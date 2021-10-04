Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 8-10

It’s never too early to start planning for another NYC weekend! Spend time at the Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen exhibit, wander through a corn maze or take the family to explore The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

234 West 42nd St. | Details

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, a new exhibition in the heart of Times Square, gets you up close and personal with costumes from Broadway, Dance, Opera, Film, Television and Special Events. In over 20,000 square feet of space, you and your family will make your way through an immersive maze featuring more than 100 of the entertainment industry’s most beautiful and complex garments. Featuring costumes from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Frozen, Hamilton, SIX, The Lion King and more, you’ll get an up-close look at the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen from a distance on stage or screen.

At select times (consult the website for weekly schedule), costume makers and experts will be on-site demonstrating their techniques and skills and interacting with guests, and multimedia elements will provide a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the process. All proceeds benefit the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund advocating for the survival of NYC’s costume industry. 10% off both the General Admission (reg.$29-33*) and Senior/Child/Student Rate (reg. $24-28*).Visit www.ShowstoppersNYC.com and use coupon code NYFAMILYSHOW at checkout.

Citywide | Details

Everybody has been obsessed with all things matcha! Whether you are looking for a good matcha latte or are in the mood to try a matcha infused dessert, there is something out there for all kinds of matcha lovers. Lucky for us, we have a ton of spots around the city that serve or sell matcha that you can stop by and try!

2900 Southern Blvd | Details

Check out the scarecrows and pumpkins throughout NYBG’s 250 acres! From now until Halloween, you and your family will have the opportunity to take part in activities and exhibits that will help you celebrate the fall season. Kids will love the pumpkin carving demonstrations that they can recreate at home, as well as meeting the larger than life skeletons during the Puppets on Parade.

Details

Celebrate the fall season in the comfort of your own home! There are many crafts that your little ones can try out or create with the family. Keep it simple and make some paper crafts or challenge yourself and make a craft that you can use as a fun fall decoration. Making fall crafts is the perfect way to keep the kids entertained while you relax at home.

Near NYC | Details

The fall season is in full swing and what better activity to do during the month of October than picking pumpkins with the family! Take a trip to any of the farms located near NYC to pick out the perfect pumpkin for each family member. Some of the farms also put on events and activities throughout the season that your kids will love to take part in as well.

Details

The time has finally come for Broadway to reopen! This beloved New York activity is perfect for any family to enjoy. Some big name shows that are taking the stage once again are The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin and Waitress. Many of these shows open on September 14th, but tickets are on sale now!

Hudson Valley or Long Island | Details

This popular fall holiday lights spectacular is back this year! The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze has thousands of spooky carved pumpkins that are synchronized with music and lights that make for a fun night for the whole family. This year, the blaze will be located in both Hudson Valley and Long Island and will be open to the public up until Halloween! Tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17 and they can only be purchased in advance.

Citywide | Details

The leaves are starting to change colors, which means now is the perfect time to take a scenic hike. Whether you are looking to travel out of the city or stay close to home, there are trails and routes that are perfect for kids of all ages and skill levels!

Near NYC | Details

Corn mazes are finally up and running for the season! Your family will have a blast wandering through the twists and turns of different mazes and trying to find your way out. There are many kid-friendly corn mazes around NYC that aren’t too difficult. Many of the mazes have themes or fun designs that are changed each year and are also interactive so kids are able to find clues that lead them to the other side!