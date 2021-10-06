Family-Friendly Fall Festivals In and Around New York City

Family-Friendly Fall Festivals

As the year begins to wind down and fall officially blows in, NYC’s fall festivals are providing families entertainment at full gale force! You’ve visited apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes at least an hour or so outside of city limits, so why not enjoy more locally available entertainment. Make it a day or make it a several days outing with the family to explore the music, foods, and fanfare associated with a NYC street fair festival event.

46th Annual Atlantic Antic

Atlantic Avenue, between 4th Avenue and Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY

718-875-8993

Come rain or shine, the 46th Annual Atlantic Antic Festival returns! The festival is the oldest and largest in Brooklyn, stretching a mile long. Enjoy classic street fair delights such as funnel cake, sausage and peppers, and roasted corn as well as local cuisine and art from over 500 Brooklyn vendors and merchants. Kids will be entertained by stage performances, face-painting, and acrobatics from the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus! The 46th Annual Atlantic Antic Festival takes place Sunday, October 3 from noon to 6 pm. Admission is free of charge!

Brookville Fall Festival

Brookeville Park, 149 Ave. &, S Conduit Ave.

(718) 393-7370

Spend some time with the family at the Brookville Fall Festival! This free event will take place on October 9th and has a bunch of activities lined up. From Halloween-themed arts & crafts and games to fitness challenges, there is something to do for every kid. You will even have a chance to pick a free pumpkin from their pumpkin patch!

Family Fall Day at St Catherine’s Park

1st Ave., between East 67th Street and East 68th Street, Manhattan, NY

(212) 408-0243

Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at St. Catherine’s Park’s Family Fall Day! The event, hosted by the NYC Parks Department and Council Member Ben Kallos, features music, crafts, inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses for children of all ages and adults eager to exercise their inner child! St. Catherine’s Park also is home to a running track, basketball and tennis courts and more! St. Catherine’s Park requires masks and social distancing for all adults and children in attendance and advises all participants to wash their hands between each activity. Family Fall Day at St. Catherine’s Park is on Saturday, October 16 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Admission is free of charge!

Fink’s Farm Fall Festival

6242 Middle Country Rd., Wading River, New York

(631) 866-2272

Every weekend through the month of October, you and your family can stop by the Fink’s Farm Fall Festival. During the festival, families will be able enjoy a day of kiddy train rides, corn maze and many more fun activities. Fink’s Farm also has a great picnic area you can enjoy food and refreshments that are sold. This day out wouldn’t be complete without stopping at their Long Island farm stand where you can get your hands on local vegetables, fruits and holiday decorations.

NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Multiple Locations

Drive-thru, walk through a LED-lit garden, or spend the night with neon-colored barnyard pals during this year’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival! The Festival hosts three separate events in Long Island, Staten Island, and Queens. This year’s theme, Escape, at Snug Harbor Cultural Center illuminates the botanical garden for the third year in a row and over 8 acres of luminescence. The event also includes music, food, and more to entertain you and your family! The NYC Winter Lantern Festival runs from October 22, 2021 to January 9, 2022, from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Admission is $24.99 for anyone 13 and up, and $16.99 for children 2 to 12. The NYC Winter Lantern Festival does not require guests to wear masks as all events are outdoors, however they do encourage families to practice social distancing.

Rock and Roll Playhouse

Industry City, 238 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

718-619-8664

Enjoy various varieties of music at Rock n’ Roll Playhouse’s family concert series! Belt along with the soulful stylings of Aretha Franklin, have no worries and jam along with Bob Marley, or get in the groove and enjoy the saxophone and horns of New Orleans Funk and Soul. All are welcome to dance, sing along, play games and have a fun-filled afternoon! The Rock n’ Roll Playhouse takes place on Saturday, October 9, 16 and 23 from 1 pm to 2 pm. Admission is $5, children under one get in free. The Rock n’ Roll Playhouse does not require guests to wear masks as all events are outdoors.

The Dees’ Annual Fall Festival

69 Atlantic Ave, Oceanside, NY

The Dees’ Annual Fall Festival is the place to be this fall. Not only can you participate in standard fall activities such as pumpkin picking, but you will also have the opportunity to go mining for gems and fossils! For kids who love to get spooked, The Dees’ will have a spooky walk that is sure to make your kids scream!

Queens Comes Back!

Kaufman Astoria Studios, 34-12 36th Street, Queens, NY 11106

718-263-0546

Time for this borough to have an autumn comeback! The Queens Economic Development Corporation and Queens Tourism Council presents Queens Comes Back! a celebration and showcase of local talents, small businesses, restaurateurs and many more! Come see fantastic performances from four troupes featured in the Queensboro Dance Festival or take home a signed soccer jersey from the members of the Queensboro FC professional soccer team! Queens Comes Back! makes its debut on Saturday, October 9 from noon to 4 pm. Queens Comes Back! follows all NYC COVID-19 safety guidelines and requires all attendees show proof of vaccination. Admission is free of charge!