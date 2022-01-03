Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 7-9

Have another awesome New York Kids weekend with our list of things to do! Build an indoor fort with the family, Take a High Line Walking Tour or stay in and listen to a kid-friendly podcast.

Are you looking for more fun activities to do this holiday season? Check out Our Holiday Bucket List: Phenomenal & Festive NYC!

One of the most iconic holiday traditions in NYC is back and better than ever this year! The Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden has been around for 30 years and will showcase a beautiful display of model trains that will be zipping through more than 175 famous New York landmarks. Your kids will love admiring a mini replica of this beautiful city that is lit up with thousands of twinkling lights. The Holiday Train Show will be running now through January 23rd.

It can be hard during the Winter months to have to stay inside all of the time. Try to make this time memorable and fun by making an indoor fort! Whether you are on the lookout for a fort you can buy online or want to try creating one with supplies you already have, this activity can be fun for the whole family to get involved in.

Spend this winter season ice skating in different locations around NYC! Ice skating is one of New Yorkers favorite activities to do this time of year and many rinks also host events throughout their season that families are welcome to attend!

The Winter season is now upon us, which means we will probably be spending a lot of time inside for the next couple of months. In order to wean kids off the electronics and reduce their screen time, have them try out a podcast! Podcasts that are made for kids are a great way to keep your kids engaged while also boosting reading skills, developing communication skills.

These special winter walking tours allow you to see the story behind this popular park while being guided on a free tour! You will be able to learn about the park’s history, design, and landscape while also taking in some beautiful views. Tours are first come first serve and they each last 45 minutes.

We have all grown up watching the gorgeous castles and talking clocks and teapots dance around our screens, but have you ever thought about where Walt Disney got his inspiration from? This new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, gives you a look at many artworks and archived videos that show Disney’s personal fascination with European art and how he decided to incorporate it into some of his most famous films. The exhibit will be open through March 6, 2022 and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Make sure to stop by Industry City to take advantage of this one-stop destination for the holidays. Bundle up and head over to enjoy their outdoor ice skating rink, the local shopping at the Makers Guild or to walk through and admire their beautiful holiday lights and decorations.