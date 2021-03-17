The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

New York Botanical Gardens has announced the 2021 Exhibition KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, Featuring New Work by Celebrated Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama will finally be coming this spring! After having to wait for a year due to COVID-19, the Kusama exhibit is opening for the world to see. This exhibit will be the first-ever comprehensive exploration of the artist’s lifelong fascination with the natural world and takes place across the Garden’s 250 acres and in its historic buildings.

Trying to find more activities to get involved with this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: 30 Family-Friendly Things to do in Spring 2021

Some of the debuts being shown are Flower Obsession, Kusama’s first obliteration greenhouse where visitors apply coral flower stickers throughout the inside; Dancing Pumpkins, a monumental 16-foot-high sculpture presented on the Haupt Conservatory Lawn; Infinity Mirrored Room- Illusion Inside the Heart, an immersive outdoor installation responding to changing light throughout the day and seasons; and I Want to Fly to the Universe, a bright colored 13-foot-high biomorphic yellow face with polka dots.

Not only will the exhibit be showing off Kusama’s new pieces, but it will also include works from throughout her career and multifaceted practice. Some of the pieces that will be shown are sketchbooks that show Kusama’s connection with the natural world from a young age, as well as her botanical sketches, paintings, biomorphic collages, and many more depictions of her famous work.

The New York Botanical Gardens staff has been working hard to ensure that this exhibit will be memorable and safe for everyone who visits. Carrie Rebora Barratt, Ph.D., CEO & The William C. Steere Sr. President of The New York Botanical Garden said, “ This once-in-a-lifetime presentation will stand apart from previous exhibitions of Yayoi Kusama’s work because it is rooted in the artist’s profound and enduring exploration of nature and its countless manifestations that evoke meanings that are both personal and universal.”

Get Your Tickets Now

The Kusama exhibit is opening April 10th and will be available through October 31st, which will provide the opportunity for guests and visitors to explore Kusama’s work throughout the changing seasons as new plantings, textures, and palettes are introduced! Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. There are some discounts available for students and seniors that can be seen on the website here.

The exhibit takes place mainly outdoors, but tickets are limited for each day to allow for social distancing. Tickets will be for a time-entry of one hour, and tickets should be purchased in advanced to ensure entry. If you purchased tickets for entry to the exhibit last year, you’ll have access to pre-sale tickets through the email you originally purchased tickets with.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting March 16th in several phases beginning with dates through June 30th. Tickets will sell out fast, and we encourage you to get in on this incredible exhibit before it’s gone. Don’t waste another moment and get ready for a great event that will add a little more color to your spring plans!