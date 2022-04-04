Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 8-10

It’s never too early to start planning for another awesome weekend! Take a Spring day trip with the family, enhance your gymnastic skills at Industry Gymnastics, or try out a new family-friendly restaurant.

Multiple Locations | Details

Enjoy some delicious food when you bring the family to Smorgasburg! With locations in Jersey City, Williamsburg, World Trade Center and Prospect Park, visitors will spend the day trying out diverse foods while also enjoying the nice weather. Smorgasburg will be open every weekend from now until October 2022.

Details

Nowhere in NYC is more fun in the summer than Lunar Park! There are so many attractions, games, and food to choose from that the kids (and maybe the adults too) will never want to leave!

Details

With the weather getting warmer, there is no better time to pack the kids up in the car and explore what towns close by have to offer! Whether you’re looking for a quick trip to Coney Island or would like to hike it up to the Catskills, there is a fun destination for every family to visit for the day!

Citywide | Details

During the weekend, take the time to visit a new restaurant that has opened up in the city! Every family has a comfort restaurant that they like to visit, but trying out some new family-friendly restaurants can be a change of scenery that you might need and also gives you a chance to make some new memories!

151 W 34th St, New York, NY | Details

Take in all of the beautiful sites and colors at this year’s Macy’s Flower Show! This annual display showcases a variety of live flowers, plants, and trees both inside Macy’s Herald Square as well as their famous Broadway windows. With different themes each year, this display is said to give visitors a multi-sensory experience and is the perfect activity to welcome in the spring!

Central Park Zoo | Details

If your kids are animal lovers, then they will have a blast attending this interactive program at Central Park Zoo. Jr. Keepers: What’s for Lunch takes place on April 9th and will take kids through the daily responsibilities of the Central Park Zoo Keepers! Kids in grades K through 3rd are welcome to join in on the fun and see if they have what it takes to be the next best zookeeper! Tickets are $48 for members and $60 for nonmembers, advanced registration is required.

Industry Gymnastics | Details

Learn how to backflip like a pro at this Industry Gymnastics clinic! Instructors will work with beginner gymnasts on basic body shaping, backward rolls, and bridges and for the more advanced kids, you will be able to put your basic skills to the test while trying to master backbends and back walkovers! This clinic takes place on April 9th at 4:30 and advanced registration is required.