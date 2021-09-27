Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 1-3

Get ready to celebrate the first weekend of October in NYC! Kids will love picking pumpkins with the family, take part in fun fall programs at New York Botanical Garden, or spend some time outside and go for a hike.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this fall?

Spend some time outside of the big apple this season by packing up the car and taking the family for a road trip. There are many towns and counties to explore around NYC that are offering a variety of activities and events that are perfect for this fall. Start planning a day trip or longer vacation for this weekend!

Trader Joe’s shoppers have waited all year for their fall products to be released and now they are finally here! You will find some fan favorites that have come back in stock, as well as new items that you haven’t seen anywhere else!

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

The fall season is in full swing and what better activity to do during the month of October than picking pumpkins with the family! Take a trip to any of the farms located near NYC to pick out the perfect pumpkin for each family member. Some of the farms also put on events and activities throughout the season that your kids will love to take part in as well.

Blast off into space at the new Cosmic Camp store! This is CAMP’s ​​first adventure-themed experience and it sure to be out of this world! This new experience is made up of an 8,000-square-foot play space and has many interactive activities and games that your kids will have the opportunity to try out.

Celebrate the beginning of the fall season by taking your family apple picking! There are many farms and orchards around New York City that offer great pick-your-own experiences, as well as many other fun events and activities. Your kids love picking apples for themselves and bringing them home to enjoy!

Check out the scarecrows and pumpkins throughout NYBG’s 250 acres! From now until Halloween, you and your family will have the opportunity to take part in activities and exhibits that will help you celebrate the fall season. Kids will love the pumpkin carving demonstrations that they can recreate at home, as well as meeting the larger than life skeletons during the Puppets on Parade.

The leaves are starting to change colors, which means now is the perfect time to take a scenic hike. Whether you are looking to travel out of the city or stay close to home, there are trails and routes that are perfect for kids of all ages and skill levels!