10 Spring Fitness Essentials for Savvy & Chic Mamas
Spring is right around the corner—celebrate the shift in the seasons by treating yourself to these 10 fitness picks for chic and savvy mamas must-haves in sporty, seasonal shades
Calling all fitness– and wellness-obsessed mamas! The spring season is right around the corner, which means that now is the perfect time to celebrate the shift in the seasons by treating yourself to these 10 #FitMama must-haves in sporty, seasonal shades. From sporty-chic athleisure gear to eco-friendly wellness and beauty essentials, we’ve got you covered.
10 Spring Picks that are #FitnessGoals
-
Athleta Printed High Neck Bra
Athleta Printed High Neck Bra in Spring Night, $54, athleta.gap.com
-
BANDIER x Cynthia Rowley Belt Bag
BANDIER x Cynthia Rowley Belt Bag, $135, bandier.com
-
Tory Sport Performance Double-Hood Running Jacket
Tory Sport Performance Double-Hood Running Jacket, $328, toryburch.com
-
Manduka Meditation Cushion
Manduka Meditation Cushion – Star Dye, $38, manduka.com
-
S’well 17-oz. Bottle in Blue Cornflower
S’well 17-oz. Bottle in Blue Cornflower, $35, swellbottle.com
-
L.L.Bean Signature Made in Maine Duffel
L.L.Bean Signature Made in Maine Duffel in Blue, $149, llbean.com
-
Sakara Life Tea Collection
Sakara Life Tea Collection (Sleep, Detox & Digestive), $50, sakara.com
-
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment – Pisces, $26, fresh.com
-
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant, $18, megababebeauty.com
-
Pair of Thieves Ah-Mazing Women’s Ankle Socks
Pair of Thieves Ah-Mazing Women’s Ankle Socks 2-Pack, $16, pairofthieves.com