7 Broadway Shows Opening Soon That are Great for Kids!

As Broadway opens back up after being shut down for more than a year, it’s important to do research before deciding on a show to go watch with the entire family! You never want to be in a situation in which you spend money, time, and effort to bring your kid to a magical night on Broadway but soon realize the show is too complicated, fast-paced, and unentertaining for your child to follow. These are fun family-friendly shows opening back up on Broadway that will hold your child’s attention for the whole night while also entertaining adults and older kids.

Aladdin

Price: from $57.50

Performances begin September 28th

Whether it be comedy, choreography, or costumes, Aladdin is able to showcase it all in its hit Broadway show. The extravagant adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin gives a magical night to kids who love the movie or those who are just discovering the magical story of the golden lamp and genie. With a simple story and many exciting, eye-catching elements, this broadway show is perfect for kids to enjoy. The recommended age for this show is age 6 and up; children under 4 will not be permitted. The duration of the show is 2 hours and 35 minutes long which includes one intermission.

Wicked

Price: from $95

Performances begin September 14th

Set in the same universe as The Wizard of Oz, Wicked examines the characters of the story before Dorothy ever stepped foot on the land. It tells the story of Elphaba, a girl with emerald-green skin who is talented and fiery but misunderstood as she meets Galinda, the popular blonde, and starts a complicated friendship filled with rivalry and opposing viewpoints. Watch the story of how Elphaba becomes known as the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Galinda, the Good Witch. Magical effects and a compelling story are sure to keep any kid entertained! The recommended age for this show is age 8 and up; children under 5 will not be permitted. The duration of the show is 2 hours and 45 minutes long which includes one intermission.

The Lion King

Price: from $75

Performances begin September 14th

Disney’s adaptation of the classic 1994 film takes the young lion prince’s journey to the Broadway stage with breathtaking dance numbers and costumes that make the story come alive. When his father is killed by his uncle, prince Simba must flee the lands he has always lived on, returning as an adult to fulfill his destiny to become king. The visual artistry is a spectacle and the imaginative storytelling creates an awe-inducing experience with an already wonderful story. The recommended age for this show is age 6 and up; children under 4 will not be permitted. The duration of the show is 2 hours and 30 minutes long which includes one intermission.

Gazillion Bubble Show

Price: from $59

Performances begin November 5th

Perfect for younger kids, this performance is an imaginative show where world-renowned bubble artists Fan Yang and wife Ana showcase their bubble artistry. Along with bubbles, elements such as lights, lasers, and music all come together to make this family-friendly show a spectacle of entertainment and fun.This show is recommended for all ages. The duration of the show is 1 hour and 10 minutes long.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Price: from $79

Performances begin November 12th

From the magical world of Harry Potter comes a new show from the mind of JK Rowling about a new generation of wizards that must fight to stop a mysterious force with a future that hangs in the balance. Set 19 years after the events of the Harry Potter series, dive back into the universe that captivated the entire world with its breathtaking story and imagination. The story follows Harry Potter, who is now the Minister of Magical Law Enforcement, and his younger son, Albus, who is just about to enter Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry for the first time.The recommended age for this show is age 8 and up. The duration of the play is tentatively 3 hours 30 minutes, including one intermission. It returns to Broadway on November 12th. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted and ages 15 and under will not be admitted without an adult.

MJ: The Musical

Price: from $59

Performances begin February 1, 2022

Discover the life of Micheal Jackson, deemed as The King of Pop, through the biographical musical told through 25 of his biggest hit songs. An explosion of music and iconic dance moves takes us into the creative mind of the man as he prepares for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.The recommended age for this show is age 8 and up. The duration of the play is 2 hours 35 minutes, including an intermission.

Come From Away

Price: from $49

Performances begin September 21

Great for older kids, this story is one of strangers coming together from across the world and the cultures that met on that day. Thousands of people are forced to stay in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland as 38 planes are grounded on the historical day of September 11th in 2001. The tense story shows what people from different communities and cultures discover when they all meet.The recommended age for this show is 10 and up; children under 4 are not permitted. The duration of the play is 1 Hour 40 Minutes with no intermission.