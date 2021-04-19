Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 23-25

Make this weekend count with all these awesome activities to do in the city! Make sure to head over to Coney Island that recently reopened, spend the day at the new Kusama exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden, or sign up to run at the Queens Zoo.

439 W 15th St. | Open March 1st-September 6th | 10 am – 10 pm | Details

Embark on an audio-visual journey celebrating mathematics, nature, and architecture with Artechouse’s Geometric Properties. This installation from artist Julius Horsthuis creates an immersive experience that combines art and technology to catch the eye in a way not seen before. Using seamless projections, they’ve created an installation that your whole family will be enchanted by and never forget.

Challenge Your Family Mini Golf at Turtle Cove

1 City Island Road, Pelham Bay Park | Details

We’re loving the Family Putt Putt package at Turtle Cove that includes mini golf for four, plain pizza, mozzarella sticks, and water. The mini golf course is creative and fun for all ages. Everyone has to wear face coverings and social distance between holes. $39 Family Putt Putt package, or $9 adults, $8 kids ages 12 & under. Turtle Cove Golf Center, 1 City Island Rd, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx, NY 10464-1003.

Get Active at Queens Zoo Run for the Wild

53-51 111th St. | April 24 | Details

Mark your calendars for this 5K and 3K Family Run/Walk at Queens Zoo! There will be costumed characters, music, trivia, refreshments, and, of course: free zoo admission. The two courses run throughout the zoo, and there will be social distancing measures in place to assure your health and safety. All adult participants have to fundraise $35 by April 4, and the money will go to supporting the Wildlife Conservation Society. Ticket prices vary, 8 am 5K, 10:30 am 3K. 53-51 111th St, Corona, Queens, NY 11368

Hang with Your Family at the Bronx Night Market

1 Fordham Plaza | Saturdays starting April 3 | Details

Returning in early April is the well-known series for culture and cuisine: Bronx Night Market. Support local and small businesses throughout the spring and summer as you try delicious food from over 50 vendors. With iconic eats and family-friendly activities, it doesn’t get much better than this ongoing event! Reserve a timed ticket ahead of time so that Bronx Night Market can monitor social distancing and capacity. Free, 12-7 pm. 1 Fordham Plaza, Bronx, NY 10458.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

1000 Surf Avenue | Open Now | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

Inclusive Playgrounds to Check Out

Citywide and Long Island

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, we’ve put together a list of inclusive playgrounds where your kids will be able to enjoy the outdoors. These playgrounds all have features that are accessible that all kids can enjoy. They provides safety features to minimize injuries and allow everyone to enjoy their trip. Their play structures will stimulate your kids creativity and give them a fun activity where they can safely be themselves and run free. See our full list of inclusive playgrounds here!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

Spend the Day at Fantasy Forest Amusement Park

5351 111th St. | Opens Spring 2021 | Details

Amusement parks can finally open up again on April 9, and we couldn’t be more excited! If you’ve been to Fantasy Forest, you know just how much fun this place is. There are tons of kid-friendly rides and timeless games like ring toss. Stay tuned to find out more about the reopening of Fantasy Forest this spring, which will surely come with social distancing and limited capacity. Free admission, $4 per ticket, 1 ticket is one ride/game, pricing deals available for purchase of more tickets including $30 weekday unlimited ride wristband, hours subject to change. 53-51 111th St., Queens, NY 11368.