Top 9 Rinks to Go Roller Skating in NYC, Westchester, and Long Island

By Jacqueline Neber

Roller blading and roller skating in NYC and nearby aren’t just great ways for kids to be active and stay healthy. Going to an outdoor or indoor roller skating rink near you it’s also a fun, inexpensive pastime that the whole family can enjoy.

Whether it’s too cold to play outside or it’s too hot to handle the sweltering summer, here’s a list of the top roller skating rinks in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Click on your preferred region below to jump to that section:

Roller Skating in Manhattan

Hours: Daily, 8am to dusk, weather permitting

Cost: FREE

For an unforgettable New York experience, children and adults can enjoy some outdoor skating within the setting of the magnificent Hudson River Park at Pier 62 Skatepark.

The “California style” skatepark is designed to suit all levels, from beginners through to experienced skaters, and welcomes visitors every day of the year. It’s free to enter, and Pier 62 is ADA-accessible. After a skate, be sure to grab a bite to eat at neighboring Chelsea Piers.

Hours: Through Sept. 8: Monday-Friday, 4-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 2-4pm and 5-7pm

Cost: $1.50; $6 skate rental

Situated in New York’s Riverbank State Park in Harlem, the skating rink is a covered rink open from July through September.

With breathtaking views of the Hudson River, George Washington Bridge, and Palisades, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, a carousel, picnic areas, and a restaurant, the park really offers something for everyone.

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 12-10pm; Thursday to Saturday, 12pm-12am

Cost: Call for pricing

When the ice melts outside Rockefeller Center in the spring, it’s time to break out the roller skates! Boogie down to live music or a DJ set during your one-hour timed session. The roller rink is open April through October.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-11pm; Saturday & Sunday, 10am-11pm

Cost: Free skating; rentals start at $10

The Roller Rink at The Standard, High Line is a new seasonal offering on The Standard Plaza, where visitors are invited to take a visually immersive trip into a 1960’s Mod-inspired rink and restaurant, with black turf and playful seating surrounding the bright white skating rink.

For skaters and non-skaters alike, the rink menu will feature tasty bites such as Disco Fries, Fried Chicken, The Standard Hot Dog and Nachos.

Psst…. Here are 8 Kid-Friendly Broadway Shows for the Entire Family!

Roller Skating in Brooklyn

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10:30-6pm; Saturday, 12-6pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Cost: $9.25 weekdays; $13.50 weekends; Rental $8.71

Looking for a roller skating rink in Brooklyn? Head over to the sprawling, outdoor, 16,000-square-foot roller rink set in the scenic parkland of Prospect Park—but first, purchase tickets in advance on the Prospect Park website.

The rink is open to all ages and abilities making it the perfect activity for the whole family. And, if all that exercise leaves you and the little ones feeling hungry, relax and enjoy an après-skate meal or snack at the Bluestone Café.

The center is open from April through October and also offers boat and bike rentals, a splash pad, and special events such as the Roller Disco.

Hours: Hours vary by day

Cost: Admission varies by day; $7 skate rental

Lower Manhattan provides an impressive backdrop for skaters at Pier 2 roller rink, a 13,200-square-foot rink located within the grounds of Brooklyn Bridge Park for roller skating.

The rink, which is open from April to late fall, offers up a mix of public skating sessions for kids and adults as well as recreational league play and birthday parties.

In addition to roller skating, visitors can get busy with a wide array of activities including basketball, handball, ping pong and bocce ball.

Roller Skating in Queens

Hours: Hours vary by day

Cost: Admission varies by day; $6 skate rental

This summer United Skates of America offers outdoor skating at Atlas Park! The skate venue also offers birthday parties, special events, family skate sessions, lessons, and more. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but to guarantee entry, it’s best to purchase tickets online in advance.

Roller Skating on Staten Island

Hours: Fridays 7pm-12am and Saturdays 1-7pm (Saturday night skating is for adults only)

Cost: $15 admission; $20 admission and skate rental

Staten Island’s only roller skating rink features a disco-themed atmosphere and open skate hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Check their website for specials events and info on kids parties.

Roller Skating on Long Island

Hours: Vary, check website for details

Cost: $15; $6 skate rental; special events may have different pricing.

This classic facility for roller skating also offers an arcade and a menu of pizza, hot dogs, and wings. Check the website for each daily public skate session and special offers.

Roller Skating in Westchester County, NY

Hours: Call for skating schedule

Cost: $14; $3 seniors; $6 skate rental

EJ Murray Memorial Skating Center offers roller skating sessions May-August. With everything from first-time roller skating lessons and roller skating classes, to roller sports, figure skating, hockey, skating clubs, and an ice-skating show, the kids are sure to stay active and engaged.