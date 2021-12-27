Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 31- January 2

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend! Bring your kids to CAMP’s Noon Year’s Eve party, listen to a kid-friendly podcast, or spend the afternoon ice skating!

1000 Fifth Ave.

We have all grown up watching the gorgeous castles and talking clocks and teapots dance around our screens, but have you ever thought about where Walt Disney got his inspiration from? This new exhibition, Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, gives you a look at many artworks and archived videos that show Disney’s personal fascination with European art and how he decided to incorporate it into some of his most famous films. The exhibit will be open through March 6, 2022 and tickets can be purchased in advance online.

The Winter season is now upon us, which means we will probably be spending a lot of time inside for the next couple of months. In order to wean kids off the electronics and reduce their screen time, have them try out a podcast! Podcasts that are made for kids are a great way to keep your kids engaged while also boosting reading skills, developing communication skills.

The Paley Center

This month-long holiday experience is the perfect place to visit with your family this year! The extravaganza will run from December 4 to January 6 and families will be able to take part in a wide variety of festive activities. Whether you want to take pictures with Santa, play at the gaming stations or relax and watch a holiday classic movie, PaleyLand has something for everyone! Tickets for PaleyLand are free for members and tickets for non members start at $16.

The Shops at Columbus Circle & 110 5th Ave.

Kids tend to always miss the height of New Years celebrations because they are usually peacefully sleeping through it. Luckily, CAMP stores are now allowing kids to have a NYE party of their own! CAMP’s Noon Year’s Eve will include delicious treats such as sparkling cider and cookies; New Year’s themed crafts and will include a countdown into the new year! This kids party will take place on December 31st at 11am and tickets are $30 for parents and kids.

Brooklyn Museum

Christian Dior is known for being one of the most prolific designers in the fashion industry, and now you are able to see some of his beautiful creations in person! Along with the 200 garments that are on display, visitors will also be able to see photographs, sketches, archival videos and accessories. This exhibit will run until February 20,2022 and tickets can be purchased on their website.

Citywide

Spend this winter season ice skating in different locations around NYC! Ice skating is one of New Yorkers favorite activities to do this time of year and many rinks also host events throughout their season that families are welcome to attend!

Near NYC

Take the perfect winter getaway by spending the weekend at a ski resort. Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports for many families and there are many family-friendly resorts to choose from. What’s great about these family-friendly resorts is that there are gentle slopes and lessons (ski school) available for new skiers so the whole family can enjoy this winter activity!