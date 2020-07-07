Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Best Places to Enjoy Nature in NYC During COVID-19

Embracing and exploring nature in NYC is a great way to relieve stress, and when it comes to COVID-19, outdoor spaces are a great way to maintain safety guidelines and still be able to have fun and get out of the house. And, while you might not think of wide, open spaces when you think of the concrete jungle, there are actually plenty of places to enjoy nature in NYC throughout its five boroughs. These are some of the best green spaces throughout NYC to take your family on a fun-filled nature adventure! We suggest that you check in with each respective location to make sure you know the safety rules and regulations before heading out so that you can keep your family and your fellow New Yorkers as safe as possible.

Manhattan

The Ramble

A part of the famous Central Park Conservancy, The Ramble is a 36-acre wild garden where you can walk around and discover forest gardens and get lost within the beautiful scenery. This was one of the first parks to be built and is surrounded by a thriving wildlife habitat, and includes pathways, giant boulders, coves and rich forest gardens. It is also the center of birding activity within the park with over 230 species spotted.

Neighborhood: In between Upper West Side & Upper East Side

Central Park: Harlem Meer