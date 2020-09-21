Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 25-27

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: September 18-20
-
Go for a Kid-Friendly Fall Hike
Go for a kid-friendly and easy hike with the family near NYC! It’s starting to feel like fall and the leave are even beginning to change colors. Although this fall season will be very different from the rest, there is still much to see and do this time of the year. That is why we have rounded up some nearby family-friendly hikes that anyone at any skill level can achieve!
Click here to find easy and kid-friendly fall hikes this year!
-
New Krispy Kreme Store in Times Square
We are all in for a sweet treat because Krispy Kreme has finally opened its Times Square Flagship store on September 15.
This is all but an ordinary doughnut shop. This 4,500 square foot shop features an iconic doughnut-making theater, a Glazed Waterfall with digital projection, and a giant conveyor belt that runs throughout the store and along the ceiling. There is even a doughnut box, a doughnut themed seating area, to enjoy your fresh treats and range in a variety of flavors such as Cake Batter, Chocolate Kreme, Original Glazed, and many more flavors.
-
Sloomoo Institute is Back
Sloomoo Institute is back! If your kids love slime, they will have an awesome time at this 8,000 square ft. immersive sensory playground with all things slime! Make sure to check out their new safety protocols before visiting.
Check out our full review of the Sloomoo Institute when we visited pre-COVID.
-
The Best Apple-Picking Orchards for Families Near New York City
Apple picking is now in full gear for 2020. What better way to get out of the house than by heading to one of these farms to pick fresh apples?
Check out these apple-picking farms near NYC!
-
Visit the Edge Sky Deck
The Edge Sky Deck, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, is now open for you to take in the 360-degree views of the city we love.
Head over to the Edge to see sweeping views at 1,100 feet into the air and look out over the angled glass walls as if you were leaning over the edge (yikes!). You’ll be able to see NYC’s amazing skyline from the top of Central Park all the way to the Statue of Liberty and beyond. For an extra thrill, you can even stand on the Glass Floor and look down 100 stories below to see Manhattan’s streets.
See our full article on the Edge Sky Deck opening here!
-
See a Movie in NYC
With new guidelines halting the reopening of movie theaters, drive-in movies have made a reappearance. A handful of pop up drive-in spots have set up camp all around the city, making it accessible to everyone who wants to watch on a big screen again. Check out this list for some great movie-viewing options.
-
Find an Outdoor Exercise Class
In-person exercise classes are popping up around New York City for you to get active and some fresh air. While our Zoom classes have been amazing keeping us active indoors and mentally sane, many of us still miss being able to go to our favorite studios and work out in person with others. Luckily, many studios have adapted to the outdoors and some indoor gyms are even getting ready to welcome their members back at limited capacity.
Take a look here for fun outdoor exercise classes while the weather is still nice!