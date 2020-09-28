Photo by Shirota Yuri on Unsplash
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 2-4
-
Pumpkin Patches
Head to one of these pumpkin patch farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. Find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest.
Take a look at nearby pumpkin patches here!
-
The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze
This fun Halloween activity opened its doors on September 18th and will stay open until mid-November. Set against the backdrop of Van Cortlandt manor, this event will feature over seven thousand hand-carved, glowing jack-o-lanterns. It’s a great chance for you and your family to get outside and celebrate Halloween. The event will have strict social distancing guidelines and advanced reservations are required.
-
Go for a Kid-Friendly Fall Hike
Go for a kid-friendly and easy hike with the family near NYC! It’s starting to feel like fall and the leave are even beginning to change colors. Although this fall season will be very different from the rest, there is still much to see and do this time of the year. That is why we have rounded up some nearby family-friendly hikes that anyone at any skill level can achieve!
Click here to find easy and kid-friendly fall hikes this year!
-
New Krispy Kreme Store in Times Square
We are all in for a sweet treat because Krispy Kreme has finally opened its Times Square Flagship store on September 15.
This is all but an ordinary doughnut shop. This 4,500 square foot shop features an iconic doughnut-making theater, a Glazed Waterfall with digital projection, and a giant conveyor belt that runs throughout the store and along the ceiling. There is even a doughnut box, a doughnut themed seating area, to enjoy your fresh treats and range in a variety of flavors such as Cake Batter, Chocolate Kreme, Original Glazed, and many more flavors.
-
Sloomoo Institute is Back
Sloomoo Institute is back! If your kids love slime, they will have an awesome time at this 8,000 square ft. immersive sensory playground with all things slime! Make sure to check out their new safety protocols before visiting.
Check out our full review of the Sloomoo Institute when we visited pre-COVID.
-
The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City
Apple picking is now in full gear for 2020. What better way to get out of the house than by heading to one of these farms to pick fresh apples?
Check out these apple-picking farms near NYC!