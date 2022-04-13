The 10 Best Family-Friendly Camping Spots in New York

It’s finally time we can start embracing the warmer weather and what better way to do that than to pack up the family and go camping?! Whether you’ve never been camping before or are looking for a new campsite to try, these Family-Friendly Camping Spots are less than a 3-hour drive away from Midtown; making this a convenient a trip.

Campgrounds provide New Yorkers with some reprieve from tight spaces and for the kids to enjoy time outdoors. Sure, camping for the first time can be ‘challenging’ getting everything set up, and while we are used to streetcar honks and city sounds -the great outdoors is a whole other vibe, but this is part of the adventure, so find a camp that works for your family and enjoy!

Are you thinking of sending your kids to camp this school break! Check out The Best Spring Break Camps of 2022

Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave,Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520

57 min from Midtown

Enjoy the sites and beauty of the 508-acre park that is located on the east shore of the Hudson River. Plan some exciting activities like visiting the beach, walking on the trails, discovering the museum and whatever else you can squeeze into your trip! Check online for a choice of cabin rentals, RV sites, lodges or tent sites.

Fahnestock State Park

1498 Route 301 Carmel, NY 10512

1 hr 5 min from Midtown

This vast campground is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts! Enjoy hiking trails, picnic areas, scenic grounds, and many more activities with your family and friends. Check out their website to see the popular attractions near the park like the Appalachian Trail, Hudson River Expedition and more. This year the campground is opening on May 13th, so plan accordingly.

Round Valley State Park

1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd., Lebanon, NJ 08833

1 hr 10 min from Midtown

This is a perfect spot for the kids, whether you’re enjoying the scenic shore, having a picnic, or walking on the trails. You can now start camping at the Round Valley State Park. The Round Valley Start Park can choose campsites that can accommodate up to 6 people and group wilderness campsites that can have up to 25.

Wildwood State Park

790 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River, NY 11792

1 hr 20 min from Midtown

The Wildwood State Park camping season kicks off April 22nd but you can look online now to take a virtual tour of the campgrounds and make a reservation. This 600-acre land of forests is the perfect campground for the Spring. Enjoy activities like hiking, fishing, hunting, and so much more. Trailers and tent sites are available for campers and new cottages that give you a fantastic view of the grounds and are a short walk to the beach.

Malouf’s Sunset Mountain

Beacon, NY 12508

1 hr 25 min from Midtown

This campground is the perfect place to relax and spend some quality time with the family! The campground itself is located between mountainous terrain where campers have to hike or shuttle to because it’s not accessible by car. They have platform sites that include a little extra shelter than regular sites for campers who can bring their own gear and tents! This campsite opens for the season on April 29th and is the perfect place to take a break from your life and relax surrounded by peaceful woods.

Rip Van Winkle Campgrounds

149 Blue Mountain Rd., Saugerties, NY 12477

1 hr 50 min from Midtown

Opening on May 1st for seasonal family-friendly camping, this campground has exciting activities for the whole family. The camp ground have “Fun Zones” that include a pool, an outdoor movie theater, playground, giant checkers, and more. You can get a rental cabin and stay only a few nights or get a place for the seasonal months.

Macedonia Brook State Park

159 Macedonia Brook Rd., Kent, CT 06757

1 hr 50 min from Midtown

If you enjoy scenic views, you’ll love Macedonia Brook State Park. Go for the amazing views of New York State’s Catskills and Taconic Mountains. Stay and camp as this site offers unique features like the numerous springs and streams in the park and the Blue Trail that crosses Cobble Mountain and other peaks. The park has recreational activities like hiking, sports fields, and fishing. Reservations can be made online.

Taconic State Park

253 State Route 344, Copake Falls, NY 12517

2 hr 10 min from Midtown

This state park is located along the Taconic Mount Range. The park has a huge facility of over 100 campsites for tents and trailers that are ideal for weekend camping or longer. There are nearby attractions that the family will love – the Taconic State Park’s Rudd Pond Area- Clermont State Historic Site, and more. The park opens May 13th.

Peekamoose Mountain

Peekamoose Rd., Sundown, NY 12740

2 hr 15 min from Midtown

This May, you can set up camp at Peekamoose Mountain. There are amazing sites such as the Blue Hole, which is part of the Roundout Creek and reaches the Reservoir. This is a fantastic place to set up camp, hike, and take in the outdoors. Find time to go up to Peekamoose Mountain with the family and enjoy the peaceful nature. Families can start making reservations now- the site opens for the season on May 14th.

Hither Hills State Park

164 Old Montauk Highway., Montauk, NY 11954

2 hr 15 min from Midtown

This location offers scenic picnic areas to enjoy the fresh air, fireplaces, fishing, a beach, playing fields, a playground for the kids and a campground. The site has unique “walking dunes” on the park’s eastern boundary and countless activities to enjoy with the family. Their West Area Camping ground opens on April 29th, and check out their website for more information!