If you are wondering what there is to do this weekend in NYC for kids, you have come to the right place! Make sure to stop by for a sweet treat at Maman’s Epiphany Pop-Up, see a movie at Skyline Drive-In, or head right out of the city for snow tubing fun!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 22-24

Monster Dance and Draw With Guy Gilchrist

Virtual | January 24 | $5 | Details

Come join world-renowned Muppets cartoonistGuy Gilchrist as he leads a virtual workshop on drawing characters from his children’s book, Monster Dance. Children of all ages are welcome to this event. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the Children’s Museum of the Arts’ website.

Maman’s Epiphany Pop-Up

Maman 237 Centre St. | Varies | Details

A month-long pop-up celebrating the Epiphany — swing by Maman’s to pick up a Galette de Rois, surprise toys, mulled wine, spiked cider and more!

Rainy Day Activities in NYC

Rainy days are never fun – the blank stares, the endless moping, or worse, the restless energy of the kids. If you are looking for fun, indoor rainy day activities for kids in NYC, there is plenty to do. Many businesses and museums have opened back up and have been following Covid-19 guidelines to ensure family outings are safe. Click here for our full list of rainy day activities!

Story Line

The NYPL has launched “Story Line,” a weekly storytime that can be accessed over the phone for all young readers, including those without internet access. Children can once again experience the joy of storytime over the phone. It’s as simple as dialing-in and then hearing a librarian’s voice recording of a new children’s story. Click here to learn more about Story Line.

Skyline Drive-In

1 Oak St. Brooklyn, NY | Friday, January 15 at 5:30 pm | Free | Details

The Skyline Drive-In is showing Labyrinth on Jan 22, Ratatouille on Jan 23, and Annie on Jan 24 with the Manhattan skyline as its background. New York is a walking city, so if you don’t have a car, you can reserve outdoor seating with no car necessary. There are concession stands throughout the venue so you’ll get the full theater experience!

P.S. Art Exhibition

1000 Fifth Avenue | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

P.S. Art is a New York City public school special exhibition that showcases the creativity of 122 prekindergarten through grade 12 students from all five boroughs. Your little ones will be inspired by the many paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more! Each work of art expresses an understanding of artistic processes and imaginative use of media.

Right To Vote

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street | Entire Weekend | Varies | Details

This educational exhibition takes place at the MET and commemorates the centennial of women’s suffrage, the 2020 presidential election, the importance of voting and more! There are plenty of exciting activities for the entire family to participate in and learn from, including a voting trial for kids to vote on subjects that matter most to them.

Snow Tubing

Near New York City

Winter is in full swing, so it’s time to bring out your winter boots, warmest coats, and favorite long-sleeved shirts to enjoy the cold weather. If you’re wanting to squeeze in more adventures during the winter season, why not take them snow tubing? There are many resorts offering snow tubing near New York City.