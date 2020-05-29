Skyline Drive-In NYC is a New Cinema Experience Coming to Greenpoint

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Photo via Skyline Drive-In

Skyline Drive-In is a New Cinema Experience Coming Soon to Greenpoint

Skyline Drive-In NYC is a unique drive-in theater with a view! Opening in Greenpoint and situated on the East River, the outdoor cinema boasts the Manhattan skyline as its stunning backdrop. The location isn’t just used for showing movies, it’s used for making them too; the iconic spot with its skyline view has been used as a filming location by SNL, Fendi, Converse and more widely-known names. As we enter into summer, look forward to spending a warm summer evening watching movies and making memories with your family.

How does Skyline Drive-In work?

First, visit Skyline Drive-In NYC’s website, pick the movie you want to see, and buy your tickets online! Drive to the cinema’s Greenpoint location and park your car; admire the film and the Manhattan skyline from your front seat. You can listen to the movie’s sound through your car’s stereo or one of Skyline Drive-In’s rentable radios. That’s all there is to it! Simply sit back and enjoy.

What else do I need to know?

Dim your headlights before pulling in to the theater. Larger vehicles should remain aware of smaller cars and stick to the back so that everyone can see the screen. Finally, try to make it to the theater on time. Later arrivals may be refused entry.

Can I still see movies at Skyline Drive-In if I don’t have a car?

You can! The cinema will have a sitting area, so you can bring your own chair or rent one from them.

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Yes! Feel free to pack a picnic from home or bring along take-out from your favorite NYC restaurant — just remember to keep any trash in your car and refrain from littering.

Where is Skyline Drive-In?

The outdoor cinema is located in Greenpoint on the East River. The address is 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222.

What are Skyline Drive-In’s hours?

Skyline Drive-In is coming soon. When they open, the theater will have movies on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to 1 am.