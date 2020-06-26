School Is Out! Here are Some Fun Socially Safe Distant Summer Things To Do in the City

School is out and summer is in but it is not summer as we know it. As NYC begins to re-open and we are all ready for a breath of fresh air (literally and figuratively). The 4th of July Macy’s Fireworks and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are on and your summer should be, too, so here are a few ways to get out and about and have some safe, summer fun.

If all else fails, families can always take a walking tour of their neighborhoods or another NYC neighborhood after all our time in the great indoors. And we will keep you posted as more of NYC takes a breath of fresh air and is back in action.

