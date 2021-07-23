American Girl New York: Summer 2021 Fun and Events!

American Girl New York 2021!

Looking for a fun way to get out and give your child an incredible, memorable day? Prepare to be overjoyed since fans can return to American Girl New York for dining, special events, interactive exhibits, and more. It is the destination for an unforgettable day with your little one and American Girl (AG) has pulled out all the stops to make for a fun, family day in the safest possible way!

Fans are filled with excitement about being in the American Girl store again after being away for so long. Our first stop was to the ‘80s! American Girl recently debuted Courtney Moore, a historical character, and Courtney’s all-new immersive in-store experience. This ‘80s themed doll is everything and her experience features a life-size replica of Courtney’s bedroom with its bright and colorful furniture and decorations like her signature hot pink bunk bed. There is a revolving closet that mixes and matches her bold ‘80s fashions! And, for the gamer in all of us, attempt to beat her high score on the two full-size PAC-MAN games in the totally rad arcade.

Kids of all ages will fall in love with all of American Girl’s different dolls, outfits, accessories, and additional installments (like Julie’s Groovy World, The Doll Hospital, and more). Everything is thoughtfully placed at child height to be easily taken in and is fully accessible. Kids will especially love that when you enter you are transported to a world with all the new dolls like AG Girl of the Year 2021 Kira and original dolls like Molly (the original six dolls are back in honor of AG’s 35th Anniversary) while being immersed in the interactive experiences as their stories come to life. All of the dolls’ stories are educational and come with life lessons from the perspective of a nine year old and at that level to understand their time period and the struggles they overcome. For the younger set, don’t miss the WellieWishers and their new llamacorn, and for the youngest, Bitty Baby is a forever favorite.

Parents will love seeing their kids eyes light up with delight while having peace of mind knowing that all the employees wear masks (and patrons are encouraged to wear masks); there is rigorous washing and sanitizing; ample hand sanitizing stations; and overall, less people in store at a time. Given the latter, reservations for special experiences are strongly encouraged.

Speaking of special experiences be sure to reserve your appointment at the Dolled Up Salon and at The Café. Plan a visit at the Doll Hair Salon so your girl can watch the experts get their doll prepped for summer parties and look her best! The transformation will be magic right in front of their eyes. Plus, girls will learn simple tips and tricks on how to keep their dolls’ hair looking its best for years. Then enjoy a lovely luncheon alongside your doll at The Café.

And for those who cannot get to the store right now, American Girl is going virtual in honor of its 35th birthday! The brand officially launched its virtual store, where fans can open the doors of the American Girl flagship stores to shop and play, as well as tour the all-new virtual museum to explore their favorite American Girl characters past and present. And, now extended until August 8, thousands of girls and their families will celebrate the brand’s big milestone at the first-ever virtual American Girl FunFest, featuring special guests, exclusive content, games, and more. There’s still time to register and join in the fun! Read more about it here.

Looking for even more fun? Don’t miss these fun AG summer events!

Fun and meaningful summer events and experiences offering girls and their families an opportunity to share quality time together are available at American Girl’s retail stores throughout the season. See below for events and experiences happening at American Girl Place New York.

July Events

July 24, 2021 – Team USA Cupcake & Medal Craft(9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m.)

July 25, 2021 – AG Yoga with Yogi Beans & Lunch (9:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.)

July 31, 2021 – Bitty Baby Adoption Day (11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.)

August Events