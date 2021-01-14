New York Public Library Launches Story Line: A Dial-In Storytime Service

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPL has launched “Story Line,” a weekly storytime that can be accessed over the phone for all young readers, including those without internet access. Children can once again experience the joy of storytime over the phone. It’s as simple as dialing-in and then hearing a librarian’s voice recording of a new children’s story.

Pssst….do your kids need help with homework? Check out “AOC’s Homework Helpers Program is Free and Ready to Help.”

How to Access NYPL Story Line

New recordings will be released every Monday via the Library’s virtual support and reference desk (917-ASK-NYPL or 917-275-6975). The recordings will also be available in three languages — English, Spanish and Mandarin! Each storytime will run shorter than five minutes.

If your young reader is interested in reading along with the books chosen for “story line,” the books will be available for checkout at the library’s grab and go locations or via the library e-reader app Simply E.

Some of the books to look forward to include:

English: New York Baby illustrated by Ward Jenkins, read by Teresa from City Island branch

Spanish: Pequeno Elliot read by Jessica Agudelo from the Bronx Library Center

Mandarin Chinese: The Six People & the Elephant read by Ching Yi Lau from Chatham Square Branch

Other virtual resources offered at the New York Public Library include: digital library cards and over 300,000 e-books to borrow, and read via the e-reader app SimplyE; weekly video storytimes; on-demand, 1-on-1 virtual K-12 tutoring via Brainfuse; educational tools and tips to support families engaged in remote learning.