Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 16-18
Looking for more activities? Check out our 2020 Fall Bucket List!
-
Take a Day Trip to Olana State Historic Site With the Family
Olana State Historic Site was once home to famous landscape artist Frederic Edwin Church, a self-taught architect, farmer, and landscaper who lived in a Victorian-style home with many Middle-Eastern decors. Church lived here with his wife Isabel in the late 1800s; this site sits above the Hudson River, where you can take in the Catskill Mountain views. This park is open to the public, where you have access to Olana’s 250-acre landscape and is open every day from 8 am to sunset. Explore Olana’s breathtaking views and landscape. With five miles of carriage roads, you can leaf peep, hike with the family (and your leashed dog!), all while enjoying this tranquil space.
Read more about our visit to Olana State Historic Site here!
-
Corn Mazes Near New York City
Corn mazes are back this season! It’s no surprise that fall would look different this year with limited activities, however, these farms are doing their best to keep families safe with new safety guidelines so that you don’t have to compromise on the fun. Fall is the best time to take a break and head to one of these nearby farms to enjoy the many family-friendly activities during this time of harvest. Spend the day apple picking, searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve, or even enjoying farm-baked goods such as apple cider donuts. However you choose to spend your day at the farm, make sure to check out these corn mazes located near New York City. Wander through and solve the clues to these mazes with the family and see just how long it will take to make it out on the other side!
Click here to find nearby corn mazes!
-
Pier 26 Opens in Hudson River Park
Looking for your next go-to park this fall? We’ve got the scoop on the brand-new, eco-friendly park on Pier 26 in Hudson River Park! A long time in the making, the Tribeca park is finally open — perfect timing for sweater weather, our favorite season.
Click here for the whole scoop on Pier 26!
-
DreamWorks Water Park
Photo courtesy of American Dream
Starting October 1st, you and your kids will be able to have a splashing good time with your favorite DreamWorks characters. DreamWorks Water Park found at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ, is just about half an hour drive from Manhattan. Making this the perfect weekend destination for the family.
Click here to get the full scoop on DreamWorks Water Park!
-
Pumpkin Arch in Seaport District
Photo credit: Jane Kratochvil
From now until Thanksgiving, New Yorkers can get the perfect fall picture under the Pumpkin Arch at Pier 17. Later, make your way to grab a bite to eat at nearby restaurants such as Malibu Farm, The Fulton, or Cobble & Co.
-
The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze
This fun Halloween activity opened its doors on September 18th and will stay open until mid-November. Set against the backdrop of Van Cortlandt manor, this event will feature over seven thousand hand-carved, glowing jack-o-lanterns. It’s a great chance for you and your family to get outside and celebrate Halloween. The event will have strict social distancing guidelines and advanced reservations are required.
-
Pumpkin Patches
Head to one of these pumpkin patch farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. Find a day, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest.
Take a look at nearby pumpkin patches here!
-
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo is back and they have tons of family-friendly experiences to get in the Halloween spirit. Make sure to participate in classic events like watching expert artists carve exceptional pumpkins, search for your favorite “masked” and “costumed” animals in a scavenger hunt, and more! Thursdays – Sundays, October 1- November 1 (including October 12). Make sure to grab your tickets online!
-
Go for a Kid-Friendly Fall Hike
Go for a kid-friendly and easy hike with the family near NYC! Although this fall season will be very different from the rest, there is still much to see and do this time of the year. That is why we have rounded up some nearby family-friendly hikes that anyone at any skill level can achieve!
Click here to find easy and kid-friendly fall hikes this year!