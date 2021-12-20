Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 24-26

Get ready for this upcoming holiday weekend in NYC! Take the family to explore The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, bake some delicious holiday cookies, or donate to the CAMP Toy Vault!

New York City has some of the best light displays in the world, which is why you should take the time to explore all of these beautiful sites with the family this weekend! With different light displays all around the city, your kids will get to experience the magic of the holidays in all four boroughs.

Are you trying to find something easy to make that will also be a big hit at the holiday party? For all of the sweet tooths out there, try to make some popular holiday cookies! Perfect for any type of holiday or occasion, these crowd favorite cookies are the perfect go to snack or treat that will also make for a fun activity to do with the kids.

Christmas is right around the corner, but many NYC families are still on the hunt to find where their kids can see Santa around the city. Whether you are looking to get your annual picture with Santa that you will cherish for years to come or your kids just want to stop by to say hello and give him their wish list, there are many stores and parks that will be having the big guy stop by.

One of the many fun and unique activities to do during the holiday season is to take a ride on a holiday train! With many offered at railroad stations around NYC, your family will take a magical ride that can consist of a variety of different experiences, such as caroling with the crew or stopping to say hi to Santa!

This month-long holiday experience is the perfect place to visit with your family this year! The extravaganza will run from December 4 to January 6 and families will be able to take part in a wide variety of festive activities. Whether you want to take pictures with Santa, play at the gaming stations or relax and watch a holiday classic movie, PaleyLand has something for everyone! Tickets for PaleyLand are free for members and tickets for non members start at $16.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be opening for its 20th season! You and the family will have a great time visiting the village and taking advantage of all the fun activities they offer. Not only will you be able to walk around the open-air holiday market and try out delicious treats, but you can also go skating on the only free-admission skating rink in NYC. This winter village is the perfect outing to do for the holiday season!

Holiday break for NYC kids is upon us and parents are trying to find ways to entertain their kids during their time off of school. Luckily there are many companies and organizations that offer holiday break programs that you can sign your kids up for! Whether they’re into sports or acting, there is a large variety of camps that appeal to every kid’s interest.

This time of year is all about giving back and now CAMP is giving your kids the opportunity to learn the importance of supporting their community. CAMP Stores are partnering with Ally for their 2nd annual CAMP x Ally Toy Vault! Families can stop by the CAMP Store on 5th Ave. to take part in their interactive experience allowing your kids to purchase a toy from a preselect group that they will donate to the Toy Vault.