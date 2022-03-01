Women’s History Month 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC
It is officially the start of March, which also means it is the start of Women’s History Month! Take the time to celebrate how women have played a vital role in American history by taking the family to these fun events.
Manhattan
STEMming From Greatness: Women in STEM
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
March 2 through March 27, Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities; free for children younger than 1 – Advanced Registration Required
CMOM celebrates Women’s History Month by commemorating pioneering figures whose fearless pursuit of knowledge and innovation have redefined science, technology, arts & design, and mathematics. Each week they will emphasize and highlight the efforts of women from each discipline through exciting hands-on projects, sensorial storytelling workshops, experiential activities, and more!
Girls in Science and Engineering Day
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
March 12, 11am-3pm
Free, Advanced registration required
The Intrepid Museum is excited to welcome girls, women and science organizations for the 8th annual Girls in Science and Engineering Day. The in-person event will feature hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by Museum staff, STEM from Dance, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, students from Edward Murrow High School, Hudson River Park, NY-Historical Society, Girl Be Heard, and more. Adult chaperoned teens, youth, school groups, and families of all ages are encouraged to attend. Guests are welcome to enjoy and explore the Museum throughout the day.
Sunday Story Time- Fancy Party Gowns: The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe
New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
March 13, 11:30am
Free with Museum Admission
Celebrate an often unsung black female maker of the 20th century by reading Fancy Party Gowns: The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe, written by Deborah Blumenthal and illustrated by Laura Freeman. When she was just a little girl, Ann was taught to sew by her mother and grandmother. Despite facing endless racial discrimination, by the time Ann grew up, she was designing dresses for some of the most famous and fancy ladies in the land! After the story, collage your own party clothes, inspired by Ann’s designs and Laura Freeman’s illustrations!
Poster Kids: Women in Posters
Poster House, Online
March 20, 9:15-10:15am
Free, Advanced registration required
Join the museum for a special edition of Poster Kids in honor of Women’s History Month. Tour Poster House’s exhibition Ethel Reed: I Am My Own Property and learn about one of the most famous female poster designers of all time. Then, inspired by Reed’s figures and lettering, create posters celebrating the influential women and girls in our own lives!
Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Central Park
Central Park, 14 E. 60th St., Upper Manhattan
March 26, 1-2pm
Free
Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers! Some made music, some made noise, all made a difference. Celebrate women who broke records, broke ground, and blazed trails. Urban Park Rangers lead you through Central Park to sites honoring these historic figures who acted to increase our liberty, safety, and prosperity.
Celebrating Girls & Women in Sports Day
Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center, 2180 1st Ave., East Harlem
March 26, 12-3pm
Free
Come out for a day filled with sports, arts, and more! Participate in soccer, basketball, pickleball, fitness classes, jumbo games, and challenge yourself on the Grit N’ Wit obstacle course. Activities for all ages and children available in celebration of Title IX.
Brooklyn
Women in Art
Private Picassos, 237 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
March 2 through April 6, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:15pm
$35 – Advanced Registration Required.
Explore female and non-binary artists, past and present, in this new class! Think Elizabeth Catlett-inspired printmaking, Leonora Carrington-inspired mythical creatures, Ursula Von Rydingsvard-inspired wood sculptures and Christa David-inspired collages.
Song of the North
BAM Strong, 651 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
March 5, 2pm and March 12, 2pm and 7pm
$15-$25.
An inspirational epic from ancient Persia comes to life in this stunning multi-disciplinary performance, created through shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater. 483 handmade puppets are used to tell the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war.
Adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran, Song of the North challenges the Eurocentric worldview of art and storytelling. Carefully crafted for young audiences, it’s a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience that celebrates collaboration, experimentation, and unity.
Virtual Book Adventures: Women’s History Month Celebration
Brooklyn Public Library, Online
March 9, 3:30-4:30pm
Free
To celebrate Women’s History Month, Miss Ann will read “A Dinosaur Named Ruth: How Ruth Mason Discovered Fossils in Her Own Backyard,” written by Julia Lyon, and “Brave Girl: Clara and the Shirtwaist Makers’ Strike of 1909,” written by Michelle Markel.
Women’s History Month: Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Korean War Veterans Plaza, Cadman Plaza E., Cadman Plaza W, Tillary St, Brooklyn, NY
March 12, 11am-12pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Join the Urban Park Rangers for a tour highlighting the life and accomplishments of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Learn about her early days in Brooklyn, her path to the Supreme Court, and the memorials created in her name on this short history walk.
Queens
Women’s History Month: Seven Remarkable Women Throughout History
Queens Public Library, Online
March 1, 6-7pm
Free
Women from all eras, backgrounds, countries, and ethnicities who have blazed a trail or broken ceilings for the rest of us. This will be a lively presentation followed by DIY zine craft.
Women’s History Month Trilogy #1: Songs of Sarah Vaughan with Rosena Hill Jackson
Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing
March 4, 7pm
$15; $12 members, Advanced Registration Required
Celebrate the life and career of the legendary Sarah Vaughan, Queen of Bebop. Broadway actress/singer Rosena Hill Jackson and her ensemble will take you on a journey into the music of Sarah Vaughan with delightfully new arrangements written by Grammy-winning trombonist and music arranger Jason Jackson.
Hands on History: Immigrant Women at King Manor
King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave, Queens, NY 11432
March 5, 1-4pm
Free
March 8th is International Women’s Day, but March is also Irish Heritage Month. In celebration of the Irish immigrant women who worked at King Manor, join the museum in their historic kitchen to learn about their lives in the United States and make a craft young Irish women would have brought to remind them of their country of origin.
Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Queens
Rockaway Beach, Beach 86th St., Queens, NY 11693
March 12, 1-2pm
Free
Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Join the Rangers at the site of the Rockaway Women Veterans memorial to learn about the women of Queens who changed New York City and made history.
Bronx/Westchester
Amelia Earhart’s Airplane
Mt. Kisco Public Library, 100 Main St, Mt Kisco, NY 10549
March 3, 4:30-5:30pm
Free
Celebrate Women’s History Month by creating a mini airplane to honor Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. If you are unable to attend the craft in person, it will be available to take home outside the door by the book drop from 12-4pm.
Inspiring Women in Science
Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Ave, Ossining, NY 10562
March 7 through March 28, Mondays, 4:15pm
Free
Celebrate inspiring women and their achievements in all the fields of applied science! The library will provide fun STEM activities and discuss amazing women in the sciences.
Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Story and Craft
Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523
March 8, 4-5pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Read stories to celebrate International Women’s Day and create a pink hat. The program will take place in the Multi-Purpose Room on the first floor of the library.
Women’s History Month: Cass Gallagher
Van Cortlandt Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park, 246th Street and, Broadway, Bronx, NY 1047
March 19, 11am–12:30pm
Free
Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Learn how to see through the eyes of a naturalist, as you take a lengthy hike with the Urban Park Rangers along the nature trail named in honor of longtime Bronx resident and naturalist, Cass Gallagher. Learn more about her impact to the local neighborhood and the natural world.
Women in Wildlife Careers: Art & Advocacy
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460
March 20, 2-3:30pm
$45; $36 members, Advanced Registration Required
A career in wildlife can mean many things. Join the Bronx Zoo to meet some of the amazing women in STEM that work with WCS to save wildlife and wild places here and around the globe and jumpstart your future as a wildlife professional! In this program, you will experience the power of storytelling in conservation, learn the art of exhibit design from experts, and meet an animal guest up close.
Frida’s Huipil: Art Workshop with Andrea Arroyo
Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701
March 20, 1-3pm
Free with Museum Admission
Join award-winning, contemporary artist Andrea Arroyo in an open-ended, hands-on workshop inspired by Frida Kahlo’s art, life, and her relationship with artist Diego Rivera. Create a mixed-media work in the shape of a huipil, a traditional, loose-fitting blouse from Mexico, using cut paper, collage, fabric, ribbon, beads, and other adornments.
Representations of the huipil can be seen in both The World of Frida and Frida Kahlo in Context. Arroyo, a self-described Mexican-New Yorker artist, produces public art, paintings, drawings, and site-specific installations examining social justice issues and the status of women in society.
Long Island
stART (Story + Art): ‘This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer’
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530
March 3, 11:30am-12pm
$4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older, Advanced Registration Required
Listen to a reading of “This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer” by Joan Holub. March is Women’s History Month! Learn all about influential women who changed history in this engaging and colorful book. After the story create a gold medal inspired by Olympic champion, Wilma Rudolph.
Women in Space
Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
March 11, 7-8:30pm
$4, Advanced registration required
Our presence in space would not be possible without the work of Women in Astronomy and Aeronautics. Learn about the women who have made our achievements possible, and what the future holds. Bring your family to take part in Astronomy activities and learn about stargazing as we enjoy the night sky tonight!
AdvoKids: Women’s History Month
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
March 13, 11am-1pm
Free with admission
To celebrate Women’s History Month, learn about the impact Marie Curie made on the medical field. Did you know Marie Curie helped create the X-Ray? Join LICM to learn about Curie and make your own glittery beakers.
Women’s History Walking Tour
The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724
March 19, 12pm
$12; $8 children; Members: $10 adults, $6 children. Price includes museum admission, Advanced Registration Required.
What was life like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea? Travel back in time and explore the lives of local women as you stroll down Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street in this educator-led walking tour. Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories.
Women’s History Month: Movie Night- Maiden
Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769
March 25, 7:30pm
$4 per person upon arrival. Reservations are required
Join the Preserve for the airing of the film Maiden. Watch the first all female sailing team make history in this true story.
Bergen
Family Fun Day!: Women’s History Celebration
Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ
March 19, 1-2:30pm
$10 per adult and child; $8 members per adult and child; $4 each additional child – Advanced Registration Required
Meet some of the remarkable women in the Livingston/Kean family to celebrate Women’s History Month! Women have been making history at Liberty Hall for centuries, leaving their individual mark on the property and community at large. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with some of the previous female residents of Liberty Hall, discussing how their lives joined with the figures around them as they chat about the house they know and love.
Family Story Time: Women Authors
Glen Ridge Public Library, 240 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028
March 15, 6:30-7pm
Free
Join the library for stories by female authors and fun just before bed!
