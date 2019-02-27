The March 2019 issue of New York Family, featuring “The View” star Sunny Hostin, best bar/bat mitzvah venues, and the best March events for City families

Features

Welcome to the Sunny Side: “The View” Co-Host Sunny Hostin gets personal about work, family, and living the good life in Westchester (complete with bee hives and a chicken coop)

Game of Thrones: Our guide to the best car seats of the year for 2019

Bar/Bat Mitzvah Guide: The best local venues for celebrating, great local vendors, and more

Columns

Events & Offers: All the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs, Blackboard Awards for Teachers, and more

Bits & Pieces: A moms’ group app, a new shopping experience, an East Village private school, and a cute Hello Kitty fashion collab

FabuLyss Finds: Super picks for spring from Lyss Stern

Treats: Ten great gift spring picks for #FitMamas

Special Place: With the launch of the Little Wing in SoHo, the Wing is now offering childcare and parenting support to members

Parent in Profile: NYC chef and foodie Eden Grinshpan dishes on motherhood, her restaurant DEZ, and her passion for travel

Starting Out: In her latest book, Dr. Tanya Altmann’s latest book speaks to 150 of new parents’ top concerns

Education: Important information for parents considering a charter school

Last Word: One NYC mom opens her home to a foreign exchange student—and delights in the lessons her family learns as hosts

Home & Away

Real Estate: Expert insights for families considering the key city vs. suburbs question

Travel: New Mexico offers families plenty of adventure by way of art, history, and the outdoors

Camp Countdown: A handy guide to prepping for camp—from choosing a camp now, to drop-off day come summertime

Family Fun

Calendar: The best family-friendly events in NYC for March 2019