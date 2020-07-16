10 Open Water Parks Near New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With temperatures rising, many families are looking for safe ways to cool down. As parts of New York State begin to enter Phase 4 of reopening, low-risk entertainment activities are starting to dust off and open back up. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan has left water parks in the state to remain dry until further notice.

Our neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have received the green light to welcome back families at their amusement and water parks. From our previous article on water parks, various places from this list have reopened at the beginning of July at 50% capacity. Check them out here.