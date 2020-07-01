This summer, get out of the house and grab a meal with your family at one of these safe, kid-friendly NYC restaurants with outdoor seating. As New York City enters Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, restaurants in all five boroughs are coming up with creative ways to allow customers to eat outdoors, sometimes by building makeshift sidewalk cafes. The 17 kid-friendly locations on this list offer socially-distanced outdoor seating options like gardens and patios that won’t have you and your kids worrying about sidewalk traffic or busy streets. Remember to wear masks and check out each restaurant’s specific rules and guidelines before stopping by!
17 Kid-Friendly NYC Restaurants With Outdoor Seating: Now Open
Popina - Columbia Street Waterfront District
Photo via @popinanyc
Popina is a quaint and casual Brooklyn restaurant that serves a combination of Italian and Southern American fare on their kid-friendly backyard patio. Make sure to try their housemade pasta! Right now, Popina is offering an expanded food menu Friday through Sunday. (They’ll have beer, wine, cocktails and picnic provisions for parents on Wednesdays and Thursdays!)
127 Columbia St., Brooklyn
LOOK by Plant Love House - Prospect Heights
Photo via @byplantlovehouse
LOOK by Plant Love House, a family-run Thai restaurant, was established in 2013. They’re currently serving authentic homestyle Thai noodle dishes, soups and spicy plates on their fun and colorful backyard patio from noon until 10 pm Tuesday through Sunday.
622 Washington Ave., Brooklyn
Pier i Cafe - Upper West Side
Photo via Pier i Cafe on Facebook
Pier i Cafe is an open-air cafe with views of the Hudson and stunning sunsets. They offer a casual menu of American favorites made with fresh, quality ingredients. Enjoy homemade blueberry lemonade or a burger on a freshly-baked bun as you and your family relax by the water on a warm summer afternoon.500 West 70th St., New York
Jones Wood Foundry - Upper East Side
Photo via joneswoodfoundry.com
Jones Wood Foundry’s backyard garden is open and ready for you to stop by! This kid-friendly spot serves traditional British pub fare that has been “reinvigorated for 21st-century palates.” Homey and comforting, Jones Wood Foundry’s atmosphere (and its classic fish and chips!) will allow you and your family to truly sit back, relax and enjoy a meal together.
401 East 76th St., New York
Greenwood Park - South Slope
Photo via greenwoodparkbk.com
The Greenwood Park beer garden was created in a remodeled old gas station and mechanic shop. The 13,000 square foot indoor/outdoor establishment is ideal for social distancing. Although Greenwood Park is open only to those ages 21 and up after 7 pm, kids are welcome for lunch or an early dinner!
555 7th Ave., Brooklyn
Habana Outpost - Fort Greene
Photo via cafehabana.com
Habana Outpost in Brooklyn is a casual eco-eatery and community gathering space that offers traditional Mexican and Cuban cuisines. Their huge outdoor patio is the perfect place for you and your family to spread out and soak up some sun while enjoying delicious huevos rancheros and guacamole queso burritos.
757 Fulton St., Brooklyn
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue - Flatbush
Photo via morgansbrooklynbarbecue.com
The cooks at Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue are dedicated to brisket, ribs, pork and the art of Texas-style BBQ. They’re currently serving mouthwatering barbecue and Southern-style sides every day on their outdoor patio.
267 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn
Partners Coffee - Long Island City
Photo via @partnerscoffee
The Long Island City location of Partners Coffee — the beloved, Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company — is open with seating in its outdoor backyard oasis. Stop by to enjoy a refreshing coffee beverage, breakfast or lunch with your family in the shady garden any day from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
26-25 Jackson Ave., Queens
Roberta's - Bushwick
Photo via @robertaspizza
Roberta’s seasonal pizzas are created with locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients and cooked in a wood-fired oven. Their outdoor Tiki Garden is open and serving their all-day pizza menu from 11 am to 10 pm every day. Stop by for friendly vibes and an outstanding meal!
261 Moore St., Brooklyn
Ellington in the Park - Morningside Heights
Photo via ellingtoninthepark.com
Enjoy a meal at Ellington in the Park after spending a day biking, walking or otherwise enjoying the outdoors in Riverside Park. The restaurant’s stunning Hudson River views and trendy-yet-casual atmosphere are what make it stand out.
Riverside Dr. & West 105th St., New York
Industry Kitchen - Financial District
Photo via industry-kitchen.com
Industry Kitchen is located just off the shore of the East River. They offer modern American cuisine that highlights local, seasonal ingredients and wood oven-grilled meats and pizzas. Admire the Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and Brooklyn Skyline as you enjoy an outdoor meal with your family.
70 South St. at Maiden Ln., New York
Lolo's Seafood Shack - Harlem
Photo via lolosseafoodshack.com
At Lolo’s Seafood Shack in Harlem, “the Caribbean meets Cape Cod,” and Chefs Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young share their passions for island flavors. The restaurant’s bright, homey backyard is the perfect setting for enjoying conch fritters and seafood steampots!
303 West 116th St., New York
Merchants River House - Battery Park City
Photo via merchantsriverhouse.com
Merchants River House is a family-friendly American bistro with views of the Statue of Liberty. Try their artichoke and spinach dip or their world-renowned Quartet of Mac-N-Cheese Cones. With two outdoor terraces, Merchants River House is the perfect spot for social distancing while enjoying the sunset over the Hudson.
375 South End Ave., New York
Brooklyn Crab - Red Hook
Photo via brooklyncrab.com
Brooklyn Crab has been a Red Hook staple since its establishment in 2012. Their family-friendly outdoor seating opens on July 1st. Enjoy fresh seafood and views of the New York Harbor from their two beautiful decks and their backyard beer garden.24 Reed St., Brooklyn
City Island Lobster House - The Bronx
Photo via City Island Lobster House Facebook
City Island Lobster House is a popular Bronx venue with outdoor seating on the Sound that serves Italian cuisine, American comfort fare and seafood. Enjoy the restaurant’s kid-friendly and casual atmosphere with your family any day of the week!
691 Bridge St., The Bronx
The Farm on Adderley - Flatbush
Photo via @farmonadderley
The Farm on Adderley is a New American, farm-to-fork restaurant in Flatbush with a charming backyard garden patio. The kid-friendly venue is excited to serve you and your family fresh, seasonal dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner.1108 Cortelyou Rd,. Brooklyn
Ten Hope - Williamsburg
Photo via tenhopebk.com
Ten Hope is a Williamsburg restaurant that serves Mediterranean and New American cuisine. Their kid-friendly, ivy-adorned outdoor garden is the perfect destination for a relaxed family brunch, lunch or dinner.
10 Hope St., Brooklyn