17 Kid-Friendly NYC Restaurants With Outdoor Seating: Now Open

This summer, get out of the house and grab a meal with your family at one of these safe, kid-friendly NYC restaurants with outdoor seating. As New York City enters Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, restaurants in all five boroughs are coming up with creative ways to allow customers to eat outdoors, sometimes by building makeshift sidewalk cafes. The 17 kid-friendly locations on this list offer socially-distanced outdoor seating options like gardens and patios that won’t have you and your kids worrying about sidewalk traffic or busy streets. Remember to wear masks and check out each restaurant’s specific rules and guidelines before stopping by!

For dessert, find a nearby NYC ice cream shop open for take-out!

  • Popina - Columbia Street Waterfront District

    Popina - Columbia Street Waterfront District

    Photo via @popinanyc

    Popina is a quaint and casual Brooklyn restaurant that serves a combination of Italian and Southern American fare on their kid-friendly backyard patio. Make sure to try their housemade pasta! Right now, Popina is offering an expanded food menu Friday through Sunday. (They’ll have beer, wine, cocktails and picnic provisions for parents on Wednesdays and Thursdays!)

    127 Columbia St., Brooklyn

  • LOOK by Plant Love House - Prospect Heights

    LOOK by Plant Love House - Prospect Heights

    Photo via @byplantlovehouse

    LOOK by Plant Love House, a family-run Thai restaurant, was established in 2013. They’re currently serving authentic homestyle Thai noodle dishes, soups and spicy plates on their fun and colorful backyard patio from noon until 10 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

    622 Washington Ave., Brooklyn

  • Pier i Cafe - Upper West Side

    Pier i Cafe - Upper West Side

    Photo via Pier i Cafe on Facebook

    Pier i Cafe is an open-air cafe with views of the Hudson and stunning sunsets. They offer a casual menu of American favorites made with fresh, quality ingredients. Enjoy homemade blueberry lemonade or a burger on a freshly-baked bun as you and your family relax by the water on a warm summer afternoon.

    500 West 70th St., New York
  • Jones Wood Foundry - Upper East Side

    Jones Wood Foundry - Upper East Side

    Photo via joneswoodfoundry.com

    Jones Wood Foundry’s backyard garden is open and ready for you to stop by! This kid-friendly spot serves traditional British pub fare that has been “reinvigorated for 21st-century palates.” Homey and comforting, Jones Wood Foundry’s atmosphere (and its classic fish and chips!) will allow you and your family to truly sit back, relax and enjoy a meal together.

    401 East 76th St., New York

  • Greenwood Park - South Slope

    Greenwood Park - South Slope

    Photo via greenwoodparkbk.com

    The Greenwood Park beer garden was created in a remodeled old gas station and mechanic shop. The 13,000 square foot indoor/outdoor establishment is ideal for social distancing. Although Greenwood Park is open only to those ages 21 and up after 7 pm, kids are welcome for lunch or an early dinner!

    555 7th Ave., Brooklyn

  • Habana Outpost - Fort Greene

    Habana Outpost - Fort Greene

    Photo via cafehabana.com

    Habana Outpost in Brooklyn is a casual eco-eatery and community gathering space that offers traditional Mexican and Cuban cuisines. Their huge outdoor patio is the perfect place for you and your family to spread out and soak up some sun while enjoying delicious huevos rancheros and guacamole queso burritos.

    757 Fulton St., Brooklyn

  • Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue - Flatbush

    Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue - Flatbush

    Photo via morgansbrooklynbarbecue.com

    The cooks at Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue are dedicated to brisket, ribs, pork and the art of Texas-style BBQ. They’re currently serving mouthwatering barbecue and Southern-style sides every day on their outdoor patio.

    267 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

  • Partners Coffee - Long Island City

    Partners Coffee - Long Island City

    Photo via @partnerscoffee

    The Long Island City location of Partners Coffee — the beloved, Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company — is open with seating in its outdoor backyard oasis. Stop by to enjoy a refreshing coffee beverage, breakfast or lunch with your family in the shady garden any day from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

    26-25 Jackson Ave., Queens

  • Roberta's - Bushwick

    Roberta's - Bushwick

    Photo via @robertaspizza

    Roberta’s seasonal pizzas are created with locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients and cooked in a wood-fired oven. Their outdoor Tiki Garden is open and serving their all-day pizza menu from 11 am to 10 pm every day. Stop by for friendly vibes and an outstanding meal!

    261 Moore St., Brooklyn

  • Ellington in the Park - Morningside Heights

    Ellington in the Park - Morningside Heights

    Photo via ellingtoninthepark.com

    Enjoy a meal at Ellington in the Park after spending a day biking, walking or otherwise enjoying the outdoors in Riverside Park. The restaurant’s stunning Hudson River views and trendy-yet-casual atmosphere are what make it stand out.

    Riverside Dr. & West 105th St., New York

  • Industry Kitchen - Financial District

    Industry Kitchen - Financial District

    Photo via industry-kitchen.com

    Industry Kitchen is located just off the shore of the East River. They offer modern American cuisine that highlights local, seasonal ingredients and wood oven-grilled meats and pizzas. Admire the Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge and Brooklyn Skyline as you enjoy an outdoor meal with your family.

    70 South St. at Maiden Ln., New York

  • Lolo's Seafood Shack - Harlem

    Lolo's Seafood Shack - Harlem

    Photo via lolosseafoodshack.com

    At Lolo’s Seafood Shack in Harlem, “the Caribbean meets Cape Cod,” and Chefs Raymond Mohan and Leticia Skai Young share their passions for island flavors. The restaurant’s bright, homey backyard is the perfect setting for enjoying conch fritters and seafood steampots!

    303 West 116th St., New York

  • Merchants River House - Battery Park City

    Merchants River House - Battery Park City

    Photo via merchantsriverhouse.com

    Merchants River House is a family-friendly American bistro with views of the Statue of Liberty. Try their artichoke and spinach dip or their world-renowned Quartet of Mac-N-Cheese Cones. With two outdoor terraces, Merchants River House is the perfect spot for social distancing while enjoying the sunset over the Hudson.

    375 South End Ave., New York

  • Brooklyn Crab - Red Hook

    Brooklyn Crab - Red Hook

    Photo via brooklyncrab.com

    Brooklyn Crab has been a Red Hook staple since its establishment in 2012. Their family-friendly outdoor seating opens on July 1st. Enjoy fresh seafood and views of the New York Harbor from their two beautiful decks and their backyard beer garden.

    24 Reed St., Brooklyn
  • City Island Lobster House - The Bronx

    City Island Lobster House - The Bronx

    Photo via City Island Lobster House Facebook

    City Island Lobster House is a popular Bronx venue with outdoor seating on the Sound that serves Italian cuisine, American comfort fare and seafood. Enjoy the restaurant’s kid-friendly and casual atmosphere with your family any day of the week!

    691 Bridge St., The Bronx

  • The Farm on Adderley - Flatbush

    The Farm on Adderley - Flatbush

    Photo via @farmonadderley

    The Farm on Adderley is a New American, farm-to-fork restaurant in Flatbush with a charming backyard garden patio. The kid-friendly venue is excited to serve you and your family fresh, seasonal dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner.

    1108 Cortelyou Rd,. Brooklyn
  • Ten Hope - Williamsburg

    Ten Hope - Williamsburg

    Photo via tenhopebk.com

    Ten Hope is a Williamsburg restaurant that serves Mediterranean and New American cuisine. Their kid-friendly, ivy-adorned outdoor garden is the perfect destination for a relaxed family brunch, lunch or dinner.

    10 Hope St., Brooklyn

