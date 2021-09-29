The Best Fall Crafts for Kids in 2021

Best Fall Crafts for Kids!

Summer has finally come to a close and now we have entered the season of pumpkin picking and hayrides. During this time of the year, it’s easy to find ourselves leaving the house to find the countless fun fall activities. However, if you’re looking to stay in and watch the autumn leaves fall, these fall crafts for kids are the perfect way to embrace the feeling of the season while saving money and keeping your kids busy.

Looking for more fun Fall Family Activities? Check out our Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021.

This craft is one for young and old kids alike as long as you don’t mind a bit of a mess! Sketch the branches on a large white background before setting out small paints. As your kids dip their fingers into the paint, these paints will act as the leaves before transferring them to the branches.

Incorporating the fall foliage from right outside your door, this practically free craft allows you and your child to use their creativity to create their very own crown. Not only does it allow for your child to explore the outdoors, but they also can become the king or queen of the Fall! All this craft needs are leaves, twine and a bit of glue to keep it all together.

A classic childhood craft, this simple activity also has your child adventuring outdoors for their favorite leaves. Using a crayon, white paper, and a leaf, place the paper over the leaf and color away. There is nothing more satisfying than watching the details of the leaves appear on the paper.

This craft might be a bit more difficult if you don’t have access to logs; however, if you don’t live in an area with ease of access to them, you can buy them from your local hardware store. These cute creepy creatures will haunt your neighborhood. Your child can make anything from a ghoulish ghost using white paint to orange or green paint to create a mortified monster.

While there are many handprint crafts, this one differs because of its 3D shape and stand-up structure, making it the perfect fall centerpiece! Cut out as many handprints as you and your child choose in different fall colors to act as the leaves. You’ll also need a paper towel roll, glue stick, tape, paper plate, and green paint.

Scarecrows are one of the epitomizing symbols of the fall season besides Jack o’Lanterns and colorful leaves! This simple craft uses small and medium popsicle sticks, paint, wood glue, and googly eyes. Design these however you and your child want; the possibilities are endless while making your scarecrow.

Let’s say you go apple picking and come home with a bag full of apples, but you don’t want to eat them all. Well, this craft is perfect for you! Use your apples (make sure to halve them) as a stamper to create cute Jack o’Lanterns with orange and green paint. Have your kids then paint a spooky face on each of their pumpkins.

Similar to the apple Jack o’Lanterns, the allure of pumpkin and apple picking sometimes is more fun than deciding what to do with them afterward. Instead of simply carving pumpkins into Jack o’Lanterns, carve them out and use them as a flower pot instead to put on your table or outside.

Another option for your spare pumpkins from your adventures to the pumpkin patch, especially if your kids love animals. To make the bird feeder, slice the pumpkin in half before having your kids scoop out the inside, filling it with birdseed, and choosing their favorite branch to hang the pumpkin from.

Perfect for Thanksgiving around the corner or any guests you might be having any time soon, these adorable placemats will keep your company in awe. This one is up to you on how to decorate. If you are going for more of the Thanksgiving vibe, use paint and your kids’ hands to make an adorable hand turkey. Or use the earlier Apple Print Jack o’Lantern craft!

Decorate your home with these beautiful fall leaf ornaments that will bring the autumn essence with them anywhere. After making your batch of salt dough, use fall pastry stamps, cookie cutters, or fake leaves to create a leaf shape. Make sure to punch a hole in the top to hang these ornaments.