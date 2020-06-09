The Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens for Summer 2020

As NYC starts to reopen and we venture outside, it’s important to remember our sunscreen! Prepare for the hot summer days by lathering your kids up with some of these kid-friendly sunscreens to protect your kids’ skin from the sun’s harmful rays! These sunscreens are gentle on kids’ skin and are free from harmful chemicals, so you and your kids can focus on having a fun-filled summer!
-
Babo Botanical Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $12.99
This vegan sunscreen is another perfect choice for babies that have sensitive skin! Babo Botanicals is gluten, soy, and dairy-free. The sunscreen is ultra sheer and lightweight, making it easy to apply on young kids.
-
All Good Kid's Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $15.99
Having a sunscreen that will be gentle on your kid’s skin is something that many parents look for. All Good adds chamomile to their sunscreen which is perfect for soothing sensitive skin. This mineral sunscreen lotion is UVA/UVB protected, water-resistant, lightweight, non-greasy, and is made with reef-safe ingredients. All Good makes sure that your skin feels great while also being protected!
-
Babyganics Baby Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $9.99
This plant-based sunscreen seems to be a favorite for many parents! Babyganics is made with certified organic ingredients such as cranberries, raspberries, seed oils, and sunflowers. This sunscreen is a little thicker than other brands, so you only need to apply a small amount to your kids for full coverage!
-
Anthelios Sunscreen for Kids
SPF: 60 broad spectrum
Price: $19.99
With one of the highest broad spectrums, La Roche-Posay Anthelios uses Cell-Ox Shield® technology that protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is pediatrician tested and uses antioxidants that will help protect your child’s sensitive skin from future sun damage. This sunscreen is water-resistant and can last up to 80 minutes. For kids 3 and up.
-
Badger Kids Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $16.99
With this sunscreen being biodegradable and coral reef free, you can protect the environment while soaking in the suns rays! Badger kids sunscreen has a Zinc Oxide formula that is phthalate-free and also is scented with orange tangerine and vanilla! This cream is a little thicker than others so a little dab goes a long way!
-
Hello Bello Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $9.78
Hello Bello is the only FDA approved sunscreen that protects against all three types of UV rays. This sunscreen is made to protect both adults and kids and is made with ingredients such as green tea, avocado, and cucumber extract so your skin will stay soft and healthy! It is suggested that you reapply the sunscreen after excessive sweating, water or towel dry off.
-
Coola Mineral Baby Organic Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $36
Kids’ skin, especially those with sensitive skin, need some extra love when it comes to applying sunscreen. Coola sunscreen is for babies 6 months or older and is made to protect baby’s delicate skin. The sunscreen is pediatric tested, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. Parents should make sure to apply sunscreen to their children every two hours to ensure the best coverage.
-
Baby Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $13.99
Baby Bum is a 100% mineral-based and reef-safe sunscreen that protects against UVA/UVB rays. It protects and also hydrates the skin with coconut oil and shea and cocoa butter. This lotion is lightweight, non-greasy, and fragrance-free so parents can feel good about protecting their kid’s skin! When applying to kids, make sure you apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure.
-
Tropic Sport Sunscreen
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $29.99
If you are looking for a sunscreen that is good for your kids and the environment, then Tropic Sports Sunscreen is the one for you! It is reef safe, eco-friendly, and water-resistant. Tropic Sport has also scored #2 on the EWG, making it a sunscreen that has a lower hazard ranking!