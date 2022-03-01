Women’s History Month 2022: Fun Activities and Events Around NYC

It is officially the start of March, which also means it is the start of Women’s History Month! Take the time to celebrate how women have played a vital role in American history by taking the family to these fun events.

Manhattan

STEMming From Greatness: Women in STEM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024

March 2 through March 27, Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities; free for children younger than 1 – Advanced Registration Required

CMOM celebrates Women’s History Month by commemorating pioneering figures whose fearless pursuit of knowledge and innovation have redefined science, technology, arts & design, and mathematics. Each week they will emphasize and highlight the efforts of women from each discipline through exciting hands-on projects, sensorial storytelling workshops, experiential activities, and more!

Girls in Science and Engineering Day

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

March 12, 11am-3pm

Free, Advanced registration required

The Intrepid Museum is excited to welcome girls, women and science organizations for the 8th annual Girls in Science and Engineering Day. The in-person event will feature hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by Museum staff, STEM from Dance, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, students from Edward Murrow High School, Hudson River Park, NY-Historical Society, Girl Be Heard, and more. Adult chaperoned teens, youth, school groups, and families of all ages are encouraged to attend. Guests are welcome to enjoy and explore the Museum throughout the day.

Sunday Story Time- Fancy Party Gowns: The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

March 13, 11:30am

Free with Museum Admission

Celebrate an often unsung black female maker of the 20th century by reading Fancy Party Gowns: The Story of Fashion Designer Ann Cole Lowe, written by Deborah Blumenthal and illustrated by Laura Freeman. When she was just a little girl, Ann was taught to sew by her mother and grandmother. Despite facing endless racial discrimination, by the time Ann grew up, she was designing dresses for some of the most famous and fancy ladies in the land! After the story, collage your own party clothes, inspired by Ann’s designs and Laura Freeman’s illustrations!

Poster Kids: Women in Posters

Poster House, Online

March 20, 9:15-10:15am

Free, Advanced registration required

Join the museum for a special edition of Poster Kids in honor of Women’s History Month. Tour Poster House’s exhibition Ethel Reed: I Am My Own Property and learn about one of the most famous female poster designers of all time. Then, inspired by Reed’s figures and lettering, create posters celebrating the influential women and girls in our own lives!

Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Central Park

Central Park, 14 E. 60th St., Upper Manhattan

March 26, 1-2pm

Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers! Some made music, some made noise, all made a difference. Celebrate women who broke records, broke ground, and blazed trails. Urban Park Rangers lead you through Central Park to sites honoring these historic figures who acted to increase our liberty, safety, and prosperity.

Celebrating Girls & Women in Sports Day

Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center, 2180 1st Ave., East Harlem

March 26, 12-3pm

Free

Come out for a day filled with sports, arts, and more! Participate in soccer, basketball, pickleball, fitness classes, jumbo games, and challenge yourself on the Grit N’ Wit obstacle course. Activities for all ages and children available in celebration of Title IX.

Brooklyn

Women in Art

Private Picassos, 237 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

March 2 through April 6, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:15pm

$35 – Advanced Registration Required.

Explore female and non-binary artists, past and present, in this new class! Think Elizabeth Catlett-inspired printmaking, Leonora Carrington-inspired mythical creatures, Ursula Von Rydingsvard-inspired wood sculptures and Christa David-inspired collages.

Song of the North

BAM Strong, 651 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

March 5, 2pm and March 12, 2pm and 7pm

$15-$25.

An inspirational epic from ancient Persia comes to life in this stunning multi-disciplinary performance, created through shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement, and theater. 483 handmade puppets are used to tell the story of Manijeh, a courageous heroine who uses her strengths and determination to rescue her beloved and help prevent a war.

Adapted from the Book of Kings (Shahnameh), a historical and cultural touchstone that is a national treasure in Iran, Song of the North challenges the Eurocentric worldview of art and storytelling. Carefully crafted for young audiences, it’s a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience that celebrates collaboration, experimentation, and unity.

Virtual Book Adventures: Women’s History Month Celebration

Brooklyn Public Library, Online

March 9, 3:30-4:30pm

Free

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Miss Ann will read “A Dinosaur Named Ruth: How Ruth Mason Discovered Fossils in Her Own Backyard,” written by Julia Lyon, and “Brave Girl: Clara and the Shirtwaist Makers’ Strike of 1909,” written by Michelle Markel.

Women’s History Month: Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Korean War Veterans Plaza, Cadman Plaza E., Cadman Plaza W, Tillary St, Brooklyn, NY

March 12, 11am-12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a tour highlighting the life and accomplishments of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Learn about her early days in Brooklyn, her path to the Supreme Court, and the memorials created in her name on this short history walk.

Queens

Women’s History Month: Seven Remarkable Women Throughout History

Queens Public Library, Online

March 1, 6-7pm

Free

Women from all eras, backgrounds, countries, and ethnicities who have blazed a trail or broken ceilings for the rest of us. This will be a lively presentation followed by DIY zine craft.

Women’s History Month Trilogy #1: Songs of Sarah Vaughan with Rosena Hill Jackson

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing

March 4, 7pm

$15; $12 members, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate the life and career of the legendary Sarah Vaughan, Queen of Bebop. Broadway actress/singer Rosena Hill Jackson and her ensemble will take you on a journey into the music of Sarah Vaughan with delightfully new arrangements written by Grammy-winning trombonist and music arranger Jason Jackson.

Hands on History: Immigrant Women at King Manor

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave, Queens, NY 11432

March 5, 1-4pm

Free

March 8th is International Women’s Day, but March is also Irish Heritage Month. In celebration of the Irish immigrant women who worked at King Manor, join the museum in their historic kitchen to learn about their lives in the United States and make a craft young Irish women would have brought to remind them of their country of origin.

Women’s History Month: Historic Women of Queens

Rockaway Beach, Beach 86th St., Queens, NY 11693

March 12, 1-2pm

Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Join the Rangers at the site of the Rockaway Women Veterans memorial to learn about the women of Queens who changed New York City and made history.

Bronx/Westchester

Amelia Earhart’s Airplane

Mt. Kisco Public Library, 100 Main St, Mt Kisco, NY 10549

March 3, 4:30-5:30pm

Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month by creating a mini airplane to honor Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. If you are unable to attend the craft in person, it will be available to take home outside the door by the book drop from 12-4pm.

Inspiring Women in Science

Ossining Public Library, 53 Croton Ave, Ossining, NY 10562

March 7 through March 28, Mondays, 4:15pm

Free

Celebrate inspiring women and their achievements in all the fields of applied science! The library will provide fun STEM activities and discuss amazing women in the sciences.

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Story and Craft

Greenburgh Public Library, 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523

March 8, 4-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Read stories to celebrate International Women’s Day and create a pink hat. The program will take place in the Multi-Purpose Room on the first floor of the library.

Women’s History Month: Cass Gallagher

Van Cortlandt Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park, 246th Street and, Broadway, Bronx, NY 1047

March 19, 11am–12:30pm

Free

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Urban Park Rangers. Learn how to see through the eyes of a naturalist, as you take a lengthy hike with the Urban Park Rangers along the nature trail named in honor of longtime Bronx resident and naturalist, Cass Gallagher. Learn more about her impact to the local neighborhood and the natural world.

Women in Wildlife Careers: Art & Advocacy

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460

March 20, 2-3:30pm

$45; $36 members, Advanced Registration Required

A career in wildlife can mean many things. Join the Bronx Zoo to meet some of the amazing women in STEM that work with WCS to save wildlife and wild places here and around the globe and jumpstart your future as a wildlife professional! In this program, you will experience the power of storytelling in conservation, learn the art of exhibit design from experts, and meet an animal guest up close.

Frida’s Huipil: Art Workshop with Andrea Arroyo

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

March 20, 1-3pm

Free with Museum Admission

Join award-winning, contemporary artist Andrea Arroyo in an open-ended, hands-on workshop inspired by Frida Kahlo’s art, life, and her relationship with artist Diego Rivera. Create a mixed-media work in the shape of a huipil, a traditional, loose-fitting blouse from Mexico, using cut paper, collage, fabric, ribbon, beads, and other adornments.

Representations of the huipil can be seen in both The World of Frida and Frida Kahlo in Context. Arroyo, a self-described Mexican-New Yorker artist, produces public art, paintings, drawings, and site-specific installations examining social justice issues and the status of women in society.

Long Island

stART (Story + Art): ‘This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer’

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

March 3, 11:30am-12pm

$4; $3 members plus admission: $14; $13 ages 65 and older, Advanced Registration Required

Listen to a reading of “This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer” by Joan Holub. March is Women’s History Month! Learn all about influential women who changed history in this engaging and colorful book. After the story create a gold medal inspired by Olympic champion, Wilma Rudolph.

Women in Space

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

March 11, 7-8:30pm

$4, Advanced registration required

Our presence in space would not be possible without the work of Women in Astronomy and Aeronautics. Learn about the women who have made our achievements possible, and what the future holds. Bring your family to take part in Astronomy activities and learn about stargazing as we enjoy the night sky tonight!

AdvoKids: Women’s History Month

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

March 13, 11am-1pm

Free with admission

To celebrate Women’s History Month, learn about the impact Marie Curie made on the medical field. Did you know Marie Curie helped create the X-Ray? Join LICM to learn about Curie and make your own glittery beakers.

Women’s History Walking Tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

March 19, 12pm

$12; $8 children; Members: $10 adults, $6 children. Price includes museum admission, Advanced Registration Required.

What was life like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea? Travel back in time and explore the lives of local women as you stroll down Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street in this educator-led walking tour. Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories.

Women’s History Month: Movie Night- Maiden

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

March 25, 7:30pm

$4 per person upon arrival. Reservations are required

Join the Preserve for the airing of the film Maiden. Watch the first all female sailing team make history in this true story.

Bergen

Family Fun Day!: Women’s History Celebration

Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ

March 19, 1-2:30pm

$10 per adult and child; $8 members per adult and child; $4 each additional child – Advanced Registration Required

Meet some of the remarkable women in the Livingston/Kean family to celebrate Women’s History Month! Women have been making history at Liberty Hall for centuries, leaving their individual mark on the property and community at large. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with some of the previous female residents of Liberty Hall, discussing how their lives joined with the figures around them as they chat about the house they know and love.

Family Story Time: Women Authors

Glen Ridge Public Library, 240 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

March 15, 6:30-7pm

Free

Join the library for stories by female authors and fun just before bed!

