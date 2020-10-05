Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 9-11
-
Pier 26 Opens in Hudson River Park
Looking for your next go-to park this fall? We’ve got the scoop on the brand-new, eco-friendly park on Pier 26 in Hudson River Park! A long time in the making, the Tribeca park is finally open — perfect timing for sweater weather, our favorite season.
-
DreamWorks Water Park
Starting October 1st, you and your kids will be able to have a splashing good time with your favorite DreamWorks characters. DreamWorks Water Park found at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ, is just about half an hour drive from Manhattan. Making this the perfect weekend destination for the family.
-
The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze
This fun Halloween activity opened its doors on September 18th and will stay open until mid-November. Set against the backdrop of Van Cortlandt manor, this event will feature over seven thousand hand-carved, glowing jack-o-lanterns. It’s a great chance for you and your family to get outside and celebrate Halloween. The event will have strict social distancing guidelines and advanced reservations are required.
-
Pumpkin Patches
Head to one of these pumpkin patch farms in and near New York City to pick from a variety of gourds, munchkins, and other pumpkins. Find a weekend, and take a trip to one of these pumpkin patches and experience fall to its fullest.
-
Go for a Kid-Friendly Fall Hike
Go for a kid-friendly and easy hike with the family near NYC! Although this fall season will be very different from the rest, there is still much to see and do this time of the year. That is why we have rounded up some nearby family-friendly hikes that anyone at any skill level can achieve!
-
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo is back and they have tons of family-friendly experiences to get in the Halloween spirit. Make sure to participate in classic events like watching expert artists carve exceptional pumpkins, search for your favorite “masked” and “costumed” animals in a scavenger hunt, and more! Thursdays – Sundays, October 1- November 1 (including October 12). Make sure to grab your tickets online!
-
Fall Foliage and Leaf Peeping
The city will soon be filled with classic autumn colors! Make sure to check out the fall foliage in NYC this season with the family.