Storm King Art Center, via Pexels.com
Day Trips Out of New York City: Fun for Kids and Families in Summer 2020
These seven fun and easy day trips out of New York City will add adventure to your family’s summer. Take advantage of the warm weather by renting a car, packing a picnic and driving to any of these safe, kid-friendly destinations. Of course, make sure your family is equipped with water bottles, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and any other supplies that will make you feel most comfortable on the road.
Many rest stop bathrooms are still closed, but most gas stations and fast-food restaurants will allow you and your family to use their restrooms. When using a public restroom, hand washing remains the most effective method of staying safe. Use disinfectant wipes to wipe down frequently-touched surfaces and use a wipe or paper towel as a barrier between your hand and these surfaces. Try to keep your child from touching surfaces when possible; parents can do most of the touching for them, like flushing, turning on the faucet and opening the door.
Before traveling, double-check the CDC‘s most recent guidelines and restrictions to make sure you and your family will be staying safe!
-
Weir Farm National Historic Site and Art Center
735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897
1 hour 30 minutes from NYC
Weir Farm is a 68-acre United States National Park dedicated to American Impressionist painting. At the beginning of the 20th century, the farm was the summer home of American Impressionist Julian Alden Weir. Weir and his contemporaries painted the landscape’s rolling hills, forests and gardens, transforming the idyllic countryside setting into Impressionist masterpieces.
Currently, the farm is open from 8 am to 5 pm daily. Although the national park’s restrooms, visitor center, historic house and artists’ studio are closed for the time being, visitors will have access to resources that can help them learn about and enjoy the park! On the visitors center porch, grab maps, self-guided tours, Junior Ranger activities and the National Park Passport Stamp.
Photo via nps.gov
-
Historic Huguenot Street
81 Huguenot St., New Paltz, NY 12561
1 hour 45 minutes from NYC
Historic Huguenot Street is a 10-acre National Historic Landmark District where visitors can learn about 300 years of American history. The Huguenot settlement evolved over time, and the site helps visitors understand the historic forces that have changed America by teaching about Native and enslaved African peoples as well as Dutch and French settlers.
Although the historic houses are not yet open to be toured, visitors are encouraged to download Huguenot Street’s free walking tour app, which includes “histories of the historic houses on the street with background information and archival photos, as well as photos of the house interiors and the collection pieces within.” The Historic Huguenot Street’s Museum Shop is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Photo via @huguenotstreet on Instagram
-
Old Westbury Gardens
71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, NY 11568
1 hour from NYC
Old Westbury Gardens, a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places, encompasses 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds and lakes. The construction of the property was completed in 1906 by the English designer, George A. Crawley. Subsequently, John S. Phipps and his family resided at the estate for more than fifty years. Today, the site hopes to inspire appreciation of the early 20th-century American country estate and its landscape, gardens and architecture.
To maintain a reduced capacity and current health and safety measures, tickets are not available at the gate. Instead, admission must be reserved online on the Old Westbury Gardens website. Although the gift shop and Westbury House are closed, the gardens, cafe and select restrooms remain open. Visitor Hours are 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the hours are 10 am to 5 pm. The site is closed on Tuesdays.
Photo via oldwestburygardens.org
-
Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Rd., New Windsor, New York 12553
1 hour 30 minutes from NYC
Founded in 1960, Storm King is a 500-acre outdoor museum located in New York’s Hudson Valley. Here, visitors can experience large-scale sculpture amid meadows, hills, forests and under the open sky. Spend an afternoon picnicking and enjoying the center’s dynamic, unique combination of art and nature.
Right now, members can purchase tickets for Member Week, July 8–13, on Storm King’s website. Storm King Art Center opens to the public on July 15, and timed-entry tickets go on sale on July 8. Advance ticket reservations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The site will be open to the public from 10 am to 5:30 pm every day except Tuesday. Storm King is excited to be offering free admission to frontline healthcare workers for its 2020 Season.
The museum’s indoor gallery, visitors center, gift shop, cafe and tram services are closed, but bathrooms will be available and the site encourages visitors to bring their own food.
Photo via @stormkingartcenter on Instagram
-
Lewin Farms Berry-Picking
812 Sound Ave., Calverton, NY 11933
1 hour 40 minutes from NYC
Although Lewin is one of the many berry farms on Long Island, it was the first to offer the Pick-Your-Own experience. Raspberry and blueberry picking are happening now, and in late summer and fall, you and your family can pick blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, apples, pumpkins and gourds. The Lewin Farms picking season lasts until October!
Lewin Farms is generally open from 9 am to 5 pm every day except Tuesday. Make sure to call (631)-929-4327 to confirm the farm’s daily schedule before visiting; it can change quickly with the weather! Lewin Farms is currently enforcing 6-foot social distancing regulations.
For more fruit and berry-picking excursions, check out Berry Farms Near New York City Open Now in 2020: Strawberries, Blueberries and More.
Photo via lewinfarm.com
-
Brookhollow's Barnyard
301 Rockaway Valley Rd., Boonton, NJ 07005
1 hour from NYC
Brookhollow’s Barnyard, a family-run New Jersey petting zoo, is currently offering drive-through and walk-through farm experiences to families. Spot alpacas, pigs, horses, donkeys, goats and more as you drive or walk through the farmyard.
The drive-through experience is available on Sundays for $15 per car for an hour. Walk-through tickets are available on Tuesday through Saturday for $5 per person age 2 and older. Families can reserve their tickets online one day in advance.
Photo via Brookhollow’s Barnyard on Facebook
-
Greenburgh Nature Center
99 Dromore Rd., Scarsdale, NY 10583
1 hour from NYC
The Greenburgh Nature Center is a 33-acre nature preserve with over 100 animals! The sustainable business’s mission is “to ignite passion, curiosity and respect for our natural world.” The Center’s outdoor sites include a backyard barnyard of sheep, chickens and goats, Birds of Prey habitat, Native American Replica Village, organic garden, native plant meadow, butterfly arbor and more! Spend the day wandering rambling trails and enjoying the relaxing surroundings with your family.
The Greenburgh Nature Center Manor House, restroom facilities and playground remain closed to the public, but the grounds and outdoor animal exhibits are open for visitors to enjoy while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4:30 pm. A visit costs $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $5 for children ages 2 to 12 and is free for children under 2 years old.
Photo via greenburghnaturecenter.org