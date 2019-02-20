Cute Collaboration: Converse x Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty and Converse have teamed up again for the cutest new collab–complete with adorable mommy and me styles



Good news for cat-lovers and shoe-shoppers: Hello Kitty and Converse are back with another full collection of apparel, accessories, and footwear. The best part? This adorable new collaboration is available in both adult and kid sizes, making a must-have mommy-and-me accessory pick for spring.

As Converse puts it: “Both Converse and Hello Kitty are blank canvases that exist in a synergetic medium where Hello Kitty is whoever we want her to be and Converse sneakers are worn however we want to wear them.”

Available in a variety of colors and prints, the Hello Kitty graphics can be seen on the popular Converse All-Star and One-Star sneakers.

To learn more, visit converse.com!