Trader Joe’s never fails to surprise us with their latest items that are brought in seasonally to their shelves. And now that we are starting the fall season today, there are tons of nostalgic classics and brand-new Trader Joe’s fall foods that are drawing us to these ship-themed stores. As you start to take hayrides and visit apple orchards around the city, make sure to try one of these Trader Joe’s fall foods to fully embrace this new season. Browse through our roundup of some of the fall favorites that shoppers are loving.

You can also check out their latest Fearless Flyer here!

Best Trader Joe’s Fall Foods

A seasonal hit! You really can’t go wrong with stocking your freezer with this mezzi rigatoni pasta that holds a creamy sauce made of three kinds of cheese (cheddar, gouda, and parmesan), béchamel, and butternut squash purée. This also makes a great quick meal for the kids as they are getting back into school.

Try these samosas with a golden and flaky pastry exterior that has an amazing filling of garam masala, cumin, coriander, chile powder, fennel seeds, paneer cheese, and chunks of pumpkin inside!

One of the many items that parents wait for is pumpkin flavored coffee and now Trader Joe’s has edible espresso beans. Each bag contains a little more caffeine than a cup of coffee, making it the perfect snack to grab when you’re heading out of the house and don’t have time to brew a cup.

Baking at home with the family is a fun indoor activity to do during the fall. This year, grab some of this pumpkin bread and muffin mix to make some homemade pumpkin treats! Most of the mixing and measuring is already done when you buy the mix, so all you have to do is add water, eggs and oil!

These raviolis are filled with a sweet yet savory pumpkin filling and are so flavorful that they can be eaten without any sauce! The Honey Roasted Pumpkin Raviolis are also an easy meal to make for your kids because once you add them to boiling water, they will be ready to eat in under 3 minutes. These are sure to be a fan favorite this year.

This fall classic has made its way back into stores for shoppers to enjoy! The sauce is tomato-based and is the perfect substitute that you can use for any pasta dish or dipping sauce. Autumnal Harvest’s sauce is creamier than other tomato sauces and has pumpkin and butternut squash added into it to make the sauce a fall essential.

This snack is perfect for all of the sweet tooths out there. Maple sugar is a staple fall flavor and now you will have the opportunity to enjoy it glazed over some delicious kettle corn! This Maple and Sea Salt Kettle Corn is the perfect snack to pack for your kids lunch this fall or to enjoy while watching some football games on Sunday.

We have seen and enjoyed dessert hummus before, but now Trader Joe’s is taking it up a notch with Pumpkin Spice Hummus. This new creation is great to dip or spread onto any kind of cracker, cookie, or bread. Made with vine-dried garbanzo beans and a delicious mixture of pumpkin purée and spices, this dessert hummus will be a hit at any gathering you bring it to.

Watching the leaves change colors through the season is one of the best parts of fall, and now you can also enjoy the beautiful colors of the Fall Leaf Tortilla Chips. The great thing about these chips is that the vibrant colors come from using ingredients such as beet, carrot, and pumpkin powders instead of artificial colors, which makes it a healthier chip option for your family!

Here is a fall spin on a classic Latin American treat! Each empanada is made with a flaky pastry exterior and is filled with a sweet pumpkin filling. This treat is not too sweet, but has just enough spices to be able to still taste the authentic pumpkin flavor.

If you are on the hunt for a good non-dairy yogurt, then this yogurt alternative is perfect for you! This cashew yogurt gives you the same consistency as regular yogurt and comes in the most popular fall flavor!

This creamy pumpkin Alfredo sauce was made from an expert Italian supplier and will give a hearty flavor to any of your dishes. Not only can this sauce be used for the classic fettuccine Alfredo dish, but it can also be used on veggies, meats and other popular pasta dishes.