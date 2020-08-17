Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: August 21-23
Peach Picking
Peach picking is in full swing; usually, the peach season lasts until early September. And yes, with COVID-19, outdoor activities this year are different and limited, but the good news is there are many farms open for business and ready for you to pick some delicious peaches!
Check out the 15 spots to go peach picking this summer!
Take a Dip in the Pool
Taking a dip in the pool is arguably the most popular way to cool down under the summer sun. Come August 1st, there will be plenty of NYC pools reopening for your family to splash around in.
See which pools are reopening in NYC here!
Bird Watching
Bird watching at Central Park is a great activity to be a part of if you have a love for animals and nature. Over 200 bird species visit the park every year and many of them go to different areas of the park, which will require people to do a little bit of exploring. Check out Central Park’s Woodlands, such as The Ramble, and you will be able to catch a glimpse of these beautiful animals. This is the best activity for early risers since it will keep you on the bird’s daily routine.
Domino Park
Domino Park has been welcoming visitors to explore for over 160 years. Built on the site of the old Domino Sugar Refinery, this park is a tribute to the diversity of generations of Domino workers, their families, and their neighborhood. With fun playgrounds, elevated walkways, and fountains, the park is a pretty place to visit with family and friends. You can also bring your furry friends and bring them to the dog run.
Visit the Bronx Zoo
Come visit all of your favorite animals at the Bronx Zoo! The zoo opens to the public on July 24 and all visitors must reserve a date in advance. With over 265 acres, every visitor will have a chance to connect with all different animals! You are welcome to explore exhibits and participate in the wild encounters where your family can get up close and personal with animals such as penguins, cheetahs, and sloths!
Visit the Greenmarket Farmers Market
Get some of the best fresh ingredients and produce from any of the Greenmarket Farmers Market locations in New York City! Greenmarket was founded in the hopes to promote regional agriculture by providing small family farms the opportunity to sell their locally grown produce. Farmers at the market are from all different states in the Northeast, which provides customers with a large array of fresh foods to try! The market is also putting on virtual workshops throughout the summer where families can learn how to grow their own produce from home!
Grow Your Own Crystal Names Experiment
You’ll need: pipe cleaners, fishing line or yarn, pencils, scissors, glass or plastic containers for each different color (mason jars work great), a container large enough to hold your name (spelled out with pipe cleaners), Borax, food coloring, liquid measuring cups and a heat-safe mixing bowl
Instructions: form your name in pipe cleaners, making sure the letters are small enough to fit within the glass or plastic container without touching the sides. Boil water and measure out 3 tablespoons of Borax per cup of hot water, enough to fill each of your containers. Stir until the Borax dissolves, pour the mixture into your containers and add a few drops of food coloring into each. Next, use fishing line or yarn to suspend the letters from a pencil so that they hang into the container and are suspended in the liquid mixture. Leave the letters overnight, and take them out the next day! Hold them up to your window to watch your name sparkle in the sun.
When Borax is dissolved in water, it creates a suspension, which is a mixture that has solid particles large enough for sedimentation. When the Borax begins to settle, it crystallizes on the surfaces it comes in contact with — like your pipe cleaner letters.
Experiment and Photo via Playdough Plato
Shibori Tie-Dye at Home
Ready to get in on the Shibori fun? We’ve broken down the basics, including how to dye your own pieces at home and alternative materials you might already have (save yourself a trip to the store)!
Here are the instructions on how to do Shibori tie-dye at home!