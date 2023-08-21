Top 9 Rinks to Go Roller Skating in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island
By Jacqueline Neber
Roller blading and roller skating in NYC and nearby aren’t just great ways for kids to be active and stay healthy. Going to an outdoor or indoor roller skating rink near you it’s also a fun, inexpensive pastime that the whole family can enjoy.
Whether it’s too cold to play outside or it’s too hot to handle the sweltering summer, here’s a list of the top roller skating rinks in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.
Click on your preferred region below to jump to that section:
Roller Skating in Manhattan
Pier 62 Skatepark
Pier 62 at Hudson River Park, W. 22nd Street, Chelsea
212-627-2020
Hours: Daily, 8am to dusk, weather permitting
Cost: FREE
For an unforgettable New York experience, children and adults can enjoy some outdoor skating within the setting of the magnificent Hudson River Park at Pier 62 Skatepark.
The “California style” skatepark is designed to suit all levels, from beginners through to experienced skaters, and welcomes visitors every day of the year. It’s free to enter, and Pier 62 is ADA-accessible. After a skate, be sure to grab a bite to eat at neighboring Chelsea Piers.
Riverbank Skating Rink
679 Riverside Drive, Hamilton Heights
212-694-3600
Hours: Through Sept. 8: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2-4pm and 5-7pm
Cost: $1.50; $6 skate rental
Situated in New York’s Riverbank State Park in Harlem, the skating rink is a covered rink open from July through September.
With breathtaking views of the Hudson River, George Washington Bridge, and Palisades, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, a carousel, picnic areas, and a restaurant, the park really offers something for everyone.
Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center
600 5th Ave, New York, NY
212-771-7200
Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 12-10pm; Thursday to Saturday, 12pm-12am
Cost: Call for pricing
When the ice melts outside Rockefeller Center in the spring, it’s time to break out the roller skates! Boogie down to live music or a DJ set during your one-hour timed session. The roller rink is open April through October.
The Roller Rink at the Standard
848 Washington at 13th Street, New York
212-645-4646
Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-11pm; Saturday & Sunday, 10am-11pm
Cost: Free skating; rentals start at $10
The Roller Rink at The Standard, High Line is a new seasonal offering on The Standard Plaza, where visitors are invited to take a visually immersive trip into a 1960’s Mod-inspired rink and restaurant, with black turf and playful seating surrounding the bright white skating rink.
For skaters and non-skaters alike, the rink menu will feature tasty bites such as Disco Fries, Fried Chicken, The Standard Hot Dog and Nachos.
Roller Skating in Brooklyn
LeFrak Center at Lakeside Brooklyn
171 East Drive, Prospect Park
718-462-0010
Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30-6pm; Saturday, 12-6pm, Sunday 10am-6pm
Cost: $9.25 weekdays; $13.50 weekends; Rental $8.71
Looking for a roller skating rink in Brooklyn? Head over to the sprawling, outdoor, 16,000-square-foot roller rink set in the scenic parkland of Prospect Park—but first, purchase tickets in advance on the Prospect Park website.
The rink is open to all ages and abilities making it the perfect activity for the whole family. And, if all that exercise leaves you and the little ones feeling hungry, relax and enjoy an après-skate meal or snack at the Bluestone Café.
The center is open from April through October and also offers boat and bike rentals, a splash pad, and special events such as the Roller Disco.
Pier 2 Roller Rink
150 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights
718-300-2401
Hours: Hours vary by day
Cost: Admission varies by day; $7 skate rental
Lower Manhattan provides an impressive backdrop for skaters at Pier 2 roller rink, a 13,200-square-foot rink located within the grounds of Brooklyn Bridge Park for roller skating.
The rink, which is open from April to late fall, offers up a mix of public skating sessions for kids and adults as well as recreational league play and birthday parties.
In addition to roller skating, visitors can get busy with a wide array of activities including basketball, handball, ping pong and bocce ball.
Roller Skating in Queens
United Skates of America
8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale
347-475-5141
Hours: Hours vary by day
Cost: Admission varies by day; $6 skate rental
This summer United Skates of America offers outdoor skating at Atlas Park! The skate venue also offers birthday parties, special events, family skate sessions, lessons, and more. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but to guarantee entry, it’s best to purchase tickets online in advance.
Roller Skating on Staten Island
Rollerjam USA
236 Richmond Valley Rd, Staten Island, NY
718-605-6600
Hours: Fridays 7pm-12am and Saturdays 1-7pm (Saturday night skating is for adults only)
Cost: $15 admission; $20 admission and skate rental
Staten Island’s only roller skating rink features a disco-themed atmosphere and open skate hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Check their website for specials events and info on kids parties.
Roller Skating on Long Island
United Skates of America
1276 Hicksville Court, Seaford
516-795-5474
Hours: Vary, check website for details
Cost: $15; $6 skate rental; special events may have different pricing.
This classic facility for roller skating also offers an arcade and a menu of pizza, hot dogs, and wings. Check the website for each daily public skate session and special offers.
Roller Skating in Westchester County, NY
EJ Murray Memorial Skating Center
348 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers
914-377-6469
Hours: Call for skating schedule
Cost: $14; $3 seniors; $6 skate rental
EJ Murray Memorial Skating Center offers roller skating sessions May-August. With everything from first-time roller skating lessons and roller skating classes, to roller sports, figure skating, hockey, skating clubs, and an ice-skating show, the kids are sure to stay active and engaged.
