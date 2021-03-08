Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 12-14

Get ready for another fun NYC weekend! Get active with some indoor rock climbing, stop by Domino Park for the latest art installation Reflect, or make your way over to the Brooklyn Museum to see the new KAWS: WHAT PARTY exhibit.

Looking for more things to do this month? Check out our NYC spring bucket list!

Catch the Puppetworks Aladdin & the Wonderful Lamp Show

January 29-March 28

Operating at 25% capacity with masks required, Puppetworks is now open, and they’re ready to entertain your family! If you kiddos love the movie Aladdin, then they’ll definitely obsess over this puppet performance, suggested for ages 3 and up. The show runs through March 28, so you have plenty of time to call and make a reservation. $11 adults, $10 kids, Wednesday-Friday 4 pm, Saturday-Sunday 12:30 pm and 2 pm. 338 6th Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Color Factory

Color Factory | Entire Weekend | Details

When it’s dark and rainy outside, The Color Factory is just what you need to brighten up your day. This colorful sensation that swept NYC off its feet in 2018 has since been surprising us with new and exciting exhibits, color palettes, and immersive experiences. Be sure to have your phone ready, because this is one of the most Instagrammable places in NYC. Note that there are lots of COVID-19 safety procedures in place including masks and social distancing, and you must purchase a ticket beforehand. $35-$38 adults, $25-28 kids ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and under, Thursday 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Friday-Saturday 9:30 am-7:30 pm, Sunday 9:30 am-3:30 pm. 251 Spring St, New York, NY 10013.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

We know this exhibit isn’t coming to NYC until June, but you need to get your tickets now! The immersive exhibit is a spectacular digital art experience that allows visitors to step into the paintings of the post-impressionist artist, Vincent Van Gogh. Learn more about the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit here!

Indoor Rock Climbing

Citywide | Entire Weekend | Prices Vary

If your kiddo seems to be always jumping off the walls, have them try out rock climbing! Rock climbing is a great sport that helps increase strength, flexibility, and coordination. There are many indoor rock climbing gyms in New York City and we have curated a list of the best gyms with programs for children. Each gym is different in their own way, but each focus on helping your child reach new heights. Whether you are looking for bouldering or top-roping, you will find a fit for your future climber. See our roundup of the best indoor rock climbing gyms around NYC.

Indoor Waterparks Near NYC

Near NYC

Indoor waterparks can be enjoyed all year long and provide the perfect escape from chilly weather. If you and your family are looking for a little bit of an adventure or want to take a break from the cold, check out these nine, indoor waterparks near New York City.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Museum | Entire Weekend | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

New York Botanical Garden: Spotlight on Orchids

New York Botanical Garden | February 20 – April 4 | Details

Spring orchids in NYC are always a must-see! Each year, the New York Botanical Garden hosts a series of events so that you can check out these beauties and learn about how to take care of them. Bring your family and purchase a ticket beforehand because the gardens are operating at reduced capacity. $28 adults, $12 kids ages 2-12, free for members, 10 am-5 pm. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126.

Read These 25 Books for Women’s History Month

This Women’s History Month, invest in children’s books to inspire your own young girls to change the world. Some of these books will help your kids discover stories about real-life heroes they’ve probably never heard of. Others will help girls find their own inner strength and make them proud to be a woman. These books will give your kids an easy introduction to what it means to be a woman and how they can influence the growth of women in the future. Read our full Women’s History Book list here!

Reflect at Domino Park

Domino Park | Now until April 15 | Details

The work of art features three concentric rings, each consisting of small platforms that can react to the visitor’s footsteps. These platforms ignite in a beautiful and unique display, making the participants as much a part of the art as the circles.

Reflect is sure to wow visitors of all ages while keeping them socially distanced. It is clear from the Brooklyn artist Jen Lewin that visiting the piece at day and at night are different experiences. Both will mystify audiences, but it is worth experiencing twice. Once in the light, and once in the dark.

And it is totally free!