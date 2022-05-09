Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 13-15

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Visit Smorgasburg and grab some delicious food, watch Encanto with the kids at Rooftop Cinema Club, or plan a camping trip with the family.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do with the family this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide for Families

Details

There’s no better way to learn about the history and culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders than by reading! There are books out there for all ages that will give readers some amazing stories while also celebrating all of the amazing things people in the AAPI community have done!

Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard | Details

Calling all Stranger Things fans! You are not going to want to miss this awesome experience opening this weekend in Brooklyn. Guests will have the opportunity to bring this TV show to life by traveling through some of the most iconic places. Stranger Things: The Experience will be open through July 17th and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Multiple Locations | Details

Enjoy some delicious food when you bring the family to Smorgasburg! With locations in Jersey City, Williamsburg, World Trade Center and Prospect Park, visitors will spend the day trying out diverse foods while also enjoying the nice weather. Smorgasburg will be open every weekend from now until October 2022.

111 West 32nd Street, Midtown | Details

Give you and the family an amazing candy-filled experience this weekend! Guests will have the chance to explore a dozen rooms while also trying out a ton of candy. Tickets are $36 for adults, $29 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids 3 and under. Make sure to grab your tickets before Candytopia closes on July 31st.

60 West 37th Street, Midtown | Details

On May 14th, spend a night under the stars while watching the beloved Disney movie Encanto! Located at The SkyLawn Rooftop Bar at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan you can watch the story of the Madrigals as one of them discovers the magic surrounding the Encanto Doors will open 30 minutes before screening and tickets start at $21.50 for adults and $13.75 for children 12 and younger.

31st Street, Astoria | Details

This annual Spring Festival is back for families to enjoy on May 15th! Enjoy all of the fun food options and great shopping, while the kiddos run around and try out all of the rides. This festival is free and is open to the public from 11am-6pm.

Citywide | Details

We all know as New Yorkers that our pizza is some of the best. Yes there is probably a pizza place located on every corner in the city, but have you ever wondered where you can get some of the best pizza? Spend the day trying out new pizza spots and hopefully you will find one that you can make your regular spot.

Near NYC | Details

During the winter we have all been stuck inside and now that the weather is warm, what better way to get outside and explore than by going camping! Not only is this a fun activity for the family to try, but it can also be a nice change of scenery from the constant streetcar honks and city sounds that we hear everyday. Find a campsite that is perfect for you family and go on this fun and memorable adventure!