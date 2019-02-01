Shopping Destination: CAMP

The new CAMP store in the Flatiron District offers shoppers great gear as well as a Milk Bar outpost and a robust schedule of activities for kids

This past winter, CAMP opened a 10,000 square-ft flagship store in the Flatiron District. Billed as a “family experience” CAMP combines merchandise, play, media, and experience for a store that’s unlike any other.

The store sells a variety of cool clothes, gifts, toys, and books, but it boasts a partnership with Milk Bar—open daily and serving original Milk Bar classics like Crack Pie and B’day Truffles, plus an exclusive CAMP-themed sundae and Counter Culture Coffee—as well as a robust schedule of classes and activities.

The store offers 2-3 activities every day that range from singalongs with Counselor Dan to Marshmallow Animal Craft Classes and Book Signings.

To learn more, visit camp.com!