Best Kid-Friendly Corn Mazes Near New York City in 2021

It’s that time of the year again and corn mazes are back! Much like last fall, farms are offering limited activities in accordance with COVID-19 precautions and restrictions so families can be safe and enjoy the season. Fall is the best time to round up the family and head to one of these nearby farms to enjoy the many family-friendly activities during this time of harvest. Spend the day apple picking, searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, or even enjoying farm-baked goods such as apple cider donuts, caramelized apples and more. Regardless of how you choose to spend your day at the farm, make sure to check out these corn mazes located near New York City! Wander through their intricately designed stalks of maize, discover the clues with family and see just how long it will take to make it out on the other side!

Looking for more fall activities? Check out our 2021 Fall Bucket List!

Best Kid-Friendly Corn Mazes Near New York City

Amazing Maize Maze at Queens County Farm

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004

718-347-3276

(40 min from Midtown)

Queens County Farm, the longest continually farmed site in New York State, once again opens their pumpkin patch, reading room and other attractions again for families to enjoy. Their 3-acre Amazing Maize Maze’s theme celebrates the creativity of pop artist Andy Warhol, sending you on a twisted, puzzling journey for clues to the end. The Amazing Maize Maze is open Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays, from October 2-30, 2020 and Monday, October 12. Hours: Friday, 12 pm – 4:30 pm/ Saturday, Sunday, Columbus Day, 11 am – 4:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance and are $12 for adults, $8 for children aged 4-11, and free for those three and below. Queens County Farm follows NYC indoor vaccine mandate for all indoor activities. Unvaccinated individuals are required to social distance and keep their mask on when outdoors as well.

Von Thun’s Country Farm

519 Ridge Road Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

732-329-8656

(1 hr from Midtown)

If you’re looking for the quickest day trip outside the city, look no further than Von Thun’s Country Farm! Only an hour outside the city limits, this farm boosts two locations in New Jersey: one in South Brunswick and the other in Washington. Gather the family and come enjoy their community-supported agriculture program, have a chance to pick not only your pumpkin but a variety of berries for your choosing, and so much more! Visit their daytime maze and navigate the 6-acre corn maze, which has a theme this year that celebrates the anniversary of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. You can also navigate the Moonlight Maze by flashlight on a nighttime hayride then settle down together for s’mores and cider by a campfire. General admission to Von Thun’s Fall Festival weekends is $15.99 with over 20+ farm activities/attractions included.

Outhouse Orchards

139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560

914-277-3188

(1 hr and 15 min)

Outhouse Orchards attracts plenty of families year after year — you can even bring your family dog! Choose from pumpkins, gourds, and an assortment of Halloween decorations as you celebrate the fall season. They also have a corn maze full of clues ready for you and your family to solve. You can even follow the corn maze map as a guide to find the hidden clues and learn interesting facts about space. The corn maze is $10 per person and children under the 5 years old can enter free but require the supervision of an adult.

Stony Hill Farms

15 North Road, Chester, NJ 07930

(908) 879-2908

(1 hr and 15 mins from Midtown)

This once 40-acre flower garden is now home to approximately 200 acres of fresh fruits and vegetables, 20 acres of orchards, a 10 acre Maze Fun Park, and so much more! Maneuver your way through the winding paths of their giant corn maze which has a theme that celebrates the flower that started it all: orchids. Once you find your way out, make sure you and the family indulge in some classic fall traditions such as pumpkin picking, hayrides, duck races, hot chocolate and more! Stony Hill Farm operates year-round with Maze Fun Park opened between September 4 – November 7 from 10 am – 5pm. General admission starts at $10.99, children under 2 are free. You can also save $3 when you purchase your tickets online in advance. Stony Hill Farms recommends all patrons wear a mask and social distance from one another and will happily reschedule your tickets in the event of illness.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930

908-879-7189

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown)

Head to Alstede Farms to pick the freshest pumpkins with your family! There are plenty of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes to choose from: orange and white, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash. You can even enjoy their two mazes to fully explore. Wander through the Sunflower Maze until the end of October and take in these vibrant flower fields. Another option is their classic Corn Maze with a new theme this year. Spend the day roaming around this Maze and learning interesting facts about this year’s theme. Come nighttime, check out their Harvest Moon Hayride event where you can explore the maze at dark with a flashlight. Both Mazes are open daily and are included in general admission.

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, NY 11747

631-271-3276

(1 hr and 30 min from Midtown)

The Annual Fall Festival encourages parents to bring their children to celebrate in such fall festivities as pumpkin picking, hayrides, and a corn maze. To make this maze even more fun, the theme of the 7-arce daytime maze this year is “Wizard of OZ.” Check out LI’s largest straw pyramid, play mini-golf, and have playground access. This maze is open weekends, Columbus Day, and holidays at a $10 admission. F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm follows NY State and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Hank’s PumpkinTown

240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

631-726-4667

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Hank’s PumpkinTown welcomes you back to its elaborate pumpkin utopia decorated with pumpkins of all sizes, gourds, corn stalks, straw bales, Indian Corn, mums, Montauk daisies, door hangings and more! The Pink Tractor, which features pink porcelain doll pumpkins, is back for its second wheel out and ready to roll! You and your children can also enjoy three interactive corn mazes that are safe and adventurous for all ages. And don’t forget to check out The Market and load up on apple cider slushies, kettle corn, apple cider and pumpkin donuts, candy and caramel apples and many more scrumptious delights. Open 9:30 am-6 pm, daily. Maze Park tickets are $12 on weekdays and $18 on weekends and holidays. Pets are not permitted to enter Hank’s PumpkinTown.

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952

631-298-0800

(2 hrs from Midtown)

Celebrating its 30th year in operation, Harbes Family Farm has 27 apple varieties to pick from, 8 acres of on-the-vine pumpkins sold by the pound, fall hayrides, and more! This year’s corn maze has been widened as a COVID-19 pandemic precaution.Follow the yellow corn stalks as you and your children navigate the Wizard of Oz Maze with Dorothy, Toto and all their pals! The corn maze is open weekdays for $4 and holidays and weekends at $4.95. Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a face mask at Harbes Family Farm as advised by the CDC’s guidance.