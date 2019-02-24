Game Of Thrones: Our Annual Guide To The Best Car Seats Of The Year

The old adage of “safety first” rings especially true when picking out the right car seat for your baby or toddler. While industry standards ensure a baseline of safety and security, it’s still important to take stock of a seat’s special features (both in terms of safety and additional cool and convenient perks) to determine if it will work for your family and your lifestyle. And the perfect starting point? Our annual guide to the best car seats of the year!

Our selective guide to 18 great car seats on the market for 2018-2019 has every family covered when it comes to this essential piece of gear. From every-stage seats (that can be used from when your child is a newborn, all the way up through the toddler years) to high-tech smart car seats (they alert you if you leave baby in the car accidentally and warn if baby unbuckles themselves), and from newborn seats to boosters (that serve up to 120 lbs in some cases), there’s a seat for every parent and child’s need and stage in life.

The 18 Best Car Seats of the Year for 2019: