10 Open Water Parks Near New York City

With temperatures rising, many families are looking for safe ways to cool down. As parts of New York State begin to enter Phase 4 of reopening, low-risk entertainment activities are starting to dust off and open back up. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan has left water parks in the state to remain dry until further notice.
Our neighboring states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut have received the green light to welcome back families at their amusement and water parks. From our previous article on water parks, various places from this list have reopened at the beginning of July at 50% capacity. Check them out here.
-
Mountain Creek’s Water Park, Vernon Township, NJ
Just about an hour outside of Manhattan, Mountain Creek’s water park offers families a variety of open rides and slides. The little ones can sit back and cool off in the Lost Island River or grab mom or dad for a trip down The Hook, a two-person tube slide. The older ones can hop on a white water raft ride on the Colorado River or go through an 18-foot free fall into a pool by going on Bombs Away. With re-opening, Mountain Creek has provided a page of COVID-19 Policies to ensure safety for all families.
-
Aquatopia and Camelbeach Mountain Water Park at Camelback Resort, Tannersville, PA
This resort offers lodging with the options of Aquatopia Indoor Water Park and Camelbeach Outdoor Water Park. Aquatopia has been voted the country’s #1 indoor water park. There are over 13 different water slides for the whole family, various poolside amenities, and private cabanas up for reservation. Camelbeach offers over 37 attractions, making it the biggest outdoor waterpark in the state. To comply with CDC guidelines, the park requires pre-purchased online tickets before arrival and ensures increased sanitation of all facilities.
-
Great Wolf Lodge, Poconos, PA
Located in the Poconos Mountains, the indoor water park has a handful of attractions to choose from. Grab a tube and go down Alberta Falls. A four-story ride with swift turns and drops that will lead you outside the building and back in before finally plunging into the pool. Explore Fort Mackenzie that has over a dozen interactive water toys and splash features, it may be the best water fort treehouse you’ve been in. For the safety of all guests, the park has created contactless procedures that include a mobile app available for download on your smartphone and scannable wristbands for contactless payment.
-
Kalahari Resort, Pocono Manor, PA
This resort in the Poconos is open for guests to experience a getaway like no other. From testing your surfing skills on the Flowrider or enjoying a classic tube ride through the Elephant’s trunk, there are tons of options to choose from. Alongside the water park, the Big Game Room features mini bowling, mini golf, laser tag and much more. The family-run business has made a commitment to increase cleaning and sanitation as well as adhere to other CDC and state guidelines outlined on their website.
-
Pirate’s Cove at the Land of Make Believe, Hope, NJ
Just about 90 minutes from the city, Pirate’s Cove has the second widest lazy river in the country and a 1,000 gallon Dumping Bucket to cool off from the heat. If the kids need a break from the water filled fun, check out the rest of the attractions the Land of Make Believe has to offer. New rides feature the Scream Machine 360 and Off Road Safari Adventure. Make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time online.
-
Sahara Sam’s Outdoor Water Park, West Berlin, NJ
Although the indoor activities are closed until further notice, both the outdoor water park and arcade is open to all guests. Enjoy the salt-free waves in the Rip ‘N Roll or do laps in the Blue Lagoon Leisure Pool. To relax, you can treat yourself to an outdoor cabana! Prior to visiting, guests must make reservations through their website.
-
Runaway Rapids at Keansburg Amusement Park, Keansburg, NJ
Over 24 water slides and activities are open for families at this park. From the lazy river, interactive playground and classic water slides, this park has everything you need to take a break from the heat. Just an hour outside of the city, find your family fun at the water park or amusement park. With limited operations for the rest of the year, Keansburg provides and ensures a safe environment while having fun.
-
Splash Away Bay at Quassy’s Amusement Park, Middlebury, CT
Just an hour and a half car ride outside Manhattan, Quassy’s Splash Away Bay is the perfect day trip to cool off. Slide City is one of the newest attractions for children at the park, incorporating five waterslides that are perfect for the little ones who cannot ride on the larger slides just yet. For the older ones, FreeFALL Extreme Bodyslides plunges you from a tower overlooking Lake Quassapaug. Be sure to check out their website for COVID-19 information as well as ticket sales.
-
Splash Pad at The Dinosaur Place in Nature’s Art Village, Oakdale, CT
Catered to the younger ones, get wet at New England’s largest Splash Pad. The Dinosaur Place scales over 60 acres where you can play at Monty’s Playground or walk among the dinosaurs through the trails and caves. Climb on the T-Rex Tower or get lost in the A”Maze”asaurus to create your own adventure.
-
Crocodile Cove at Lake Compounce, Bristol, CT
Lake Compounce park is the oldest operating amusement park in North America. It’s home to Connecticut’s largest water park. Crocodile Cove features various wave pools, slides and specific areas designed for younger children. Take the family on a raft on Mammoth Falls or go through an adrenaline rush falling through the Riptide Racer. Make sure you check the website’s consistent updates on rides’ statuses and book your visit in advance.