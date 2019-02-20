New School: Academy of Thought and Industry

The Academy of Thought and Industry, a network of high schools for purpose-driven teens, is opening a new campus in the East Village



The Academy of Thought and Industry (ATI), a network of high schools for purpose-driven teens, is opening a new campus at 1 Avenue B on Houston Street in August 2019. Space for 35 teens is anticipated.

The ATI Manhattan campus joins existing (and highly-regarded) schools in Austin, San Francisco, and St. Louis, as well as an online offering that will be piloted summer of 2019. ATI is founded on the belief that teens flourish socially and emotionally when they have an opportunity to pursue significant real-world achievements.

