[email protected]

Whether a budding rock star or an aspiring classical musician, BACH TO ROCK (B2R) has music education programs for everyone! B2R has classes and programs for all ages, all levels, and all instruments. From Pre-K to adults, they offer Private and Group Music Lessons (guitar, voice, piano, drums, violin, sax and more), Birthday Parties, Rock Bands, Music Camps, Early Childhood Classes, Recording Arts and Music Production, and NYSSMA Preparation.

British Swim School

Two Locations:

111 Marcus Ave

New Hyde Park NY 11042

2350 Jericho Turnpike

Garden City Park, NY 11040

britishswimschool.com/brooklyn-queens

718-576-1870

[email protected]

The premier learn-to-swim provider for people of all ages, offering programs for children ages 3-months through adults. British Swim School uses gentle teaching methods and a survival-first approach to help people of all experience levels become safer, stronger swimmers. British Swim School’s safe, fun, and effective instructional program has made it the preferred choice for parents and students for over 40 years. Come see the British Swim School difference!

Eglevsky Ballet

700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage

516-746-1115

eglevskyballet.org

[email protected]

Since 1961, Eglevsky Ballet has been at the forefront of dance and classical ballet education on Long Island. A staff of internationally recognized educators train students in an environment conducive to learning and artistic excellence. Whether studying in the recreational division or in the pre-professional training program for serious students, your child will receive the best training available.

Music Institute of Long Island

90 Plandome Road, Manhasset

516-627-7052

[email protected]

milimusic.com

Long Island’s Premier Music School is celebrating their 33rd year. MILI is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Consistently voted the best music school on Long Island and the North Shore. Programs include violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, voice, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Instruction in traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods for ages 3-99, beginner- college level.

Saf T Swim

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk, Little Neck

1-866-723-3794

saf-t-swim.com

[email protected]

Discover excellence in water safety education with Saf-T-Swim Swim School. As the premier leader, they offer swimming programs tailored for all ages – from 4 months to adult – and various skill levels. With flexible lesson scheduling, including Group, ParentTot, and Private options, their multiple locations ensure convenience. Saf-T-Swim’s dynamic lessons provide an enjoyable learning environment where swimmers gain confidence and accomplishment while mastering new levels of proficiency and enhancing water safety. To learn more visit our site.

School of Rock

Forest Hills – Coming Soon

Huntington – 145 East Main Street

Queens – 34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2

Rockville Centre – 197 N Long Beach Road

Roslyn, 911 Willis Avenue

Syosset/Oyster Bay – 180 Michael Drive

schoolofrock.com/stonewhite

516-243-ROCK(7625)

Traditional music education approaches rarely teach students how to perform with other musicians. They focus instead on teaching music only through one-on-one lessons. The School of Rock Method™ is different. We combine one-on-one instruction with group rehearsals and live performances. This integrated approach teaches students techniques and theory while also helping them apply those skills when performing with other musicians and they get to expand their musical knowledge and interact with like-minded people.

Soccer Shots

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk.

516-558-2266

[email protected]

SoccerShots.com/liwest

Soccer Shots is an engaging children’s soccer program, for ages 2 to 8, with a focus on character development, learning and fun. Their caring team positively impacts kids’ lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and curriculum. Their coaches are the best-trained in the business. Their expert-approved curriculum is age appropriate and aligns with New York State’s early childhood education standards. Year-round programming available, open enrollment.

Soccer Stars | Pro Soccer Kids

Multiple Locations

soccerstars.com

[email protected]

516-766-5437

Soccer Stars | Pro Soccer Kids is Long Island’s most popular youth educational soccer program! For 23 years, they have taught the FUNdamentals of soccer using positive reinforcement. Players will learn skills, physical literacy, build self-confidence, and develop teamwork in every class. Trained, certified coaches lead age-specific programs with low kid-to-coach rations for children 1-12+. Weekly classes are available 7 days-a-week at 20 locations. Private classes also available – their coaches come to you! Save $35 on Fall Programs – Promo Code: NYFALL23.

Manhattan

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

Multiple Locations

646-884-9644

[email protected]

quickstartny.com

Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis–customized for age, ability and tons of fun! Girls and boys as young as 4 love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slower-bouncing balls. Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum, creating a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. The 2023 QuickStart fall program offers after-school and weekend classes, on a schedule that works for your family. Enroll today!

Ballet Academy East

1651 3rd Ave, 3rd Fl, New York, NY

balletacademyeast.com

Ballet Academy East is home to aspiring dancers of all ages. The Young Dancer Division, for children ages 18 months – 6 years, instills the joy of dance within an environment focused on developing individual potential and creativity through age-appropriate, structured classes. The Children + Teen Division offers inspiring and enriching dance classes to ages 7-15, with no audition required. Ballet classes have live piano accompaniment and are held in Ballet Academy East’s beautiful, light-filled studios.

Bloomingdale School of Music

323 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025

bsmny.org/fall-2023

[email protected]

Serving the UWS since 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music offers lessons and classes for students of all ages and skill levels, from early childhood to adults, and beginner to college prep. Lessons are available 7 days a week in 20 instruments and multiple genres. Various musical ensembles are also available. The fall semester begins September 18th. Sign up on their website for free trial week (Sept 18-24) and try up to 2 classes for free.

Children’s Art Classes

752 West End Ave

NY, NY 10025

516-643-9319

childrensartclasses.com

[email protected]

For over 25 years, Children’s Art Classes has provided a comprehensive art education program to thousands of students that enriches lives, raises self-esteem, & improves academic performance. Coming this fall to the Upper West Side is the first New York location. While we’re waiting for the studio construction to be completed, check out class times and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for opening updates.

Collina Italiana: Italian School and Cultural Center

1556 Third Avenue @ 87th Street, New York

212-427-7770

CollinaItaliana.com

[email protected]

From the artwork and literature, to the cuisine and culture, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty. Collina’s immersive after-school and morning drop-off programs are the perfect way for a child to start their journey with the Italian language.

Dance Workshop

154 East 64th Street

New York, NY 10065

917.388.2013

Danceworkshopny.com

[email protected]

Nestled in the heart of the UES, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Musical Theatre and Acro for ages 2+. They also offer a Pre-Professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. Trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with the Dance Workshop!

Diller-Quaile Music School

24 E 95th St, New York, NY

diller-quaile.org

The Diller-Quaile School of Music offers in-person and online instruction options for all ages, including early childhood music classes for children ages 3 months to 5 years, and instrument and voice lessons, group classes, and ensembles for ages 4 years to adult. Diller-Quaile’s accomplished, dedicated, and caring faculty and staff cultivate the musical potential in each individual. Whether you are beginning a musical journey, continuing with your studies, or returning to a passion, come experience the joy of music.

Ellison Ballet – Professional Training Program

[email protected]

646-385-8485

Ellison Ballet is thrilled to announce the expansion of its exceptional year-round Professional Training Program to include a new after-school Preparatory Level for serious young ballet dancers ages 10-13. (Exceptional 9-year-olds may be considered.) Students will receive a minimum of 15 hours per week of world-class training from highly-qualified, renowned masters of the craft. Ellison Ballet provides the finest dance education, enabling students to discover their greatest individual potential in preparation for a professional dance career. Admission by audition only. Learn more at: ellisonballet.org/preparatorylevel.html.

Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow Street

212-242-4770

greenwichhousemusicschool.org

Since 1905, Greenwich House Music School’s distinguished faculty have taught students of all ages to appreciate the beauty and transformative power of music, art, dance, and theater. Enrollment is now open for private lessons and small group classes for children and adults in music, art, theater, and ballet. Call or visit the website to enroll!

The Joffrey Ballet School

Manhattan:

434 Ave of the Americas, 3rd Fl, New York, NY 10011

Long Island City:

47-10 Austell Pl, 4th Fl, Long Island City, NY 11101

joffreyballetschool.com/childrens-and-youth-ballet-program-fall-2023

A Children’s and Youth Ballet Program that offers year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music! Students also have the opportunity to participate in two performances each year: the holiday classic of “The Nutcracker” and an innovative retelling of “Peter Pan”. Register for a trial or placement class today.

Launch Math+Science Centers

178 West 81st Street

212-600-1010

[email protected]

launchmath.com

STEM enrichment programs for students from Pre-K to 8th grade. Kids discover the magic of forensics, explore the allure of rocket science, think like architects – and more! Launch’s math enrichment program combines hands-on teaching tools, computer-based instructional methods and real-world problem-solving techniques. Register now and receive a $200 discount off multi-class registrations.

Music To Your Home – Music School

235 East 95th St.,New York, NY

646-606-2515

Musictoyourhome.com

Music To Your Home offers in-home, in- studio and online private music lessons to students of all ages in NYC. We offer lessons for piano, guitar, violin, cello, woodwinds, drums and voice right in the comfort of your home. Since 2007 we’ve taught over 500,000 lessons to thousands of happy students. We offer yearly recitals and performance opportunities for our students. Let us bring music into your home this fall!

PLANET HAN Mandarin

401 West End Ave

1556 Third Ave

212-724-2421

PlanetHanChinese.com

Mandarin for all kids! Planet Han provides a proven approach to teaching children Mandarin Chinese. Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side, your child will love learning Mandarin in our fun and engaging, 100% immersive Chinese classroom environment and will achieve Mandarin fluency and speak like a native speaker, giving them the ability to communicate with Chinese speakers anywhere in the world. Planet Han offers Adult and Me, Preschool, afterschool and summer programs, with low student-to-teacher ratios. Book a free trial to experience first-hand that learning Mandarin can be fun!

Play On! Studios

263 West 86th Street, New York, NY

playonstudios.com

Play On! Studios offers theater classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a great experience full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we’ve got the class for them. Creative Drama, Theater Lab, Musical Theater Revue, and Musical Theater Performance classes all offer different levels of commitment for busy kids. Classes are available for PreK-8, after school or Saturdays!

Soccer Stars

Multiple Locations

soccerstars.com

[email protected]

212-877-7171

Soccer Stars is NYC’s most popular youth educational soccer program! For 23 years, they have taught the FUNdamentals of soccer using positive reinforcement. Players will learn skills, physical literacy, build self-confidence, and develop teamwork in every class. Trained, certified coaches lead age-specific programs with low kid-to-coach rations for children 1-12+. Weekly classes are available 7 days-a-week at over 60 locations. Private classes also available – their coaches come to you! Save $35 on Fall Programs – Promo Code: NYFALL23.

Steps on Broadway

2121 Broadway, New York, NY

stepsnyc.com/academy

Discover dance at the Steps Academy! Unleash your artistic voice, learn dance technique, make friends, and have fun exploring a multitude of styles. With classes in a variety of levels, dancers can try multiple classes to create an ideal schedule to reach their goals. Meet the incredible faculty, learn about the different programs, and experience our dance classes for FREE during the Open House from September 17-23. Register online at Stepsnyc.com/academy.

Willan Academy of Music

244 Madison Avenue #171

New York, NY 10016

646-838-3990

willanacademy.com

In-home lessons available in Piano, Violin, Cello, Guitar, Voice and more! Unlock your child’s true potential with Willan Academy of Music. The program is designed to foster a genuine love for music and help students explore and develop their artistic abilities to the fullest. With their expert instructors and supportive environment, your child will be unstoppable in their pursuit of musical excellence. Visit the website to register your child today.

Queens

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

Roosevelt Island Racquet Club

212-935-0250

[email protected]

quickstartny.com

Discover Advantage QuickStart Tennis–customized for age, ability and tons of fun! Girls and boys as young as 4 love the kid-sized racquets, smaller play areas and slower-bouncing balls. Advantage QuickStart pros are specially trained in a PTR and USTA NetGen-based curriculum, creating a friendly, positive atmosphere and engaging drills and games. The 2023 QuickStart fall program offers after-school and weekend classes, on a schedule that works for your family. Enroll today!

All Star Studios

108-21 72nd Ave., 4th floor, Forest Hills

718-268-2280

allstarstudiosnyc.com

[email protected]

All Star Studios program is designed to encourage and educate students on how to increase flexibility, improve coordination, focus on muscle strengthening, build poise, and have fun. All instructors have experience in both teaching and performing. Get ready for the 2022-2023 dance season and register for a free trial class!

Brooklyn Fencing Center – Astoria

36-32 34th St, Queens, NY 11106, 2nd floor

718 522 5822

[email protected]

Brooklyn Fencing Center is celebrating the opening of their newest location in Astoria, Queens. The Olympic style facility offers year round group and private classes and boasts six competitive fencing strips. The center originated in Brooklyn in 2003 and is now bringing the fencing experience to families in Queens. Fall classes are registering now. Keep an eye out for their porcupine patch at fencing events of all levels.

Joffrey Ballet School

47-10 Austell Pl f4, Queens, NY 11101

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music. Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. In-person or livestream options available, with performance opportunities each semester. Sign up for a trial class, placement class, or register to reserve your space today!

Nadia’s Performing Arts Centre

208-42 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside, NY

718-279-3980

nadiadance.net

[email protected]

As a dancer, a mother and an educator, artistic director Nadia Avigliano has come to know that children possess many different styles of learning. Through dance education, they acquire skills in rhythm, patterning, memorization, problem solving, spatial and body awareness, musicality, precision and coordination. The Center’s environment nurtures students’ self-esteem and encourages them to strive for their best. Whether your child hopes to dance professionally or just wants to try a new activity, they offer various levels of engagement suitable for beginners or seasoned dancers.

Ridgewood Dance Studio

60-13 Myrtle Ave., 2nd Floor

Ridgewood, NY

718-497-2372

ridgewooddancestudios.com

Believing that it’s important for every child to experience the art of dance, their Studio has been dancing into the lives of the community for over 40 years. Learning to dance is a vital part of a child’s development and encourages discipline, mature habits, poise, personality, stability, self-confidence and knowledge of music. Students have been accepted into performing arts schools as well as The Alvin Ailey and Rockette summer intensive programs.

Rose Academy of Ballet

70-11 Austin St., Forest Hills

718-520-0207

roseacademyofballet.com

[email protected]

A thoughtful dance program that combines movement and music, while always leaving space for personal creativity. Students are taught by professionals in their field! There are dance classes for ages 3 and older! Pre-ballet, jazz, hip-hop, acro, and more! Register for classes now!

Staten Island

Art Lab

1000 Richmond Terrace

artlabsi.com

Art Lab offers a variety of after-school and weekend art classes, for children ages 3 through teen. Visit Art Lab’s Annual Open House on September 9th for free demos, mini-classes, and children receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. Look for free workshops and No School Daze events this fall. Check out adult class offerings in fine art, applied art, and photography too! Stop by and find yourself at Art Lab this Fall.

Center Stage Dance Co, Ltd.

10 Akron Street

718-982-9226

centerstagedancecoltd.org

Center Stage Dance Company creates a fun, hard-working, all-inclusive space where young dancers can strengthen their technique and grow as artists. A wide variety of classes are offered in different genres for different age groups, so visit them today to find your perfect fit!

Dance Electra

8 Mallory Avenue

718-273-9598

Discover the Joy of Dance at Dance Electra! They specialize in providing a dynamic and nurturing environment for kids to explore their passion for dance. Expert instructors offer classes in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, and lyrical, fostering creativity and skill development. Elevate your child’s dance journey with private lessons and unlock their full potential. Join their vibrant dance community and explore exciting opportunities with renowned competition troupes. Unleash the dancer within today!

DEA Music & Art School

1409 Richmond Ave.

19 Saint Mary’s Ave.

57 Page Ave.

718-370-7733

deamusicandart.com

With a welcoming and vibrant community, learning, DEA offers a wide range of programs in music, visual and performing arts including specific instruments and musical theater classes all taught by professional musicians and creators. DEA has a strong commitment to the local community and provides outreach programs to schools and organizations that don’t have the resources to offer their own arts programming. All students perform in the Annual Christmas Show at Radio City. Top Students perform at Carnegie Hall. Get started with a free trial class.

FasTracKids

141 Evergreen Ave.

718-351-7333

ftkny.com

FasTracKids has been offering award winning enrichment programs for the past 20 years, ranging from preschool to homeschooling help, gifted & talented preparation, tutoring and test prep. Also offering chess and STEAM classes as well as NYS Math & ELA, TACHS and SHSAT prep. FTK believes that every child has their own special gift or talent, and with the proper instruction and reinforcement, every child can achieve their true gifted potential!

JCC of Staten Island

1466 Manor Road

718-475-5200

SIJCC.org

Aspiring athletes at all skill levels can stay active in the JCC’s basketball, soccer, tennis, and aquatics programs. Kids can explore their creative sides in music, art, and dance classes. In the JCC’s iTeens program, teens have fun in a safe environment and work on community service projects together. School’s Out programs bring kids of all ages together for special activities outside of the classroom. The JCC also offers afterschool programs for kids and teens with special needs, as well as inclusion opportunities.

Master Curry

3896 Richmond Ave.

mastercurry.com

Ignite your child’s passion and confidence with Master Curry Karate’s extraordinary back to-school program. More than just another activity, it’s a transformative experience. This skilled instructor brings over 52 years of expertise, including 32 years teaching in Staten Island. Discover Martial Arts’ essential life skills, boost coordination and strength, and empower self-defense abilities. Fuel your child’s enthusiasm for learning while building character. Enroll now to unlock a world of growth and achievement!

Staten Island Community Tennis Center

2800 Victory Blvd.

statenislandtennis.com

The Staten Island Community Tennis Center offers six outdoor and six indoor air conditioned courts for your year round tennis needs. Private and group programs are available for all ages. The staff is dedicated and talented, they work closely with players of all levels and ages. Coaches have worked with players from recreational play as well as moving players to the professional level. Their pro shop can help you with all equipment, racquets, sneakers and racquet repair.

Staten Island Skating Pavilion

3080 Arthur Kill Road

718-948-4800

thepavilion.org

The Staten Island Skating Pavilion is a year-round indoor ice-skating facility that has been serving the Staten Island community for over 25 years. SISP provides high quality programs to teach the sports of ice hockey, figure skating and other ice-related activities for people of all ages and abilities. The Pavilion Learn to Skate program is recognized by U.S. Figure Skating for its achievements, and is for beginners through advanced skaters ages 3 and up.

Tiny Treasures University

396 Van Duzer Street

718-273-5157

[email protected]

Tiny Treasures Academy and University are a daycare, preschool, pre-kindergarten and wellness center with a twist on traditional ways of enhancing children’s development and supporting the modern-day parent. Both centers offer a holistic approach in body and mind to equip kids with a strong foundation. Custom schedules are available.

Victory Gymnastics

3575 Victory Blvd

victorygymnasticscenter.com

Victory Gymnastics Center is proud to be Staten Island’s longest-running gymnastics facility. After opening their doors in 1980, they have had the pleasure of providing families of all ages with gymnastics, tumbling, parent and child programs, birthday parties, and competitive team programs. The increased strength, flexibility, and coordination athletes gain from gymnastics will carry over to their performance in various other sports. One of their primary goals has always been to help increase the self-esteem of the children who participate in their programs.

Westchester

5th Dimension VR

55 Church Street

White Plains, NY 10601

914-831-0081

[email protected]

5thdimensionvr.com

Unlock your child’s potential with our after-school coding program! Dive into the world of coding through popular platforms like Roblox, Scratch, and Python. Tailored for young minds, 5th Dimension VR’s courses foster creativity, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills. From building unique Roblox worlds to crafting their own applications, watch your child evolve from a gamer to a game-changer. Enroll now and let your child’s coding journey begin!

Amadeus Conservatory of Music and Theater

201 King Street Chappaqua, NY

St. Matthew’s Church 382 Cantitoe Street Bedford, NY

amadeusconservatory.com

[email protected]

914-238-0388

Amadeus offers private lessons in all instruments and voice for children and adults for all levels. Instruments include piano, voice, guitar, drums, strings, Suzuki violin, woodwinds, brass and early childhood instrumental classes for babies to age 5. Excellent teachers hold the highest credentials from the most prestigious schools. Teachers are experienced, nurturing, and give students a love of music. Classes include music theory, chamber music, and composition. Two student recitals a year and NYSSMA preparation. Summer musical theater camp. Lessons begin September 5.

Belle School of Music

1088 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

283 Tarrytown Road, White Plains

1537 Central Park Ave., Yonkers

914-961-5511

belleschool.com

At the Belle School of Music, piano lessons are FUN! They have created a piano lesson kids actually look forward to! The dynamic Belle School of Music system has shaped together a carefully balanced program that will stimulate every aspect of your child’s musical development to achieve his or her personal best. FREE Consultations.

Central Park Dance

450 Central Ave., Scarsdale

914-723-2940

centralparkdance.com

“CPD has expanded children and adult programs offering ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, hip-hop, belly dancing, Preschool, Tot & I, Fairytale Ballet, theater, and fitness for ages 2+!! Each has an extensive curriculum with various levels. For over 40 years, Central Park Dance continues to introduce new classes and provide impeccable customer service. 200 + classes a week!”

Creative Wonders Therapy Center

470 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite 204, White Plains

101 South Bedford Rd Suite 404, Mt. Kisco

914-421-8270 ext. 1

creativewonderstherapy.com

Creative Wonders is a pediatric therapy center with locations in both White Plains and Mt. Kisco. Seasoned occupational, physical, and speech therapists trained in specialties including sensory integration, PROMPT, Feeding, and evaluations including SIPT evaluations. Private speech and toddler rooms as well as a sensory gym! Strict cleaning guidelines and precautions as well as HEPA Air Purifiers in both locations.

Crestwood Music Education Center

870 Scarsdale Ave, Scarsdale

914-961-3497

[email protected]

Crestwoodmusic.com

Offering private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, drums and percussion instruments for students of all ages/levels. A world-class faculty provides premier music education; comprehensive ensemble/group, orchestral programs, Music Together (for toddlers) as well as Suzuki and Jazz programs. Come experience their recital/broadcast performance hall. Register now for fall 2023, winter, spring and summer 2024!

Curtain Call Theatre Arts

1349 Newfield Ave.,

Stamford, Conn.

203-329-8207, ext. 16

curtaincallinc.com

Curtain Call’s Theatre Arts Classes: Act now to act out! Classes in acting for the stage, TV and film, musical theatre performance, improv, dance, AND MORE for kids grades K to 12 and adults, after school, evenings, and weekends. No experience required. Early registration discounts available thru September 1, 2023. Sibling discounts, payment plan options, and scholarships for those who qualify. Visit: curtaincallinc.com/workshop, email [email protected], or call 203-329-8207 x700.

Dance for Joy

Dance for Joy – the happiest place to dance!

1893 E. Main St, Mohegan Lake, NY

danceforjoy.net

914-526-4486

Dance for Joy’s ballet focused program makes ballet fun for everyone. Students progress at their own pace in a non-competitive, developmentally appropriate syllabus. BippityBop is the beginning, where 3–6-year-olds explore the world of dance through ballet and creative movement, culminating in their own separate recital. Full ballet classes start at age 7, with jazz, then contemporary and modern as additional options. Add performing in our Nutcracker or other performance opportunities and your child will shine here!

Gtec Kids

Scarsdale, Larchmont, New Rochelle, Pelham vicinities

914-246-2806

[email protected]

GtecKids.com

For over 40 years, Gtec Kids has been captivating inquisitive students and encouraging them to explore the outer limits of their imagination. The creative arts and sciences curriculum includes having your child create an animated movie, build a Roman arch bridge, simulate an archaeological dig, build a model lung, design and direct a TV commercial, and more. If your child is in grades 2 through 6 and has a passion for learning, Gtec Kids is the ideal after-school enrichment program!

Gymcats Gymnastics

At Equalize Fitness

1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net

They start their classes as young as 20 months and continue to challenge athletes into their teens. All of their classes are co-ed and they offer beginner through advanced level programs. When the local school districts are closed, you can look forward to their popular holiday camps. Their goal is to build a physical and mental foundation for all sports and to promote athleticism and good health through participation in gymnastics. Register online now!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

25 School Lane, Scarsdale

914-723-1169

hbms.org

[email protected]

At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. We inspire and develop every student through excellence in music education with a commitment to creativity, collaboration, and community. Whether a child dreams of Birdland, Broadway or Carnegie Hall, the School provides every student with opportunities that are right for them. Offering lessons, musicianship classes, ensembles, performance opportunities, professional accompaniment, flexible tuition and financial aid.

Katonah Art Center

Katonah Art Center

40-2 Radio Circle Drive

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

914-232-4843

katonahartcenter.com

kiscoartcenter.com

This fall, the KAC Art Center in Mt. Kisco is offering a wide array of after-school and Saturday art classes. Our working artist instructors offer a diverse range of talents, including Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Encaustics, Fused Glass, Pottery Wheel & Animation with classes for children, teens and adults. Register early to secure your spot as classes fill up fast. Don’t miss the chance to have fun and learn something new at KAC!

Logrea Dance Academy

2 Dale Ave, Ossining

914-941-2939

logreadance.com

Beth Fritz-Logrea and Jean Logrea have provided quality dance training for over 37 years. LDA offers annual scholarship auditions, a boys’ ballet initiative, and special You and Me and Pre Ballet programs for children ages 3-5. There are extensive performing opportunities for children age 6 and up including the Westchester Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker”. LDA presents annual spring performances featuring ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and theater dance. Classes are enrolling now!

i9 Sports

SUNY Purchase in White Plains, NY

Woodlands in Hartsdale, NY

914-556-1064

[email protected]

i9sports.com

Experience the thrill of i9 Sports in Westchester! Their community-focused sports program offers kids of all ages and skill levels a chance to learn, grow, and play together. With a diverse range of sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, and flag football, i9 Sports promotes skill development, sportsmanship, and fun. Join them and watch your child’s confidence soar as they make friends, stay active, and become true athletes. i9 Sports, The Way Youth Sports Should Be!

Musical Munchkins Westchester

914-771-7000

musicalmunchkins.com

Musical Munchkins is happily celebrating 40+ years of music and movement throughout Westchester! Live fun-filled classes taught by experienced nurturing teachers who engage children in joyful activities while building music skills using drums, shakers, props, puppets, creative play, songs, dance and more. Join our lively, upbeat classes this September.

Play Group Theatre

One N. Broadway, White Plains, NY

914-946-4433

playgroup.org

[email protected]

The Play Group Theatre is preparing kids for every stage of life while giving them the tools they need to succeed on stage today! Welcome to a fun-filled, non-competitive performing arts program that provides actor training at the highest level while fostering friendships and building skills that last a lifetime.

Rising Sport Stars

280 Old mamaroneck road (@ Temple Israel)

white plains NY

929-841-4500

RisingSportStars.com

[email protected]

Rising Sport Stars is one of the best basketball programs in Westchester County. They are recognized for their partnerships with the Junior New York Knicks and New York Presbyterian Sport Performance powered by EXOS. Their program is tailored to meet the needs of all levels from the beginners to the most advanced players. Their primary focus is the kids having a positive learning experience and building their basketball fundamentals.

Scarsdale Ballet Studio

10 County Center Road, White Plains

914-725-8754

[email protected]

scarsdaleballetstudio.com

Since 1992, Scarsdale Ballet has built a reputation for providing a nurturing environment focused on teaching classical ballet. All students, from preschoolers to teens and adults, receive personalized attention from experienced teachers, fostering technically accomplished and versatile dancers. Performance opportunities like The Nutcracker, along with collaboration with NYC coaches, enrich the experience. The studio’s dedication is showcased in its new state-of-art studios in White Plains. Join SBS to embrace the transformative power of ballet!

Shake It Off

365 Central Park Ave

Scarsdale, NY 10583

914-721-0151

[email protected]

shakeitoffwestchesterny.com

At Shake it Off, they strive to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for children to grow, learn, and have a blast. They offer a versatile range of fun & engaging classes for babies, toddlers, and elementary-age children including baby movement classes, music & dance classes, yoga, variety of science & art classes, and the cutest toddler princess-themed ballet class. Their courses are perfectly catered to facilitate early socialization and encourage positive learning experiences.

Soccer Stars

Multiple Locations

soccerstars.com

[email protected]

212-877-7171

Soccer Stars is Westchester’s most popular youth educational soccer program! For 23 years, they have taught the FUNdamentals of soccer using positive reinforcement. Players will learn skills, physical literacy, build self-confidence, and develop teamwork in every class. Trained, certified coaches lead age-specific programs with low kid-to-coach rations for children 1-12+. Weekly classes are available 7 days-a-week at 10 locations. Private classes also available – their coaches come to you! Save $35 on Fall Programs – Promo Code: NYFALL23.

Studio B Dance Center

277 White Plains Road, Eastchester

914-793-2799

studiobdance.com

Studio B is the only dance studio in Westchester that is YPAD certified (background checks, CPR, and additional training in early childhood development). Professional, nurturing dance educators teach children ages 2 and up. Offering convenient classes for siblings, performing companies and competition teams. Open 7 days a week in their beautiful, modern facility.

Sylvan Learning Centers

Sylvan Bronxville

850 Bronx River Rd, Bronxville

914 -327-2926

SylvanLearning.com/bronxvilleNY

Sylvan Pleasantville

57 Wheeler Avenue, Pleasantville

914- 579-2584

sylvanlearning.com/pleasantvilleny

Sylvan is the leading provider of tutoring to students in grades K-12 in Reading, Math, Writing, Study Skills and SAT Prep. Sylvan’s trained and certified teachers provide personalized instruction to each student. At Sylvan, students develop the skills to do better in school and the confidence to do better in everything else. Get an academic check up for only $49 (online or in person) exp 9/30/23.

World Cup Gymnastics

160 Hunts Lane

Chappaqua, NY

914-238-9267

worldcupgymnastics.com

World Cup Gymnastics’ programs help to establish a solid fitness foundation for a healthy and active start to a child’s life and an opportunity for every child to discover their inner champion through the sport of gymnastics. Come join our mommy and me, recreational gymnastics, competitive gymnastics, or cheerleading classes. Participate in Kids Night Out, have a birthday party, or join our school year and summer camps. No matter the skill level, there is a program for you at World Cup Gymnastics.

YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester

515 North St, White Plains, NY 10605

914-949-6227

ywcawpcw.org

YWCA Women’s Residence

69 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

914-428-1130

Strong alone. Fearless together. The YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester is more than just a gym: it’s a community. From the Children’s Learning Center, and after school programs; to The Women’s Residence, and The Westchester Center for Racial Equity; for almost 95 years, they provide transformative programs and services to the women, children, and families they are so proud to serve. Visit www.ywcawpcw.org to learn more.