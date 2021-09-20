Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 24-26

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Take your family apple picking, grab tickets to play a round of mini golf at Pixar Putt, or sign your kids up for a taekwondo class.

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

Celebrate the resilience of the community and the power of the arts during BAMkids Family Day! You and your family will have the opportunity to watch live performances from some talented local artists and participate in the interactive workshops they are offering! This event is free so go on their website and RSVP now.

Pier A – Battery Park

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

Details

The time has finally come for Broadway to reopen! This beloved New York activity is perfect for any family to enjoy. Some big name shows that are taking the stage once again are The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin and Waitress. Many of these shows open on September 14th, but tickets are on sale now!

Near NYC

Celebrate the beginning of the fall season by taking your family apple picking! There are many farms and orchards around New York City that offer great pick-your-own experiences, as well as many other fun events and activities. Your kids love picking apples for themselves and bringing them home to enjoy!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31

The New York Botanical Gardens has an exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. This exhibit will be closing it’s doors next month so plan a trip to NYB soon! You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York.

Citywide

Taekwondo and karate have taken the world by storm and kids have been loving it! Not only are martial arts classes fun, but they also teach you valuable life skills that your kids will hold onto for the rest of their lives! Have your kids learn discipline and respect while also having loads of fun by taking an after school or weekend class!

Details

Spend some time outside of the big apple this season by packing up the car and taking the family for a road trip. There are many towns and counties to explore around NYC that are offering a variety of activities and events that are perfect for this fall. Start planning a day trip or longer vacation for this weekend!