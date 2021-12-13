10 Fun Winter Break Camps Offered Around NYC 2021

Winter Break Camps Offered Around NYC!

As the holidays roll around in NYC, your children will have more days off from school, which means finding more activities for them to do around the area. On top of that, you might have last minute errands to get done to prepare for the holiday season, which is difficult while your children are home. Luckily, NYC offers a variety of unique and fun winter break camps that are reasonably priced and will provide your children with new learning experiences!

Looking for more winter activities offered around the city? Explore the LuminoCity Festival this Holiday Season!

Manhattan

Asphalt Green Holiday Camp – Battery City Park

December 20-23, December 27-January 1

This mini-camp, structured based on Asphalt Green’s Summer Camps, strives to build your child’s relationship to their peers, develop their social skills, and take part in physical activity. Some of the many activities include swimming, martial arts, basketball, yoga, art, music, and more! Kids will be split into three coed age groups and and is offered for kids 4-12. Rates for camp start around $660.

December 20-24, December 27-31

If you are looking for a camp to keep your kids active during their holiday breaks, then the Chelsea Piers Field House Holiday Camps are the perfect option. Offering full-day camps for kids ages 5-13, Field House allows parents to choose from a variety of camps which include Multi-Sport, Gymnastics, Soccer, and Ninja + Parkour. Costs start at $150/session.

The Art Farm NYC Holiday Camp – Yorkville

December 20-23, December 27-31

The Art Farm’s mission is to provide every child with the experience to engage in the natural world with connection with happiness and excellence, and now your child can achieve the Art Farm experience through their holiday camp. Campers will participate in music, art, science, games, cooking, live animal science lessons, and more! All activities are geared towards age-appropriate groups to ensure that they have fun while learning. Half-day schedules are available for children ages 3-5, and rates start at $175/day ($135/half-day).

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports and Events Center School Break Camp – Marine Park

December 27-30

Aviator Camps provide a wide range of activities for your kids that allow them to be introduced to new sports, activities, and educational programs. The Holiday camp includes ice skating, gymnastics, rock climbing, arts & crafts, and other fun activities! Drop your kids off while you’re working and it’s ensured that your kids will have fun. Costs start at $100/day or $350 for 4 days.

Brooklyn Acting Lab – South Slope

December 28, 29, 30

PLAY in a Day is the Holiday camp created by Brooklyn Acting Lab to immerse your children into a day full of theatrics, keeping them creative and connected on their days off. Every day has a new theme that shapes the stories, games, and music that is shared. The themes offered during the holiday break include The Secret Life of Toys, Monster Mash, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Rates start at $150/day, however BAL does offer financial assistance and scholarships as they believe that art education is a right, not a privilege.

Created by Kids Pop Art Adventure Camp – Boerum Hill

December 27 – 31

Created by Kids is back with their 9th year of Holiday camps, with this year’s theme being Pop Art Adventure. Campers will have the adventure of a lifetime as they travel around the world exploring the next generation of Pop Artists. Campers will create art with clay, textiles, painting, and more, and will have the chance to ‘visit’ a new country everyday. Rates start at $130/day or $595 for the week, and early drop off/extended day is available.

World Explorers School Break Camp – Fort Green

Days Vary & Fill Up Quickly

World Explorers in Brooklyn offers a school break camp that takes your child around the 5 boroughs on different excursions. They also provide a full-day meal plan for your children, making it easier for families to ensure that their kids are eating and having fun. Camp starts at $110/day per child with 5-day and 10-day packs available as well. Families can also apply for scholarships.

Queens

Aerial Heaven Mini Circus Camp – College Point

December 19

Introduce your children to the world of circus and aerial fun while getting your last minute shopping done for the holiday season! This one-day camp will introduce children to aerial lessons and juggling, creating a safe and unique environment for your kids to enjoy! Camp starts at $140, and if this date doesn’t work for you, Aerial Heaven offers a variety of classes and open gyms throughout the holiday week as well.

Queens Zoo School Break Camp – Corona

December 27 – 30

The Queens Zoo is offering a winter camp for kids in grades 1-5 this winter break! Your child will explore birds, mammals, and reptiles found in the zoo learning about animal adaptations and how to survive, especially during the winter months. Children will visit exhibits, take part in experiments, and have up-close encounters with animals. This camp costs $400, but is available to members for $320.

Bronx

MMCC Holiday Day Camp – Norwood

December 27, 28, 29, 30

MMCC throughout the year offers a variety of fun and enriching classes/clubs that include sports, arts, technology, and homework help. Their holiday day camps take these programs and turn them into exciting vacation programs where kids will dance, play games, sports, and create art. Costs start at $80/day & $315 for all 4 days, making it one of the less expensive vacation camps offered in the city.