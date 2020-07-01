Berry farms are a great summer activity for the whole family to have fun, embrace nature, and even practice social distancing to ensure safety during this time. There are so many berry farms and stands surrounding NYC where your kids can have the U-pick experience and choose from a variety of delicious, healthy fruits to enjoy. And while berries are great, that’s not all these places have to offer as many of them also have farm animals, hayrides, and fruit festivals! Be aware of the weather as rainy days can make for muddy grounds on the farms, and make sure to check the farm’s website to stay up to date on any COVID-19 precautions they are taking so you can be safe and well-prepared on your adventure!
The Best Berry Picking Farms Near NYC!
Lewin Farms
Lewin is one of the many wonderful berry farms on Long Island, but it was actually the very first to offer the pick-your-own experience. Raspberry and blueberry picking is happening now, and throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall, there are also blackberries, peaches, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, apples, pumpkins, and gourds. Enjoy the long picking season at Lewin Farms until October!
812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 9 am-5 pm, closed on Tuesdays. lewinfarms.com
Patty's Berries And Bunches
While the strawberries are no longer abundant as the season will be soon over, come pick and enjoy raspberries and blueberries this summer. You can also grab some exclusive ice cream from the Ice Cream Patch and browse Patty’s beautiful and vibrant flower bunches.
410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 9 am-5:30 pm, open every day. pattysberriesandbunches.org
Wickham's Fruit Farm
This bicentennial farm offers a view of the water, fresh cherries, blueberries, blackberries, and peaches in August, apples in September to October, and pumpkins in October. You can also enjoy baked goods, pies and preserves, cheeses, and fruit gift boxes!
28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 9 am-5 pm, Monday-Saturday. U-pick hours: 10 am-3 pm. wickhamsfruditfarm.com
Alstede Farms
Located in New Jersey, they have peas, raspberries, blueberries, beans, peaches, blackberries, tomatoes, apples, pumpkins, and more. While other activities have been postponed this summer, you can still enjoy some live entertainment and visit the horses, goats, donkeys, sheep, cows, chickens, ducks, turkeys, and rabbits. Also, grab a sweet treat from the ice cream stand where the ice cream is made with fresh produce from the farm!
1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ. 9 am-6 pm, last admission 5 pm, alstedefarms.com
Demarest Farms
Approximately 40 minutes from Manhattan, Demarest Farms has been around since 1886 and continues to provide fresh produce, baked goods and fun for families. Head over there soon to pick your own peaches, attend a Thursday night summer barbecue, visit some furry friends at the petting zoo, and shop the fresh baked goods and prepared salads in the farm store.
244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ. Times vary depending on the season, demarestfarms.com
Ochs Orchard
While this orchard is a bit farther from NYC than the others, it is certainly a trip your family will remember. Take in the beautiful scenery and 100 acres of land overlooking Warwick Valley while you also learn about its incredible history. Browse the products in the market including pure maple syrup, butter, jams and jellies, fresh local eggs, cider, and more. Crops are more scarce than usual this year, so make sure to call 845-986-1591 before heading out for U-pick hours of operation.
4 Ochs Lane, Warwick, NY. Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm. ochsorchard.net
Fishkill Farms
Fishkill Farms aims to grow food that is nutritious for both people and the land it is grown on. Starting with peas and strawberries in the spring and culminating with apples and pumpkins in the fall, the farm provides family-friendly outdoor fun for the local community. While the store is currently closed, they now offer socially-distanced picking where you can get Tart Cherries & more red Sweet Cherries July 2nd-July 5th, Organic Blueberries (early July), Peaches & Nectarines (end of July), and Organic Flowers (late July). Reservations are required (no more than 7 days in advance) to ensure that the farm can prioritize the safety of visitors and staff.
Hopewell JCT, NY. Pick-Your-Own: 9 am – 4:45 pm Tuesday – Sunday by reservation only (when in season). Closed Monday. fishkillfarms.com
Lawrence Farms Orchards
Offering a wide selection of pick-your-own produce from June through October, Lawrence Farms Orchards is the perfect destination for fresh fruits and veggies, located only about an hour and a half away from New York City. Pick the apricots, peaches, plums, currants, gooseberries, pears, grapes, sweet corn, and so much more later in the summer. Unfortunately, the popular Lawrence cherries are not available this year due to a crop freeze, but there is currently still a supply of spinach, kale, swiss chard, beet greens, and mustard greens.
306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY. 9 am-4 pm, lawrencefarmsorchards.org
Lee Turkey Farm
Established in 1868, this farm offers home-grown fruits, veggies, turkeys and more. Become a member of the Pick Your Own Club in order to be able to enter the fields and orchards. In July, pick from an assortment of apples, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, cucumbers, zucchini, beans, broccoli and cabbage. Come August, browse the peaches, apples, nectarines, pears, blackberries, watermelon. tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, broccoli and cabbage! Also, the turkeys on this farm are raised without any fishmeal, antibiotics or growth hormones. Throughout the year, you can buy frozen, oven-ready whole turkeys and turkey parts, including boneless breast meat, breast on frames, thighs, wings, legs, giblets, necks, and stock.
201 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor, NJ. 9 am-6 pm, picking closes at 5:15 pm, leeturkeyfarm.com
Terhune Orchards
Terhune Orchards offer pick your own strawberries, blueberries (except on Mondays), cherries, blackberries, apples, and more. You can also visit the bakery and farm store, check out the plants and flowers, visit the farm animals, see the farm trail, and check out the tractors for the kids, as well as the winery for parents!
330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ. 9 am-6 pm, terhuneorchards.com
Johnson's Corner Farm
Located 80 minutes from Manhattan, this farm offers hayrides, barbecues, ice cream and reservation-based pick-your-own experiences. Pick from their blueberries through late July followed by sweet corn, peaches, and string beans. The farmhouse is also well-known for its delicious pies, cider donuts and chicken pot pies, as well as different kinds of sandwiches, dips and salads for your enjoyment!
133 Church Road, Medford, NJ. Times vary. johnsonsfarm.com