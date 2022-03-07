Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: March 10-13

It’s time to start planning for another awesome weekend in NYC! Take your family to explore The Orchid Museum at NYBG, attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade, or celebrate Women’s History Month!

Looking for more fun activities to do this winter? Check out Things to Do on A Snowy Day in NYC!

Hell’s Kitchen | Details

Bring the family to one of the biggest film festivals for kids! You will have the chance to sit and enjoy a new movie or short film, as well as take part in workshops and informational sessions with the creatures.

Citywide | Details

Skateboarding has become a favorite pastime in NYC and there are many parks you can visit to show off or improve your skills! Not only is skateboarding fun but it also helps kids strengthen their muscles and socialize with others.

Citywide | Details

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner but you can start celebrating this weekend! Taking the family to a parade is a great way to celebrate the holiday while also enjoying some awesome marching bands and floats.

Details

March is Women’s History Month and there are many activities and events going on around the city to help you celebrate! Whether you are looking to learn more about important figures and movements or are looking to commemorate women’s struggles, there is something for everyone.

New York Botanical Gardens | Details

Take in all of the beautiful and colorful sights at The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope! Leatham is back after having his exhibit show down early because of Covid and is bringing visitors a brand new experience that families will never forget. This exhibit will run until May 1st and families can get their tickets ahead of time on their website.

Battery Park | Details

The Battery Playscape opened to the public on December 16,2021 and is now the newest and most popular site to visit! Not only is it a fun playscape that your kids can spend hours on, but it was made with an innovative contemporary design to raise awareness to the environment. The Playscape has five ecology zones that kids can play in, as well as an improv/puppet theater.

Details

If you are raising little music lovers, then they will love this at-home sing-along series put on by Carnegie Hall! Now through March 12th, singer-songwriter Emily Eagen will be hosting mini episodes that will encourage kids to get up, move and sing to classic playtime songs. New episodes will air every Saturday and will feature special guest artists from around the world.