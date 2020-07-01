Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Berry farms are a great summer activity for the whole family to have fun, embrace nature, and even practice social distancing to ensure safety during this time. There are so many berry farms and stands surrounding NYC where your kids can have the U-pick experience and choose from a variety of delicious, healthy fruits to enjoy. And while berries are great, that’s not all these places have to offer as many of them also have farm animals, hayrides, and fruit festivals! Be aware of the weather as rainy days can make for muddy grounds on the farms, and make sure to check the farm’s website to stay up to date on any COVID-19 precautions they are taking so you can be safe and well-prepared on your adventure!

The Best Berry Picking Farms Near NYC!