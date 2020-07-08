Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City



Storm King Art Center, via Pexels.com

Day Trips Out of New York City: Fun for Kids and Families in Summer 2020

These seven fun and easy day trips out of New York City will add adventure to your family’s summer. Take advantage of the warm weather by renting a car, packing a picnic and driving to any of these safe, kid-friendly destinations. Of course, make sure your family is equipped with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and any other supplies that will make you feel most comfortable on the road.

Many rest stop bathrooms are still closed, but most gas stations and fast-food restaurants will allow you and your family to use their restrooms. When using a public restroom, hand washing remains the most effective method of staying safe. Use disinfectant wipes to wipe down frequently-touched surfaces and use a wipe or paper towel as a barrier between your hand and these surfaces. Try to keep your child from touching surfaces when possible; parents can do most of the touching for them, like flushing, turning on the faucet and opening the door.

Before traveling, double-check the CDC‘s most recent guidelines and restrictions to make sure you and your family will be staying safe!

