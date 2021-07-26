Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 30-August 1

There is plenty of fun to be had both in and out of the city during this awesome weekend! You kids will love exploring the Museum of Ice Cream and all of its colorful installations, watch some of your favorite movies at Prospect Park, and play a game of mini golf with your family at Pixar Putt!

Looking for family activities around the city that won’t break the bank? Check out Free Things To Do In NYC!

935 Broadway in Flatiron | Details

Step into the enchanted world of Hogwarts and join in on the adventures at The Harry Potter Store! The store is now offering two special virtual reality experiences that will bring you along on journeys with some of your favorite characters from the franchise. Help Dobby round up magical creatures that were let loose during the Chaos at Hogwarts experience or follow Hagrid through the skies of London as you battle magical enemies in the Wizards Take Flight experience.

Citywide | Details

Keep your kids active by taking them on one of the many bike paths in NYC! With so many paths to choose from, kids of all ages and skill levels are able to explore new areas of the city while mastering their biking skills!

Prospect Park Long Meadow | Details

Prospect Park has finally announced the lineup for their summer movie series! This year, the park will be showing a variety of films (such as Black Panther and The Goonies) every Thursday from July 29 through August 19. All of the films follow the themes of connectivity, friendship, self-empowerment and creativity which are perfect for this summer! All of the films are free to the public and families are encouraged to RSVP online ahead of time.

Near NYC | Details

Pack the family in the car and head to one of these awesome rivers! River Tubing is great for everyone, whether you want to relax while going down the lazy river or you want to try white water rafting. Not only is river tubing the perfect activity for a hot summer day, but you can also take in some beautiful nature views, which is a nice change of scenery from the big apple!

558 Broadway | Details

Everyday is ice cream day at the Museum of Ice Cream! Not only will you be able to eat all of your favorite ice cream treats, but you will also be able to interact with their displays. With 13 awesome installations to explore, your family will be able to make unforgettable memories and take some great photos that you can keep forever!

Pier A – Battery Park | Details

If you are a Pixar fan then you need to take advantage of this fun and interactive pop-up experience! Starting August 1, families can stop by the open-air mini-golf experience that is inspired by stories, characters, and icons from your favorite Pixar movies. Pixar Putt is great for all ages and is the perfect activity for a family outing. The course will be open seven days a week from August 1 through October 31 and tickets are on sale online only.

75 Rockefeller Plaza | Details

The American Girl Doll store in NYC has finally opened its doors again and is looking forward to welcoming fans this summer! The store is offering dining, special events, interactive exhibits, and more for all of your kids (and their American Girl Dolls) to enjoy! Can’t make it to the store in-person? Well the brand has also launched a virtual store where fans can shop and explore their virtual museum.