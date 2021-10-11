Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 15-17

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! Learn about the world of fashion at the Christian Dior exhibit, take the family to a fall festival or grab some of the popular fall products at Trader Joe’s.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this fall? Check out the Ultimate NYC Fall Bucket List for Families 2021!

Celebrate the fall season in the comfort of your own home! There are many crafts that your little ones can try out or create with the family. Keep it simple and make some paper crafts or challenge yourself and make a craft that you can use as a fun fall decoration. Making fall crafts is the perfect way to keep the kids entertained while you relax at home.

The fall season is in full swing and what better activity to do during the month of October than picking pumpkins with the family! Take a trip to any of the farms located near NYC to pick out the perfect pumpkin for each family member. Some of the farms also put on events and activities throughout the season that your kids will love to take part in as well.

The Taste of The Seaport event will make for a day of food, fun, and fundraising! This food festival will be showcasing 30 of the best restaurants in Lower Manhattan along with a wide variety of local vendors, artisans, entertainers, and family friendly activities. To top it all off, this festival will be raising money for enrichment programs at Public School 397 (The Spruce Street School) and Public School 343 (The Peck Slip School)!

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Trader Joe’s shoppers have waited all year for their fall products to be released and now they are finally here! You will find some fan favorites that have come back in stock, as well as new items that you haven’t seen anywhere else!

With fall now in full swing, many families are trying to find ways to get out and celebrate. Well what better way to spend your weekend than by going to a fall festival! Enjoy some great food and an even better atmosphere that the whole family will love.

For all of the families that are looking to be scared this Halloween, make sure to check out these scary haunted houses and spooky walks. There are many options in both NYC and Long Island that are sure to make this Halloween a little more spooky!